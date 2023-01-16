ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

UNC Greensboro opens four-game home stand by beating The Citadel

No long bus rides and no late night returns home for UNC Greensboro for the next week. The Spartans have a four-game homestand, and it got off to a good start on Thursday with a 70-60 victory over The Citadel. Keyshaun Langley had 19 points for the Spartans (12-8, 6-1 Southern Conference), who won their third straight game. The victory helped UNCG stay on the heels of first-place Samford, which hosts fourth-place Western Carolina on Saturday.
GREENSBORO, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

UNCG keeps eye on first place in SoCon as The Citadel visits

Still in pursuit of first-place Samford, UNC Greensboro (11-8, 5-1 SoCon) looks to keep pace in the Southern Conference when it hosts The Citadel on Thursday. THE GAMES AHEAD: UNCG plays just its third SoCon home game in facing the Bulldogs at the Greensboro Coliseum. The Spartans have already played four conference road games and won them all. Of the 12 remaining conference games, seven are at home, including four in a row starting with The Citadel. After Thursday come games against Mercer on Saturday, VMI on Wednesday and Furman one week from Sunday.
GREENSBORO, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Bacot ties UNC double-double record in win

CHAPEL HILL — Armando Bacot scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, R.J. Davis added 18 points and North Carolina beat Boston College 72-64 on Tuesday night. Bacot had his 11th double-double of the season and the 60th of his career. He is now tied for the UNC double-double record with Naismith Hall of Famer Billy Cunningham. The 16-rebound performance was Bacot’s 21st game with 15 or more rebounds.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Pair arrested on methamphetamine charges after traffic stop

A traffic stop for speeding led to the arrests of two people and the seizure of 264 grams of methamphetamines, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Scottie Lewis Pawelski, 26, of Lipton Lane, Statesville, and Barbara Danielle Alexander, 33, of Purlear, were each charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine by possession, felony trafficking methamphetamine by transport, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Pawelski was also charged with felony maintaining a vehicle for sale or use of a controlled substance. A magistrate set bond at $750,000 each.
PURLEAR, NC

