cbs12.com
Drunk driver crashes into police car in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Traffic is back to normal following a crash involving a patrol car with the West Palm Beach Police Department. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, a drunk driver crashed into a cop car stopped at a red light. The crash happened...
cbs12.com
Water main break closes 3 lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three lanes are closed after a water main broke on a road in West Palm Beach. On Friday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said the break occurred on Okeechobee Boulevard, east of Haverhill Road. Two westbound right lanes and a right turn lane are blocked off. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved.
cw34.com
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Firefighters put out van in flames on Florida's Turnpike
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Dramatic video shared by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shows crews working to put out a van engulfed in flames. Fire Rescue said the incident happened on Florida's Turnpike earlier in the week. No one was injured in the incident.
Florida Man Killed While Walking On I-95 In Palm Beach County
Florida Man Killed While Walking On I-95 In Palm Beach County
Delray Beach firm says it has 'innovative' plan, state calls it a scam
Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania filed suits against company. Suit accuses company execs of “complex and deceptive scheme" Company says it will work with attorney generals, policymakers and regulators to answer questions. Thousands of Sunshine State homeowners were duped by a Delray Beach-based company into signing 40-year sales contracts that...
cw34.com
Woman killed in crash in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after a crash in Boca Raton. Just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Boca Raton Police Department responded to calls about a crash along West Camino Real. The front passenger, 72-year-old Victoria Luna, died on scene while the driver, 73-year-old Martha Pineda, was transported to Delray Medical Center for treatment.
WSVN-TV
Man pepper-sprays employees, swipes $1,200 in wigs from Oakland Park beauty supply store
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - An ugly crime broke out in Oakland Park when a man attacked employees at a beauty supply store, and the business owner said the crook didn’t stop there. Shaykat Ahamed, the owner of Discount Beauty Supply Hair & Wigs, told 7News this is not...
cbs12.com
Meet the candidates for Riviera Beach Police Chief
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Meet the candidates for Riviera Beach Police Chief. Below are the bios provided by the City of Riviera Beach. Joshua Lewis grew up in Palm Beach County. Joshua said 27 years ago, he did a ride along with his best friend, who was a police officer for the Riviera Beach Police Department. He grew to love the police officers and the community. He’s been in law enforcement for 26 years with the Riviera Beach Police Department and currently serves as the Interim Police Chief.
treasurecoast.com
ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE
ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Here is Sheriff Mascaras update on the shooting at Lous Ellis Park. On Wednesday, detectives identified 27-year-old Frederick Lamar Johnson, Jr., as a person of interest in the Ilous Ellis Park shooting on Monday....
cbs12.com
Stranded boat found by Coast Guard, towed back to Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing boat has been found and towed back to Fort Pierce. The U.S. Coast Guard said the boat, named Aquarius, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 6:25 a.m. Air and surface crews were searching for the 51-foot boat near its last known location, nine miles east of Palm Beach.
POLICE REPORT: WOMAN VIDEOTAPING AS SHE SLAMMED INTO FOUR IN DELRAY BEACH
WITNESS: “THE PHONE! YOU AND THE F’ING PHONE!” NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHTMARE: FOUR INJURED, ONE CRITICAL. COPS HOLD REPORT FOR THREE WEEKS. BOCANEWSNOW.COM THREATENS LEGAL ACTION TO OBTAIN DOCUMENTS… DRIVER ADMITS. VIDEO OF THE DEBILITATING CRASH NOW IN EVIDENCE… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, […]
WSVN-TV
Antisemitic messages found near AT&T building in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Another display of antisemitic messages leaves a community on edge. Police found two men in a parking garage with equipment used for the stunt. They also appear to be responsible for a similar incident that happened in Boca Raton this weekend. In that incident,...
Click10.com
Body found inside vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Walmart. BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro confirmed that the body was discovered around 8:45 a.m. near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. According...
Florida Woman Rescued From Storm Drain For Third Time
Florida Woman Rescued From Storm Drain For Third Time
Children's center van riddled with bullets in Fort Pierce shooting
In the chaos of Monday's mass shooting in Fort Pierce, which occurred at an event that followed a Martin Luther King Jr. parade, a van belonging to a children's center was hit by several bullets.
cbs12.com
Small plane makes emergency landing on highway in South Florida
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A small plane made an emergency landing on a highway in South Florida. The Florida Highway Patrol said the plane had engine failure at about 2,000 feet in the air. The plane landed in the southbound lanes of US 27 near mile marker 39...
Jury denies Hyundai damages in suit vs. Napleton's West Palm Beach dealership
A federal jury faulted Hyundai Motor America Corp. in awarding no damages against Napleton's Hyundai dealership in West Palm Beach though they found two employees committed fraud related to a recall.
Man, 77, hit and killed while walking on I-95 in Boca Raton
A 77-year-old man was hit and killed by a white van while walking on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton on Thursday morning, authorities said.
cw34.com
Police report says contractor dumped 5 bundles of mail in lake
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — We're learning new details about the incident last week where a private contractor delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service dumped mail in a lake. The incident happened at Mirabella at Mirasol in Palm Beach Gardens. The new information is contained in a...
