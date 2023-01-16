ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

9&10 News

Top News: The ‘100th Day Snow Curse’ Strikes Again

Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. A teacher in Manistee County is on a hot streak when it comes to “predicting” snow days near the 100th day of school. Ann Edmondson is a first-grade teacher at Bear Lake Elementary, and for the past 15 years, every time she prepares to send out an invitation about their 100th day in school celebration, a snow day follows. Read more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Tip-Up Town festival begins in Roscommon County

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Tip-Up Town USA is one of Michigan's largest and longest-running winter festivals and activities kicked off on Thursday. Some events require a little more snow and ice on the ground, which means there could be some changes to the schedule. Another story: Tip-Up Town festival...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Historical perspective on this winter’s lack of snow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -There is no secret that snowfall has been hard to come by during the winter season thus far. You know things are tough when Zehnder’s Snowfest cancels their world class carving competition!. While slow starts to winter season snowfall haven’t exactly been unheard of lately, usually...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Lake Michigan shipwreck fragment emerges on Leelanau coast

LELAND, MI — Shifting sandbars along the Leelanau County coast have uncovered a piece of wreckage which a northern Michigan diver believes is the remains of a schooner that sank in the treacherous Manitou Passage 150 years ago. Chris Roxburgh, a Traverse City scuba diver, is convinced the wreckage...
LELAND, MI
WNEM

Rain south, snow north tomorrow morning.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - ACTIVE ALERTS as of 4pm:. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY... For... Isabella County, Clare County, Roscommon County, Ogemaw County, Iosco County, Gladwin County, Arenac County, and Alcona County. In effect from... early tomorrow morning through tomorrow afternoon. Why... accumulating snow may lead to travel concerns during the morning...
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

Petoskey stone has a rival

IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
IMLAY CITY, MI
100.7 WITL

Northern Michigan A-Frame House For Sale is a DIY Dream

Cheap and old. That's a combination of words that might deter some people. However, in this instance, just think of it as inexpensive and classic. That's how I would describe this awesome-looking A-frame house for sale in Northern Michigan. Being a fan of looking through interesting real estate listings, of...
MANCELONA, MI
CBS Detroit

Child falls from chairlift at Boyne Mountain Resort

BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A child was rushed to a hospital after falling from a chairlift at the Boyne Mountain Resort over the weekend.Officials at the resort say at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, the child was with family when they fell between towers seven and eight. The chairlift is a triple that services beginner terrain.A bystander who witnessed the incident informed ski patrol, who responded to the scene and began assessment and treatment. The child was taken to McLaren North Michigan Hospital in Petosky before being transported to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.Officials did not release details on the child's condition but said they were wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.Resort officials say they inspected the chair and restraint bar and found it to be working in order."This was a scary incident for all involved," Jason Perl, general manager of Boyne Mountain Resort, said in a press release. "We have been in regular contact with the family and our thoughts will remain with them as this child recovers. The safety of our guests is a top concern and we're grateful that a helmet was being worn."  
BOYNE FALLS, MI
My North.com

Bold, Vintage & Intimate: The Top 7 Wedding Trends of 2023

From a vintage twist on the traditional white dress to evening twilight weddings, these top trends will help you plan the wedding of your dreams in 2023. This article first appeared in Traverse NORTHERN MICHIGAN. Find this story and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Eater

Mario Batali Is Investing in Restaurants Again

Mario Batali is returning to the industry he walked away from a half-decade ago, after allegations of sexual misconduct led him to divest from the Eataly empire and the Manhattan restaurant group he founded with restaurateurs Joe and Lidia Bastianich. In a liquor license application filed this month, Batali is...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WILX-TV

2 women arrested for driving while intoxicated in Gaylord

GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from Gaylord stopped a woman for suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Thursday evening according to their Twitter account. The suspected woman called a friend for help during the stop. The friend arrived and was also arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). According to the Michigan State Police (MSP), they both had been drinking together earlier that day while playing trivia.
GAYLORD, MI
Zack Love

A Michigan Woman Claims She Bit into a 'Very Sharp Piece of Metal' in Her Walmart Chicken Wings, Breaking Tooth

A woman purchased “hot boneless chicken wings” from the deli counter of a Walmart location in Gaylord, Michigan and got a surprise that would sent most people straight to the dentist. She bit into a piece of metal (that was "not aluminum foil") in her chicken wings, so she contacts Walmart customer service online. They offer her a $5 refund on the price of her chicken wings.
GAYLORD, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Missing Traverse City woman found deceased

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Thursday that a missing Traverse City woman was found deceased. "We regret to inform that the woman was found deceased," the sheriff's office said. "Detectives are investigating the death however at this...

