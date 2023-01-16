Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Disney Cancelling Low Occupancy Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyages
Some guests have reported that their summer 2023 Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages were canceled, and they were offered a different voyage date. Voyages beginning on the following dates have been canceled and are no longer available according to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser calendar: July 4, 12, 17, August 1, 7, 15, 27, September 4, and 12.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Cast Member Preview Dates Starting in February for TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom
TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opens on April 4 at the Magic Kingdom, but Cast Members will be among the first to ride. Dates for the Cast Member previews have been announced. Cast Member previews for TRON Lightcycle / Run will be between February 6 and March 3. Registration information...
WDW News Today
Lava Pool Waterslide Refurbishment Underway at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
The Lava Pool at Walt Disney World’s Polynesian Village Resort features a towering volcano, a waterfall, and zero-depth entry, but its biggest draw is a 142-foot waterslide. As guests brave the January temperatures poolside, they may have noticed some work underway as the Lava Pool waterslide undergoes routine refurbishment.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland to Use Virtual Queue
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland will use a virtual queue when it finally opens on January 27, 2023. The attraction is opening as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. It will be part of the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, which is fully reopening on March 8.
WDW News Today
Accessible Minnie Van Reservations Now Open to All Walt Disney World Guests
Walt Disney World has opened Accessible Minnie Van reservations to all guests, whether or not they require the accessible functions. The vans include seating for up to five guests, along with room for mobility devices for an additional two guests, and a complimentary car seat, which can be used in one of the five seating spaces. Guests do not have to transfer out of their mobility device to ride in an Accessible Minnie Van.
WDW News Today
Bob Iger, Josh D’Amaro, and Jeff Vahle Touring Walt Disney World Together
Disney CEO Bob Iger, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro, and Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle were spotted touring Walt Disney World together this week. Instagram user @abigail_the_fun_princess shared a photo she took with the three executives at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Vahle commented on the photo, “Great meeting...
WDW News Today
Get Your Photo on Custom Prop Bottle For Mardi Gras Tribute Store 2023 at Universal Studios Florida
Guests can now get their photo on a custom prop bottle to be displayed in the Mardi Gras Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida. The Mardi Gras Tribute Store will be the first at the store’s new Hollywood location, taking over the Williams of Hollywood and The Darkroom façades. Like previous Tribute Stores, guests can get their photo taken now to be part of a display inside the store. A sign for the experience is on the Hollywood area sidewalk outside the future shop.
WDW News Today
Mannequin in Wheelchair Displayed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Store
A mannequin in a wheelchair is now on display in the Once Upon a Time store at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The mannequin is a child, on display with a family of standing mannequins who all have different skin tones. They’re showing off some of the T-shirts and hats available...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Studios Hollywood 1/12/23 (Super Nintendo World Surprise Technical Rehearsal)
Quiet on set; we’re ready to roll! We headed out to Universal Studios Hollywood today to check out the surprise opening of the long-awaited Super Nintendo World. The land opened for technical rehearsals today, so we hopped in the nearest Warp Pipe we could find to get there. Let’s a-go!
WDW News Today
Year of the Rabbit Apparel, Loungefly Wallet, Spirit Jersey, and More Arrive for Lunar New Year at Walt Disney World
We’re jumping for joy and hopping all over Walt Disney World in search of Lunar New Year merchandise! With 2023 being the Year of the Rabbit, new Lunar New Year items are popping up, so we’ve rounded up everything we found so far to celebrate the occasion!. We...
WDW News Today
Lawsuit Alleges Disneyland Cast Members Laughed at Disabled Woman Before Fall That Led to Her Death
A lawsuit alleges that Disneyland Cast Members laughed at a disabled woman struggling to get out of a Jungle Cruise boat, just before she suffered a fall that ultimately led to her death, Orange County Register reports. Joanne Aguilar, a 66-year-old Ventura County woman, fell while getting out of a...
WDW News Today
Magic Key Exclusive Lunar New Year 2023 Button Featuring Oswald and Ortensia Debuting Today at Disney California Adventure
Beginning today, Magic Key holders can receive an exclusive button for Lunar New Year 2023 at Disney California Adventure. Appropriately for the Year of the Rabbit (in the Chinese and Korean zodiacs) and the Year of the Cat (in the Vietnamese zodiac), the button features Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Ortensia. Oswald holds a lantern on a stick that reads “Lunar New Year,” while Ortensia holds a peach. The artwork was created by Ann Shen, who has previously designed merchandise seen at the Disneyland Resort.
WDW News Today
New Mardi Gras Mickey Balloons Available at Disneyland Resort
Let the good times roll with one of the colorful new Mardi Gras Mickey balloons available around the Disneyland Resort!. These were available from a balloon vendor in Disney California Adventure. The “cute” balloons introduced about a year ago were also available. These balloons are essentially the traditional...
WDW News Today
New Limited Edition ‘100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime’ National Geographic Book at Walt Disney World
A new limited edition National Geographic book celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company is available at Walt Disney World. We first found “100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime” at Bayview Gifts in Disney’s Contemporary Resort. “100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime” – $100...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Goofy’s Churro Cart Introduces Almond Cookie Churro for the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure
Goofy’s Churro Cart, the one-stop shop for churros while visiting Disney California Adventure, has added an extra menu item for the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival: an Almond Cookie Churro. It sounds intriguing to us, so let’s dig in!. Menu for Goofy’s Churro Cart in Disney California Adventure...
WDW News Today
More Celebration Details Released for Disneyland Resort, Including NEW Disney Gallery Presents: Disney 100 Years of Wonder Exhibit
Disney has released their full guide to the Disney100 celebration beginning January 27, 2023, at the Disneyland Resort, including details about the new Disney Gallery Presents: Disney 100 Years of Wonder Exhibit. “World of Color – ONE”. This all-new nighttime spectacular at Disney California Adventure park celebrates the storytelling...
WDW News Today
Disney 100 Years of Wonder Medallion Added to Disney California Adventure Entrance
A large Disney 100 Years of Wonder medallion has been erected above the entrance to Disney California Adventure. The medallion is right before the “Disney California Adventure” sign. It’s a large silver circle featuring the three fairies from “Sleeping Beauty.” Stars and diamonds are on the black frame...
WDW News Today
New Chef Mickey’s Phone Cases Debut at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
If you love Chef Mickey’s, you’ll love these new phone cases available near the restaurant at Bayview Gifts in Disney’s Contemporary Resort. There are three phone case designs, available for iPhones X through 14 (including Pro and Pro Max). These designs were first made available in MaDe...
WDW News Today
Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom Yet to Open Today
Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom has yet to open today, January 18, 2023, just a few days before its permanent closure. Some Magic Kingdom guests have received a My Disney Experience notification stating the attraction is closed. It is also listed as temporarily closed in the tip board, but Lightning Lane is still available to book for later this afternoon.
WDW News Today
Sip and Savor Pass Returns for Lunar New Year 2023 in Disney California Adventure
Disney California Adventure is celebrating Lunar New Year 2023, and perhaps the tastiest way to enjoy the fun is with a Sip and Savor Pass!. Passes can be purchased at a pair of kiosks located in Paradise Gardens Park, near the bridge to Pacific Wharf, as well as at Seaside Souvenirs, Lunar New Year Marketplaces, and the Merchandise Marketplace in Paradise Gardens Park.
