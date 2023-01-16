ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Cat Country 107.3

3 Warehouses Will Soon Occupy Over Almost 50 Acres In Salem County, NJ

What do you think of when you think of New Jersey's most southwestern region? If you take a look at a map, you'll see I'm referring to Salem County. Salem County's an interesting place. If you want land, that's the place to look. Not only is there still wide open space down there, but it's definitely the cheapest land you'll purchase in the state. Now, though, there's about 50 acres less available.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Why the ShopRite in Atlantic City, NJ Fell Through

A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?. Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's approved the $18.7 million project, and Village Supermarket, Inc. was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue in A.C.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

Top 4 places in NJ to get great pancakes

Pancakes are delicious. I know, I know, with my self-imposed diet restrictions, I limit my intake of foods like pancakes, but sometimes ya gotta cheat!. One of the best pancake places in the Garden State is at the Jersey Shore. Sea Isle City specifically. When my wife Jodi and I...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Cheesesteak for the game? The best are in NJ and right here

For years we've heard about how Philadelphia is the cheesesteak capital of the world. While the cheesesteak may have originated in the City of Brotherly Love, it's New Jersey that has taken the sandwich up a notch. So much so that such Philidelphia establishments as Geno's and Tony Luc's have set up shop here as well. Tony Luc will even tell you how to make your own.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

What caused NJ whale deaths? More details coming

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- After seven dead whales washed up on beaches in just the last month, local environmental groups will hold a news conference about their concerns.Some are wondering if offshore wind projects have something to do with the dead whales. Residents are hoping to get some answers as to why the whales have washed up dead on New York and New Jersey beaches in the last month.The first was found on December 10th. A 30-foot humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere beach in Cape May County.The second whale was found about two weeks later on December 23...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

A.C. Weekly presents: The 10 best sandwiches in South Jersey

Two pieces of bread holding together some sort of filling between them. The sandwich as a concept is a basic premise, but a glorious one, and in a world where nobody seems to agree on much, it serves as a sort of unifier, a place of common ground among mankind. After all, have you ever met a person who straight up dislikes sandwiches as a whole? I’m not sure this person exists.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
92.7 WOBM

SUV smashes through window into lobby of Toms River, NJ bank

TOMS RIVER — An SUV smashed through the front of a TD Bank, stopping at the teller's counter, early Wednesday afternoon. Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina said Anthony Marino, 93, of Toms River was making a left turn from Clover Road onto Route 9 when he lost control of his SUV and accelerated across the roadway and onto the property of the bank located next to the Tri-City shopping center.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
seaislenews.com

Toll Increase Offsets Traffic Decline on Shore Bridges in 2022

Tolls were up. Traffic was down. In a nutshell, that’s what happened in 2022 on the five toll bridges linking the Cape May County beach communities. Toll revenue surged in 2022 following a 50-cent fare hike that began last March, but traffic volume declined overall, according to year-end figures released Thursday by the Cape May County Bridge Commission.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

OMG! The Most Delicious Calzone in All of Ocean County, New Jersey

One of my favorite Italian dishes is "calzone". It's like a pizza and a cheese ravioli had a baby lol I think that's the best description I can give you if you never had a calzone. Delicious ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan with meat (usually I get ham) and great pizza bread. It truly is a delicious dish. Don't forget a side of marinara sauce to dunk that calzone.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

