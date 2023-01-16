Read full article on original website
Baker City Man Cited for Unlawfully Tagging Elk
BAKER CITY – (Information from Oregon State Police) With reports due January 31 for 2022 tags, it may be best not to falsify information. Adam Joshua Radford of Baker City was recently cited by the Oregon State Police for the unlawful tagging of antlerless elk as of January 14. The OSP issued the following statement the citation:
LGPD Officer Clark Earns Basic Police Certification
LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Police Department) Officer Clark recently achieved his Basic Police Certification through the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST). Oregon Basic Police certification is required for and can only be held by full-time police officers. In order to achieve certification, officers must complete the DPSST Basic Police Course (4-months in Salem) and the Field Training and Evaluation Program (4 months of on-the-job training). Lt. Hays had the honor of presenting Ofc. Clark with his certificate. We’re proud of you Ofc. Clark and thank you for serving our LG community.
La Grande SD 4-Day School Week Town Hall Follow-Up
LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande School District) On Tuesday, January 10, more than 120 people attended the La Grande School District Town Hall about the district’s proposed 4-Day School Week concept. The audience attended the event both in person at La Grande High School Auditorium and virtually.
North Powder Wastewater Project: Bids Due January 25
NORTH POWDER – (Release from the City of North Powder) Construction for the Wastewater Project has been put out for “re-bid.” Bids are due by 2PM on January 25, 2023. Work is proposed to include construction of an evaporation pond (lined wetland) with floating fountains, and collection system repairs and rehabilitation. We were awarded our initial Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) of $276,000 for the design stage of the Wastewater System Improvement project in December 2020. We were awarded a second CDBG grant in the amount of $1,991,500 for the construction stage in December 2021.
Steve E. Hamilton was sentenced today in relation to the murder of Loretta Williams
COVE, OR- Steve E. Hamilton, who was arrested in 2019 in relation to the murder of Loretta A. Williams of Cove was sentenced in a Union County Courtroom this morning. Hamilton was one of two men arrested for the murder. Ronald “Ron” Lee, the other man involved in the murder...
OSP offers in-depth look at recent cases
The following is a news release from Oregon State Police Lt. Karl Farber and highlights recent efforts to crack down on property thefts:. In the fall of 2022, local law enforcement noted an increase in property theft. Patrol Officers from many jurisdictions took reports of thefts from storage units, cars, mail boxes and people’s residences. These incidents were having a significant impact on local residents and local leaders began working the cases collaboratively.
2-day blood drive results in 262 units collected
LA GRANDE- 2023 is off to a great start for the La Grande Community Blood Drive. During this weeks two-day event a total of 262 units of blood were collected. According to organizers, “If that number is an indication of future draws, we are well on our way to a very successful 2023.”
Haines Man Arrested Following Domestic Violence Incident
HAINES – (Information from the Oregon State Police) Jarrod L. Carr of Haines Oregon was arrested by the Oregon State Police on January 17 following a domestic violence assault call. According to the OSP, Carr was taken into custody following an incident his girlfriend, whom he lived with, that resulted in her be transported to the hospital for injuries. Her name remains anonymous Carr was charged with Assault II and lodged in the Baker County Jail.
$1,500 Going to Union County’s K-9 Molly
LA GRANDE – Just as law enforcement supports the community, the community often supports law enforcement back. One company, Paul Swigert Country Financial, gave back to their local sheriff’s office in a big way and made one K-9 the happiest police dog this side of the Cascades. Giving...
