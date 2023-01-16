ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

￼TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz shut down after deadly crash

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Northbound Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz is shut down after a deadly crash, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department. Drivers in that area are being asked to use alternate routes. Right now, there is no ETA on when that stretch of highway will reopen. The post ￼TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz shut down after deadly crash appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

3.5 earthquake shakes area near Hollister along San Benito-Monterey County line

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, San Benito County -- A small earthquake shook an area of San Benito County near Hollister Thursday morning just east of the Monterey County line.The magnitude 3.5 quake hit at 10:15 a.m. in the San Juan Canyon area, about eight miles west-southwest of Hollister and about three miles south of San Juan Bautista, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.The data showed the shaking was felt in Salinas, Monterey, and Morgan Hill among other communities.There were no reports of any damage or injuries.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Three COVID-19 testing sites to close in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — Three COVID-19 testing sites will be closing in Santa Cruz County. According to Santa Cruz County, the California Department of Public Health is closing OptumServe Testing Sites across the state, including three in Santa Cruz County, due to declining COVID-19 rates. Sites and closure...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County announces almost all county parks will reopen

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Monterey County Public Works, Facilities and Parks have announced that nearly all parks will reopen. PWFP says that they were able to remove winter storm hazards and debris in almost all county parks which will allow county parks to reopen Friday, Jan. 20. According to...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

People in Boulder Creek without water for over two weeks

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — It's been over two weeks since a severe storm on New Year's Eve wreaked havoc in the Santa Cruz Mountains and left some people in Boulder Creek without running water. Part of China Road, near Forest Glen Mobile Home Park, collapsed into a creek and...
BOULDER CREEK, CA
KSBW.com

Thousands without power on the Monterey Peninsula

MONTEREY, Calif. — Thousands of people lost power on the Monterey Peninsula Wednesday night. PG&E reported that 6,189 customers are currently in the dark after losing electricity around 5:30 p.m. The company has no estimated time for power restoration. A preliminary assessment from the company determined that the outage...
KSBW.com

Gonzales River Bridge expected to be closed for weeks

GONZALES, Calif. — Monterey County reported Tuesday that the Gonzales River Bridge closure was still in effect after damages from floods. Road closure signs and cement k-rails are still in place as Monterey County officials say that the bridge is too dangerous for any drivers. The county expects that...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Wooden walkway at Asilomar State Beach destroyed by storm

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Officials are still dealing with storm damage at Asilomar State Beach. The wooden walkway between Spanish Bay in Pebble Beach and Asilomar is destroyed with the majority of the damage near the Pebble Beach side. A member of Pebble Beach Engineering department was on the...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KRON4 News

‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas family braces for cleanup after severe flooding

SALINAS, Calif. — Following the recent atmospheric river that ripped through California, there’s a lot of cleanups ahead for families whose homes and properties were damaged by floodwaters. Days after the storm ended, in Salinas, William Tope was still waiting for the floodwaters to recede. His home which...
SALINAS, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister woman dies in two-vehicle collision

California Highway Patrol announced a 37-year-old Hollister woman died Jan. 14 in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy 156 near San Juan Bautista. CHP said that around 7 a.m. the woman was traveling eastbound, west of Monterey Street, and lost control because of unsafe speed for wet roadway conditions. It added her vehicle, a 2019 Honda Civic, veered across the #2 (fast) lane and south asphalt shoulder and the front of her car hit the guardrail. Then, the Civic was redirected back into eastbound lanes where it impacted the front of a 2011 Honda Civic.
HOLLISTER, CA

