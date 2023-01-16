Read full article on original website
Debra Fletcher
4d ago
Boston, nonprofits giving out drug pipes, tourniquets, 'cookers' on Mass and Cass. they're democrats
newportdispatch.com
Wrong-way driver charged with DUI #2 after head-on crash in Sunderland
SUNDERLAND — A 39-year-old man from Springfield was charged with his second DUI following an incident in Sunderland back in October. Police say they were notified of a hit-and-run crash on US Route 7 on October 31, 2022. According to the report, Christopher J. Cole was traveling north in...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for domestic assault in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 35-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montpelier on January 15. Authorities say they were notified of an ongoing domestic altercation in a hotel room on Main Street at around 3:10 p.m. Police say they located one party, a pregnant woman, who had significant visible...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Newfane
NEWFANE — A 35-year-old man from Brattleboro was arrested for DUI following a crash in Newfane early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 30 at around 12:00 a.m. Police say that the driver, identified as William Simon Jr., had been drinking. Simon Jr. was arrested...
Chicopee teenager arrested after police seize 4 firearms, including 2 ghost guns in Springfield
A juvenile was arrested Friday morning after officers seized four firearms, including two ghost guns.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speed, attempting to elude in Shaftsbury
SHAFTSBURY — A 26-year-old man from Rutland was cited following an incident in Shaftsbury today. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7, near the Shaftsbury pull-off, at around 1:40 p.m. The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling 97 miles-per-hour...
Vermonter going 97 MPH charged with attempting to elude
A Rutland resident was charged with attempting to elude police after allegedly driving 97 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone.
newportdispatch.com
Drug trafficking arrests made in Essex Junction
BURLINGTON — Five men with ties to Philadelphia were arrested on drug related charges in Chittenden County. Ronald Harris, aka Rizz, was arrested January 17 following his indictment for a drug conspiracy spanning nearly two years. Rasheed Stokes-Johnson, aka Slay, Eric J. Weaver, and Shamir W. Elliott were arrested...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police charge Vermont man with firearm, narcotics offenses
“Shortly after midnight on January 11, Troopers Dalton Boglisch and Edward Brunton, assigned to State Police-Northampton, were patrolling Route 91 northbound in Hatfield. At that time, they observed a gray Audi sedan with out-of-state license plates that expired more than one year ago. Trooper Boglisch activated the cruiser’s blue lights and stopped the vehicle at the 29.4 mile marker.
WCAX
WATCH: Surveillance video of South Burlington armed robbery
The man accused of killing his girlfriend in their South Burlington home and then fleeing to Jamaica took a plea deal on Friday. A mild winter has VTrans fully stocked but plow drivers are in demand. Updated: 5 hours ago. The flakes are finally flying but as we know, snow...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Ferrisburgh
FERRISBURGH — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Ferrisburgh yesterday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near the intersection with Vermont Route 22A, at around 3:35 p.m. According to the report, Alexandra Elvitsky, 69, of Vergennes, was traveling south on US Route 7, behind...
Man Busted Weeks After Fatal Holyoke Hit-And-Run That Killed 22-Year-Old: Police
Police arrested a man in Springfield this week in connection with the hit-and-run death of 22-year-old Jorge Calderon, authorities announced. Byron Salgado-Melendez was arrested in the Jan. 5 crash near the intersection of Cabot and Canal streets just before 8 p.m. Calderon was riding his bike when a car crashed into him and sped away. Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life.
Suspect arrested in Holyoke hit and run deadly crash
A suspect has been arrested in the case of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Holyoke.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD — A 28-year-old man from Whiting was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Pittsfield today. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 12:15 p.m. According to the report, Bradford Cram was traveling south prior to the crash. Cram went off the right side of...
WCAX
Wardsboro man found not guilty in 2016 shooting death
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Wardsboro man has been found not guilty in the shooting death of his neighbor in 2016. A Brattleboro jury Thursday exonerated Kevin Parker over the shooting death of Kirby Staib. Staib was found dead on an adjoining property on Gilfeather Road where the two men...
Police investigate robbery at Lake George gas station
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Xtra-Mart Mobil on State Route 9N in Lake George. The robbery took place on January 12 around 8:15 p.m.
Grossly Negligent Vermont Man Crashes Doing 120 MPH, Police Say
VT man arrested for "grossly negligent operation" of a motor vehicle. What happened?. Police in Vermont arrested a man over the weekend who they say was unable to navigate a turn because he was driving under the influence and at a ridiculously unsafe speed. Eventually, the impaired man would crash his car, only to be arrested and charged moments later.
newportdispatch.com
South Burlington man arrested on 6 outstanding warrants
NEW HAVEN — A 27-year-old man from South Burlington was arrested on a warrant following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Police say they responded to an anonymous tip regarding the whereabouts of Randy McEntee, who was wanted for 6 outstanding warrants from South Burlington. Troopers located McEntee at...
Pedestrian dead, driver flees scene in East Hartford
Police in East Hartford are investigating a crash Wednesday night that left a pedestrian dead. Detectives say the the driver fled the scene. The incident occurred around 9:30 in the area of Main and Pitkin Streets.
NECN
Four Arrested in Deadly Shooting in Vermont
Four people were arrested Tuesday night in connection with a fatal shooting in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, last month. Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, was shot to death in his apartment on Hastings Street in the overnight hours between Dec. 13 and Dec. 14. His death was ruled a homicide the following day.
newportdispatch.com
3 sentenced for drug trafficking charges in Rutland
BURLINGTON — Oscar Maldonado, 41, Jamal Jones, 34, and Curtis Christian, 31, all of New York City, were recently sentenced in United States District Court in Rutland following their guilty pleas to charges that they conspired to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and cocaine base, or actually distributed those substances.
