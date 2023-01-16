ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

cbs12.com

Drunk driver crashes into police car in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Traffic is back to normal following a crash involving a patrol car with the West Palm Beach Police Department. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, a drunk driver crashed into a cop car stopped at a red light. The crash happened...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Water main break closes 3 lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three lanes are closed after a water main broke on a road in West Palm Beach. On Friday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said the break occurred on Okeechobee Boulevard, east of Haverhill Road. Two westbound right lanes and a right turn lane are blocked off. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved. 
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Woman killed in crash in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after a crash in Boca Raton. Just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Boca Raton Police Department responded to calls about a crash along West Camino Real. The front passenger, 72-year-old Victoria Luna, died on scene while the driver, 73-year-old Martha Pineda, was transported to Delray Medical Center for treatment.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Meet the candidates for Riviera Beach Police Chief

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Meet the candidates for Riviera Beach Police Chief. Below are the bios provided by the City of Riviera Beach. Joshua Lewis grew up in Palm Beach County. Joshua said 27 years ago, he did a ride along with his best friend, who was a police officer for the Riviera Beach Police Department. He grew to love the police officers and the community. He’s been in law enforcement for 26 years with the Riviera Beach Police Department and currently serves as the Interim Police Chief.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE

ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Here is Sheriff Mascaras update on the shooting at Lous Ellis Park. On Wednesday, detectives identified 27-year-old Frederick Lamar Johnson, Jr., as a person of interest in the Ilous Ellis Park shooting on Monday....
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Stranded boat found by Coast Guard, towed back to Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing boat has been found and towed back to Fort Pierce. The U.S. Coast Guard said the boat, named Aquarius, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 6:25 a.m. Air and surface crews were searching for the 51-foot boat near its last known location, nine miles east of Palm Beach.
FORT PIERCE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE REPORT: WOMAN VIDEOTAPING AS SHE SLAMMED INTO FOUR IN DELRAY BEACH

WITNESS: “THE PHONE! YOU AND THE F’ING PHONE!” NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHTMARE: FOUR INJURED, ONE CRITICAL. COPS HOLD REPORT FOR THREE WEEKS. BOCANEWSNOW.COM THREATENS LEGAL ACTION TO OBTAIN DOCUMENTS… DRIVER ADMITS. VIDEO OF THE DEBILITATING CRASH NOW IN EVIDENCE… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Body found inside vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Walmart. BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro confirmed that the body was discovered around 8:45 a.m. near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. According...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

