Training for convenience store workers to recognize human trafficking
JOHN DAY – In Our Backyard is a national organization headquartered in Bend, Oregon, and focuses on the prevention and cessation of human trafficking. Lilly Lawson, out of the organization’s Burns office was recently on KJDY’s Coffee Time in John Day. She said In Our Backyard will provide convenience store employees training to spot trafficking. She shared a story following one of those trainings:
North Powder Wastewater Project: Bids Due January 25
NORTH POWDER – (Release from the City of North Powder) Construction for the Wastewater Project has been put out for “re-bid.” Bids are due by 2PM on January 25, 2023. Work is proposed to include construction of an evaporation pond (lined wetland) with floating fountains, and collection system repairs and rehabilitation. We were awarded our initial Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) of $276,000 for the design stage of the Wastewater System Improvement project in December 2020. We were awarded a second CDBG grant in the amount of $1,991,500 for the construction stage in December 2021.
Action taken against teacher who issued inappropriate assignment
JOHN DAY – Several parents are reportedly outraged after an English Teacher at Grant Union Jr./Sr. High School issued an assignment that many are saying was inappropriate and crossed several lines. One parent took to social media to post a photo of the assignment (see below). Ms. Rebecca Batease...
Baker City Man Cited for Unlawfully Tagging Elk
BAKER CITY – (Information from Oregon State Police) With reports due January 31 for 2022 tags, it may be best not to falsify information. Adam Joshua Radford of Baker City was recently cited by the Oregon State Police for the unlawful tagging of antlerless elk as of January 14. The OSP issued the following statement the citation:
Haines Man Arrested Following Domestic Violence Incident
HAINES – (Information from the Oregon State Police) Jarrod L. Carr of Haines Oregon was arrested by the Oregon State Police on January 17 following a domestic violence assault call. According to the OSP, Carr was taken into custody following an incident his girlfriend, whom he lived with, that resulted in her be transported to the hospital for injuries. Her name remains anonymous Carr was charged with Assault II and lodged in the Baker County Jail.
