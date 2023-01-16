Read full article on original website
Lake City dance class helps special needs children strengthen skills
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Lake City dance instructor has created a class for a group of kids. Paige Strickland started a "Chance to Dance" two years ago to teach special needs children the art of dancing. Strickland says through the classes, she's really learned how dance can...
NMB woman leaves prison, thanks program for helping her earn education
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The people behind a program in South Carolina prisons said it could be the answer to less crime, tax dollars spent and ex-inmates ending up behind bars again after their release. Persevere is a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization, that goes into prisons, and teaches...
HopeHealth in Florence launches new program to give people access to fresh produce
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A new program in the Florence area is giving people access to fresh produce thanks to a partnership with a local Save-A-Lot. HopeHealth launched their new program called 'HopeFresh' on Thursday. The program encourages healthy eating and food preparation through education and demonstration. It aims...
'A Night of Knowledge' discusses ongoing issues in the Myrtle Beach community
MYRTLE BEACH, SC. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach city leaders and non-profits came together Thursday night to share ideas on how to combat homelessness, the opioid epidemic and other issues in the city,. The event is called 'A Night of Knowledge.'. Residents at Thursday's meeting at Midtown Vineyard Church got...
Mother of 2 receives 113th home from Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A mother of two is starting off the new year in a special way. Annalyn Footman, 30, received the keys to her new home in Georgetown County Wednesday morning thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown County. She started the homeownership program in 2019...
'We've got to fix this problem' Resident expresses concern about safety of busy MB road
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach resident is voicing safety concerns over a stretch of road in the Market Common area after multiple deadly collisions in January. Chris Bryant says Coventry Blvd. has people walking and riding bikes constantly riding their bikes on it. "The amount of...
Officers warn drivers of loose cows along Highway 701
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You may want to steer clear of Highway 701 Friday evening. Horry County Police and Horry County Animal Care Center are working to wrangle some wily cattle roaming along Highway 701 near Morgan Road outside of Loris. NEW: Woman dragged behind moped while attempting...
Grand Strand students help artist paint new mural in downtown Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A new mural that children from a local after-school program helped paint can be seen in downtown Myrtle Beach along Broadway Street. The mural is part of the "Give a Child Some Paint" project. Tommy Simpson is the mural artist, and the students joined...
New simulator at HGTC prepares scenarios for incoming law enforcement students
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — People that are interested in becoming law enforcement officers have a new tool to help them get ready for the job. Horry Georgetown Technical College demonstrated its new training simulator Wednesday. NEW: Movie prop money seen at businesses in Marion County. The 360-degree simulator...
Movie prop money seen at businesses in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Businesses around Marion County have reported seeing customers trying to pass movie prop money as legal cash. Although the movie prop money looks legit, a telltale way to determine if it's real is by looking right at the top of the bill. NEW: Mother...
Shots fired into same Georgetown Co. home for second time this month: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reported shots being fired into a home and vehicle around 10 p.m. on Thursday, according to authorities. Deputies said this is the second time this month that shots were fired into the same house on Lot...
NMB restaurant cracks code on 'egg-demic,' keeps up with high cost & demand
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Egg prices are continuing to soar across the U.S. and many shoppers are also seeing the impacts right here along the Grand Strand. However, one local breakfast franchise isn't having to scramble to get the millions of eggs they serve up each year.
95-year-old Timmonsville woman goes without water for month after repeated calls to city
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A 95-year-old Timmonsville woman said she's been without water for nearly a month and had to get help from family members to make it day-by-day. Essie Crosswell said her home was struck by lightning about four weeks ago. She believes the strike damaged her water...
Woman dragged behind moped while attempting to nab purse thief: MBPD
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman was dragged behind a moped while chasing a purse thief in Myrtle Beach, police said Friday. At around 1:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to an incident of someone stealing a purse from a shopping cart and attempting to drive away on a moped near Oak Forest Lane, according to Myrtle Beach Police Dept.
Forest management project to close popular Georgetown Co. bikeway for several weeks
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A popular bikeway in Georgetown County will be closed for several weeks as the crews work to remove trees and conduct a controlled burn as part of a forest management project. The Waccamaw Neck Bikeway will be closed on either side of the gates...
Deputies seeking suspect vehicle in deadly Florence Co. hit-and-run
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on January 9. The hit-and-run happened around 6:15 p.m. near North Irby Street in Florence County. The vehicle involved is a 2002-2009 GMC Envoy that would have damage to the passenger side headlight area. The...
Victim identified in deadly Horry County missing person investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide whose body was found in Galivants Ferry earlier this week. On Monday afternoon around 1, the body of Corey Adam Soles, 29, of Chadbourn, North Carolina, was found near Green Sea Road, Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said.
2 wanted, new arrest and updated charges in deadly Horry County missing persons case
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Six arrests have been made and two are still wanted in the ongoing deadly missing person investigation in Horry County. Cory Adam Soles, who was reported missing on January 10, was found dead in the Galivants Ferry area of Horry County on Monday, according to Horry County police.
Horry Co. mom suffers no brain damage as fight continues after cardiac arrest
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The family of a Horry County woman received positive news Tuesday night. Doctors told Andrew Prue, the husband of Alexis Prue, that her MRI results came back normal and she thankfully has no brain damage from her unexpected cardiac arrest. The couple was in...
Bond set for teen in deadly Horry Co. missing person investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Bond was set Thursday morning for a teenager arrested Wednesday in a deadly missing persons investigation. Police have made another arrest in connection to an ongoing investigation after a person was found dead in Horry County. A man who was wanted by police, 18-year-old...
