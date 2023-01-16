Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Fishing in TampacreteTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Sean Payton’s Reported Salary Demands for Next NFL Head Coaching Job Emerge
Sean Payton, the Super Bowl-winning former coach, is the buzziest name in NFL hiring circles. But whichever team lands the coach will pay a hefty price in both salary and draft compensation. Payton retired from the Saints after the 2021 season. But he’s still under contract in New Orleans, which...
Camille Kostek Reveals Sneaky Way in Which Gronk Asked Her Out
The two have been dating since 2013. They cheered and played for the New England Patriots at the time.
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
Here’s How Gisele Bundchen Spent Her First Christmas Since Divorce from Tom Brady
Now that Gisele Bundchen is no longer married to Tom Brady, she didn’t have to stick around the United States for Tampa Bay’s Christmas Day game this year. She decided to spend her holiday season a little bit differently. Per Page Six, Bundchen and her children traveled to...
prosportsextra.com
Scandal At Michigan As Police Search Home Of Football Coach
The day after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble. According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Trevor Lawrence Leaned on Message From Navy SEAL, Hilarious Comment in Jags’ Comeback Win vs. Chargers
It’s safe to say first half of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers didn’t go as... The post Trevor Lawrence Leaned on Message From Navy SEAL, Hilarious Comment in Jags’ Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Top Football Coach Fired
In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
Mike McCarthy Reacts to Dallas Cowboys Being Underdog vs. San Francisco 49ers
There are few motivating factors as strong as being counted out. Being told you’re not the favorite can sometimes provoke... The post Mike McCarthy Reacts to Dallas Cowboys Being Underdog vs. San Francisco 49ers appeared first on Outsider.
Rob Gronkowski Reveals the Legendary Way He Celebrated NFL Wins
Retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski did his fair share of winning over the course of his 11-year career. Playing... The post Rob Gronkowski Reveals the Legendary Way He Celebrated NFL Wins appeared first on Outsider.
Skip Bayless Predicts Pair of Stunning Upsets from This Weekend’s NFL Playoff Slate
One of the loudest voices in the sports talk industry made a couple of bold predictions about the NFL playoffs.... The post Skip Bayless Predicts Pair of Stunning Upsets from This Weekend’s NFL Playoff Slate appeared first on Outsider.
Snow in the Forecast for Multiple NFL Divisional Round Playoff Games
If you’re a fan of snow games during the NFL playoffs, this weekend might be right up your alley. Forecasts indicate we could see snow in multiple locations for the Divisional Round. Snow could potentially impact two NFL games this weekend, both in the AFC. Snow is in the...
Bengals RB Joe Mixon Slams ‘Disrespectful’ Presale Tickets for Potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship
When word went out that the NFL wanted the Bills and Chiefs to start selling neutral site tickets for the AFC Championship, Joe Mixon didn’t like it. The Cincinnati Bengals running back felt as though it was a sign that the league didn’t expect them to win. Of...
Joe Namath Sends Strong Message to Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
Joe Namath really, really wants to see the New York Jets make a change at quarterback ahead of the 2023 season. He’s got one particular name in mind: Aaron Rodgers (perhaps you’ve heard of him). And “Broadway Joe” is willing to make a deal with the four-time league MVP.
Micah Parsons Says the San Francisco 49ers Are Who He Wanted To Face
Micah Parsons is ready for the challenge. He says the Cowboys got exactly who they wanted to play in the playoffs, traveling to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. Thursday, Parsons said he was “super excited,” for Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round matchup. The two teams play in the final game of the weekend.
Outsider.com
635K+
Followers
71K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0