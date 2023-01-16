ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.7 The Hawk

Is Bruce Springsteen Rehearsing For His Upcoming Tour at Trenton, NJ’s Cure Insurance Arena Tonight?

There's buzz in a local community Facebook group that a MEGA STAR is allegedly in the Trenton, NJ area TONIGHT (Thursday, January 19th). Word is that it's singer Bruce Springsteen. Those rumors allege that The Boss is practicing for his upcoming world tour at the Cure Insurance Arena. How cool is that? We haven't been able to confirm or deny these rumors (so far).
TRENTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Awesome! Beautiful Monmouth Park Racetrack Announces Its Opening Day 2023

It is now 153 years old, dating back to 1870 we are talking about beautiful Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey. According to their website, "Monmouth Park has been a Shore tradition since 1870. Three buildings have carried the name Monmouth Park in the last 139 years. Monmouth Park’s long and storied history dates back to July 30, 1870 when the track opened, just three miles from Long Branch. The track was a result of the innovative ideas of New York businessman John F. Chamberlain, New Jersey Senate President Amos Robbins and Adams Express Company President John Hoey in an effort to increase summer trade for once bustling shore communities. Their ploy worked, and Monmouth Park opened its inaugural five-day meet amid much national fanfare."
OCEANPORT, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Newark dining fixture named best seafood restaurant in NJ

NEWARK — A beloved staple of this city’s culture since 1969 has just been named the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey. Sol Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant located at 267 Ferry St. in the Ironbound section, is the top seafood eatery in the state, according to 24/7 Tempo.
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

SUV smashes through window into lobby of Toms River, NJ bank

TOMS RIVER — An SUV smashed through the front of a TD Bank, stopping at the teller's counter, early Wednesday afternoon. Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina said Anthony Marino, 93, of Toms River was making a left turn from Clover Road onto Route 9 when he lost control of his SUV and accelerated across the roadway and onto the property of the bank located next to the Tri-City shopping center.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

OMG! The Most Delicious Calzone in All of Ocean County, New Jersey

One of my favorite Italian dishes is "calzone". It's like a pizza and a cheese ravioli had a baby lol I think that's the best description I can give you if you never had a calzone. Delicious ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan with meat (usually I get ham) and great pizza bread. It truly is a delicious dish. Don't forget a side of marinara sauce to dunk that calzone.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

French-inspired bakery opens 2nd NJ location

LAMBERTVILLE — A French-inspired artisanal bakery, known for its pastries and elegant décor has opened a second New Jersey location. Chez Alice Patisserie’s original location is at 5 Palmer Square West in Princeton. Now, a second location has opened on Bridge Street, next to the Lambertville Station...
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy