ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Michigan could raise billions from toll network, state study says

(FOX 2) - The state of Michigan is expanding possibilities for how to pay for its road repairs, considering a potential system of road tolls on its highway network to raise funds by the end of this decade. Implementing a toll system "could generate significant transportation revenue" for the state...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Most popular girl names in the 90s in Michigan

(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Michigan using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Michigan from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan State Police disbands motorcycle unit

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Motorists no longer will see Michigan State Police troopers patrolling roadways on motorcycles. Michigan State Police are making a historic change by disbanding the motorcycle unit. The first troopers in the early 1900s patrolled on motorcycles and the department has kept them around in limited capacity ever since.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Stop Gun Violence: Whitmer Says More Will be Done to Curb Gun Violence

Black Bottom Gun Club – NAAG Detroit Chapter promotes gun safety through meetings, trainings and more. Last summer, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Directive to reduce crime and gun violence. During a swearing-in ceremony for her second term as governor earlier this month, Whitmer began by speaking to statewide elected officials and leaders about her resolution to continue efforts to reduce gun violence among other key changes in the Mitten State.
MICHIGAN STATE
cspdailynews.com

Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location

Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Washington Examiner

$238M Michigan internet grant open for applications

(The Center Square) – The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office opened the application window for $238 million of federal funding for broadband infrastructure networks for underserved areas statewide. The program is called the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks. “The mission of MIHI is to create a more digitally equitable...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River

How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Forever chemicals detected in fish near Detroit and around Great Lakes, maps shows

(FOX 2) - There were very few freshwater locations in the U.S. untouched by high rates of forever chemicals found in the fish species that call those spots home. From California to North Carolina, Texas to Montana and everywhere in between, rates of PFAS chemicals were detected at several thousand parts per trillion in species of carp, catfish, bass, and walleye.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Operation removes 301 illegal guns from streets, Whitmer says

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - An operation conducted by law enforcement officials has removed 301 illegal guns from Michigan streets, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. Operation Safe Neighborhoods is a statewide crackdown on crime, and it is aimed at reducing gun violence by removing illegal guns from the street. “Every Michigander deserves to...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan offers new tool to fight opioid crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Communities across the state are trying to tackle the opioid epidemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said addiction is the third leading cause of death nationwide. And now, Michigan has a new tool to help communities decide where they need to invest, whether that’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy