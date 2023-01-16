Read full article on original website
All lanes of highway 68 reopened by Caltrans after cleanup of slide on Friday
MONTEREY, Calif. — Caltrans crews worked to clear a slide on Highway 68 on Friday. The slide happened east of Skyline Forest Drive. Caltrans said one-way reversing traffic control was in place while crews cleaned up the slide. Traffic controls were in place for about 3 hours and 30...
Emergency repair to storm damaged West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz set for Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The City of Santa Cruz has announced emergency repairs will begin on a storm-damaged portion of West Cliff Drive starting Monday. The city has already begun assessments of the damaged section at 1016 West Cliff Drive and will start an emergency stabilization project on Jan. 23.
￼TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz shut down after deadly crash
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Northbound Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz is shut down after a deadly crash, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department. Drivers in that area are being asked to use alternate routes. Right now, there is no ETA on when that stretch of highway will reopen. The post ￼TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz shut down after deadly crash appeared first on KION546.
3.5 earthquake shakes area near Hollister along San Benito-Monterey County line
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, San Benito County -- A small earthquake shook an area of San Benito County near Hollister Thursday morning just east of the Monterey County line.The magnitude 3.5 quake hit at 10:15 a.m. in the San Juan Canyon area, about eight miles west-southwest of Hollister and about three miles south of San Juan Bautista, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.The data showed the shaking was felt in Salinas, Monterey, and Morgan Hill among other communities.There were no reports of any damage or injuries.
See aerial video of detached docks, other debris in storm-filled Nacimiento Lake
Lake Nacimiento has risen to 88% of capacity. It was at only 32% at the beginning of the year.
Three COVID-19 testing sites to close in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — Three COVID-19 testing sites will be closing in Santa Cruz County. According to Santa Cruz County, the California Department of Public Health is closing OptumServe Testing Sites across the state, including three in Santa Cruz County, due to declining COVID-19 rates. Sites and closure...
Caltrans announces the re-opening of a stretch of Highway 152
GILROY, Calif. — Caltrans announced on Tuesday that Highway 152 is now open west of the Santa Cruz/Santa Clara County line. Crews said that they re-opened a 4.6-mile stretch west of the county line that closed on Monday. The closure followed a rockslide that blocked the roadway east of...
Monterey County announces almost all county parks will reopen
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Monterey County Public Works, Facilities and Parks have announced that nearly all parks will reopen. PWFP says that they were able to remove winter storm hazards and debris in almost all county parks which will allow county parks to reopen Friday, Jan. 20. According to...
Monterey officials ask community members to report potholes after recent storms
MONTEREY, Calif. — The city of Monterey is asking its community members to report any potholes in order for road crews to make repairs after the recent storms that hit the Central Coast. City officials say that they will run an asphalt truck weekly to patch up any potholes....
People in Boulder Creek without water for over two weeks
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — It's been over two weeks since a severe storm on New Year's Eve wreaked havoc in the Santa Cruz Mountains and left some people in Boulder Creek without running water. Part of China Road, near Forest Glen Mobile Home Park, collapsed into a creek and...
Thousands without power on the Monterey Peninsula
MONTEREY, Calif. — Thousands of people lost power on the Monterey Peninsula Wednesday night. PG&E reported that 6,189 customers are currently in the dark after losing electricity around 5:30 p.m. The company has no estimated time for power restoration. A preliminary assessment from the company determined that the outage...
Gonzales River Bridge expected to be closed for weeks
GONZALES, Calif. — Monterey County reported Tuesday that the Gonzales River Bridge closure was still in effect after damages from floods. Road closure signs and cement k-rails are still in place as Monterey County officials say that the bridge is too dangerous for any drivers. The county expects that...
Wooden walkway at Asilomar State Beach destroyed by storm
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Officials are still dealing with storm damage at Asilomar State Beach. The wooden walkway between Spanish Bay in Pebble Beach and Asilomar is destroyed with the majority of the damage near the Pebble Beach side. A member of Pebble Beach Engineering department was on the...
Slip sliding away: The name of the game on scenic Highway 1
BIG SUR — The engineers and laborers who constructed California State Route 1 from Carmel to San Luis Obispo County beginning in the 1920s knew the road was fraught with peril. But they did it anyway. Coastal communities in the area needed better access to health care and other resources.
King tides returning to California prompts a coastal flood advisory from the National Weather Service
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — King tides, the phenomenon that describes what are typically some of the highest tides of the year, are returning to the coast of California. Expect to see some of the highest tides of the year between Jan. 19 to 23, with a forecasted peak of almost 7 feet high Saturday morning at 9:05 a.m. for Monterey County.
‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
Capitola business owners say Biden's visit to Santa Cruz County is critical to storm recovery
CAPITOLA, Calif. — President Joe Biden is set to land in California on Thursday to visit areas impacted by the recent atmospheric river storm, which includes Santa Cruz County. One area in the county Biden plans to visit is Capitola. Restaurants in Capitola are among some of the businesses...
Salinas family braces for cleanup after severe flooding
SALINAS, Calif. — Following the recent atmospheric river that ripped through California, there’s a lot of cleanups ahead for families whose homes and properties were damaged by floodwaters. Days after the storm ended, in Salinas, William Tope was still waiting for the floodwaters to recede. His home which...
Pajaro business owners can finally open their doors after a week of being under mandatory evacuation
PAJARO, Calif. — Businesses in the Pajaro community are finally back open Wednesday, after being closed for a week due to mandatory evacuations. Small, owned bakeries, markets, and automotive shops are all paying the price of being closed for a long period of time. “To see the sun again...
Hollister woman dies in two-vehicle collision
California Highway Patrol announced a 37-year-old Hollister woman died Jan. 14 in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy 156 near San Juan Bautista. CHP said that around 7 a.m. the woman was traveling eastbound, west of Monterey Street, and lost control because of unsafe speed for wet roadway conditions. It added her vehicle, a 2019 Honda Civic, veered across the #2 (fast) lane and south asphalt shoulder and the front of her car hit the guardrail. Then, the Civic was redirected back into eastbound lanes where it impacted the front of a 2011 Honda Civic.
