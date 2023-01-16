Jade Cargill shared her opinion on Charlotte Flair during a recent appearance on Bootleg Kev and expressed her admiration for Flair’s talent and range (per Wrestling Inc). Cargill, while already the record holder for the longest title possession in AEW, is comparatively new to the industry, having started her career in 2021. Reflecting on a legacy talent like Flair, Cargill shared her impressions and offered praise for Flair’s recent return to WWE. You can read some highlights and watch the full podcast episode below.

