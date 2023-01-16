ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

wpde.com

Officers warn drivers of loose cows along Highway 701

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You may want to steer clear of Highway 701 Friday evening. Horry County Police and Horry County Animal Care Center are working to wrangle some wily cattle roaming along Highway 701 near Morgan Road outside of Loris. NEW: Woman dragged behind moped while attempting...
wpde.com

Movie prop money seen at businesses in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Businesses around Marion County have reported seeing customers trying to pass movie prop money as legal cash. Although the movie prop money looks legit, a telltale way to determine if it's real is by looking right at the top of the bill. NEW: Mother...
wpde.com

Woman dragged behind moped while attempting to nab purse thief: MBPD

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman was dragged behind a moped while chasing a purse thief in Myrtle Beach, police said Friday. At around 1:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to an incident of someone stealing a purse from a shopping cart and attempting to drive away on a moped near Oak Forest Lane, according to Myrtle Beach Police Dept.
wpde.com

Victim identified in deadly Horry County missing person investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide whose body was found in Galivants Ferry earlier this week. On Monday afternoon around 1, the body of Corey Adam Soles, 29, of Chadbourn, North Carolina, was found near Green Sea Road, Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said.
wpde.com

Bond set for teen in deadly Horry Co. missing person investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Bond was set Thursday morning for a teenager arrested Wednesday in a deadly missing persons investigation. Police have made another arrest in connection to an ongoing investigation after a person was found dead in Horry County. A man who was wanted by police, 18-year-old...
