Read full article on original website
Related
This Little New Jersey Town Voted The Most Enchanting In The State
With winter really starting to set in, you may be thinking it's time for a little getaway, and fortunately for us New Jersey is filled with amazing enchanting towns, but recently one town was voted the most enchanting town in the entire state. New Jersey loves its small, quaint, and...
Are South Jersey’s Best Subs Found In EHT Or Mays Landing?
If Jersey's known for one thing over everything else, I'd like to think it's the food. You hear jokes made all day along about how the Garden State is the "armpit of America," blah blah blah. Well, if you've never set foot in New Jersey, know that you're missing out...
3 Warehouses Will Soon Occupy Over Almost 50 Acres In Salem County, NJ
What do you think of when you think of New Jersey's most southwestern region? If you take a look at a map, you'll see I'm referring to Salem County. Salem County's an interesting place. If you want land, that's the place to look. Not only is there still wide open space down there, but it's definitely the cheapest land you'll purchase in the state. Now, though, there's about 50 acres less available.
Philadelphia & New Jersey’s DJ Jerry Blavat Dies At Age 82
Jerry Blavat has led an extraordinarily healthy life for most all of the past 82 years. 6ABC and CBS 3 have both reported the news that Blavat died this morning at 3:45 a.m. this morning, January 20, 2023. Blavat died on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital from the...
Jersey Shore town calls for offshore wind stop amid whale deaths
🐋 Brigantine City Council has passed a resolution calling for a moratorium on offshore wind projects. 🐋 Three dead whales have washed up on Atlantic County shores in one month. 🐋 Federal officials say there's no evidence that work for offshore wind power is causing the whale deaths...
Why the ShopRite in Atlantic City, NJ Fell Through
A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?. Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's approved the $18.7 million project, and Village Supermarket, Inc. was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue in A.C.
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
Top 4 places in NJ to get great pancakes
Pancakes are delicious. I know, I know, with my self-imposed diet restrictions, I limit my intake of foods like pancakes, but sometimes ya gotta cheat!. One of the best pancake places in the Garden State is at the Jersey Shore. Sea Isle City specifically. When my wife Jodi and I...
End of an era: An OG of the Asbury Park, NJ Boardwalk scene has been sold
ASBURY PARK — When Langosta Lounge first opened on the Asbury Park boardwalk in November 2008, restaurateur Marilyn Schlossbach and her husband Scott Szegeski had no idea what was in store for them. The oceanfront restaurant with a “vacation cuisine” menu was among the first new establishments to open...
A Delicious New “Twisted” Restaurant is Coming to Ocean County, NJ
This place looks delicious and you might have tasted it before. It is a food truck that you might have seen at different festivals around New Jersey. I know I have grabbed a twisted steak from this food truck and it was so delicious. The co-founders of Twisted Steaks say:
Cheesesteak for the game? The best are in NJ and right here
For years we've heard about how Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. While the cheesesteak may have originated in the City of Brotherly Love, it's New Jersey that has taken the sandwich up a notch. So much so that such Philidelphia establishments as Geno's and Tony Luc's have set up shop here as well. Tony Luc will even tell you how to make your own.
Data Show That When Montgomery Countians Move, Here’s Where They Go
A Stacker analysis of migration patterns revealed the locales to which Montgomery County residents relocate most. A Stacker analysis of 2015–2019 migration patterns from U.S. Census Bureau data reveals the U.S. destinations to which Montgomery County residents are most likely to move. Montgomery County’s population has been rising steadily...
What caused NJ whale deaths? More details coming
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- After seven dead whales washed up on beaches in just the last month, local environmental groups will hold a news conference about their concerns.Some are wondering if offshore wind projects have something to do with the dead whales. Residents are hoping to get some answers as to why the whales have washed up dead on New York and New Jersey beaches in the last month.The first was found on December 10th. A 30-foot humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere beach in Cape May County.The second whale was found about two weeks later on December 23...
atlanticcityweekly.com
A.C. Weekly presents: The 10 best sandwiches in South Jersey
Two pieces of bread holding together some sort of filling between them. The sandwich as a concept is a basic premise, but a glorious one, and in a world where nobody seems to agree on much, it serves as a sort of unifier, a place of common ground among mankind. After all, have you ever met a person who straight up dislikes sandwiches as a whole? I’m not sure this person exists.
Football Fans! It’s Playoff Time and We Have the Best Sports Bars in New Jersey
It is that time of year, football playoff season and two of our local NFL teams are still in it and will collide this weekend in Philadelphia. The Giants are coming off a huge win in Minnesota as they upset the favored Vikings and now head down the New Jersey Turnpike to battle the Philadelphia Eagles.
SUV smashes through window into lobby of Toms River, NJ bank
TOMS RIVER — An SUV smashed through the front of a TD Bank, stopping at the teller's counter, early Wednesday afternoon. Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina said Anthony Marino, 93, of Toms River was making a left turn from Clover Road onto Route 9 when he lost control of his SUV and accelerated across the roadway and onto the property of the bank located next to the Tri-City shopping center.
This tiny NJ town you’ve never heard of has must-see attractions
Newfield, New Jersey: the town that’s so small, you've probably never heard of it. But don't let its size fool you. There's plenty of charm and character packed into this little slice of heaven. Newfield is a borough in Gloucester County with 1,774 residents. As an illustration of how...
seaislenews.com
Toll Increase Offsets Traffic Decline on Shore Bridges in 2022
Tolls were up. Traffic was down. In a nutshell, that’s what happened in 2022 on the five toll bridges linking the Cape May County beach communities. Toll revenue surged in 2022 following a 50-cent fare hike that began last March, but traffic volume declined overall, according to year-end figures released Thursday by the Cape May County Bridge Commission.
3 warehouses planned for former South Jersey business center property
Nearly 48 acres of land, located at what was formerly known as the Salem Business Center, will be the future home to three warehouse buildings, according to a release last week put out by the Carneys Point property’s new owners, D2 Collins LLC of Philadelphia. The seller, the Delaware...
OMG! The Most Delicious Calzone in All of Ocean County, New Jersey
One of my favorite Italian dishes is "calzone". It's like a pizza and a cheese ravioli had a baby lol I think that's the best description I can give you if you never had a calzone. Delicious ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan with meat (usually I get ham) and great pizza bread. It truly is a delicious dish. Don't forget a side of marinara sauce to dunk that calzone.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0