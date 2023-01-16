NORTH POWDER – (Release from the City of North Powder) Construction for the Wastewater Project has been put out for “re-bid.” Bids are due by 2PM on January 25, 2023. Work is proposed to include construction of an evaporation pond (lined wetland) with floating fountains, and collection system repairs and rehabilitation. We were awarded our initial Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) of $276,000 for the design stage of the Wastewater System Improvement project in December 2020. We were awarded a second CDBG grant in the amount of $1,991,500 for the construction stage in December 2021.

NORTH POWDER, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO