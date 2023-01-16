Still in pursuit of first-place Samford, UNC Greensboro (11-8, 5-1 SoCon) looks to keep pace in the Southern Conference when it hosts The Citadel on Thursday. THE GAMES AHEAD: UNCG plays just its third SoCon home game in facing the Bulldogs at the Greensboro Coliseum. The Spartans have already played four conference road games and won them all. Of the 12 remaining conference games, seven are at home, including four in a row starting with The Citadel. After Thursday come games against Mercer on Saturday, VMI on Wednesday and Furman one week from Sunday.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO