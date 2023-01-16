ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
411mania.com

Various News: Mercedes Mone Trains With KUSHIDA and Fred Rosser, Lineup For This Week’s WOW – Women of Wrestling, Braun Strowman Featured In Celtic Warrior Workout

– In a post on Instagram, KUSHIDA revealed that he and Fred Rosser recently trained with Mercedes Mone. He wrote: “The day before the seminar, Sasha-san suddenly sent me a DM. [if I could join tomorrow’s class?] I thought you were joking, but she really came. I was very inspired by her attitude that she still wants to learn wrestling techniques. We’re LOVE Prowrestling. Respect.”
411mania.com

Passing of Jay Briscoe Reportedly Led To Change To Last Night’s WWE NXT

As previously reported, ROH World tag team champion Jay Briscoe passed away yesterday at the age of 38. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, when word of Briscoe’s passing got to WWE, plans for a segment on last night’s NXT were cancelled. The segment was set to...
411mania.com

Various News: Update on AEW Contract Status for AQA, Note on KiLynn King

– As previously reported, AEW talent AQA announced that she was stepping away from wrestling last year and taking a hiatus. AEW had announced her signing in February 2022. According to a report by Fightful Select, AQA has been officially removed from the AEW roster page. Her contract with the company is said to have expired.
411mania.com

Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes Added To Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

A second Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament match for tonight’s WWE Smackdown is set in Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes. WWE announced on Friday that the two teams will face off in a first-round match in the tournament, which is determining the next #1 contender to the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.
411mania.com

Jade Cargill on Being Put in Such a Prominent Role After Debuting in AEW

– During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, AEW star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill discussed being put in such a prominent role in AEW right after she debuted, and how she got some important help from Britt Baker. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Jade Cargill on being given...
411mania.com

Chavo Guerrero Weighs In On Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, Possible Sale of Company

Chavo Guerrero is the latest person to share his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return to WWE and the potential sale of WWE to another party. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and was asked about McMahon’s return to the company and the potential sale; you can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com

Jade Cargill Characterizes Charlotte Flair As “Phenomenal”

Jade Cargill shared her opinion on Charlotte Flair during a recent appearance on Bootleg Kev and expressed her admiration for Flair’s talent and range (per Wrestling Inc). Cargill, while already the record holder for the longest title possession in AEW, is comparatively new to the industry, having started her career in 2021. Reflecting on a legacy talent like Flair, Cargill shared her impressions and offered praise for Flair’s recent return to WWE. You can read some highlights and watch the full podcast episode below.
411mania.com

Hulk Hogan Added To Raw XXX Lineup

WWE is bringing in another big name for Raw XXX this Monday in Hulk Hogan. The company has added Hogan to its lineup of legends for Monday’s 30th anniversary show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Hogan joins a legends lineup that includes The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Kurt Angle.
411mania.com

Spoilers On Stars Backstage At WWE Smackdown

A few extra WWE stars are backstage at tonight’s episode of Smackdown, per a new report. According to PWInsider, Kevin Owens is backstage at Smackdown along with Bo Dallas (who is said to be Uncle Howdy) and The Street Profits. There’s no word on if or how most of...
411mania.com

Maria Kanellis Says She She’s Gotten “A Lot” Of Fan Backlash From Outside AEW

Maria Kanellis recently spoke with Ten Count and shared some details about her career after her October debut with AEW. In response to the question, Kanellis stated she has been the recipient of “a lot” of fan hate since then, despite maintaining positive industry relationships with her colleagues from her prior promotion, WWE (via Wrestling Inc). You can read a highlight from Kanellis and watch the complete episode below.
411mania.com

AEW, Stars Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe On Dynamite

AEW and members of its roster paid tribute to the late Jay Briscoe on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This week’s show opened with a graphic honoring the ROH World Tag Team Champion, who passed away on Tuesday in a car accident. In addition, several stars including Jay...
411mania.com

WWE Signs Two New Wrestlers For NXT

PWInsider reports that WWE has signed two new wrestlers to the NXT brand, who have both reported to the Performance Center. These include:. Alexis Gray is a former track and field star from Texas Southern University. She graduated in 2019 with a degree in biology (focused on chemistry). She originally comes from the Bahamas.
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Main Event, MLW Fusion & NJPW on AXS TV

There’s a lot of wrestling content tonight with new episodes of WWE Main Event on Hulu, MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV and NJPW on AXS TV. New Japan on AXS will continue its look at Wrestle Kingdom 17, with IWGP World Champion Jay White defending against Kazuchika Okada.
411mania.com

Wes Lee Says He Nearly Signed With WWE Five Years Ago

Wes Lee is a big part of thew NXT roster, and he says he nearly signed with WWE a few years before he actually did. The NXT North American Champion signed with the company alongside Nash Carter in December of 2020, but he said on the Mark Moses show that they were given a chance to come on board even earlier.
411mania.com

Matt Cardona Files To Trademark ‘Zack Ryder’

PWInsider reports that on January 14, Matt Cardona filed to trademark ‘Zack Ryder’, his former ring name when he was in WWE. The trademark is for:. Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler...
411mania.com

MLW Signs New TV Deal, Will Begin Airing on REELZ Next Month

MAJOR LEAGUE WRESTLING (MLW) PREMIERES TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7. New Weekly Primetime “MLW Underground Wrestling” Events Showcase Professional Wrestling for a New Generation. (Albuquerque, NM) Friday, January 20, 2023 — REELZ today announced the fastest growing wrestling league in the world Major League Wrestling (MLW) premieres on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT. The new weekly primetime series MLW Underground Wrestling is a new era of wrestling for a new generation of fans, featuring an electrifying mix of world class fighters including MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone, “The Certified G” Real1, Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, John Hennigan, Jacob Fatu, “The World’s Greatest Wonder” Microman and more.
411mania.com

Bray Wyatt Makes Return To Firefly Fun House On WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt returned to old stomping grounds on this week’s WWE Smackdown, showing up in the Firefly Fun House. Friday’s show saw Wyatt appear in a segment in the Fun House where he reunited with Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Ramblin’ Rabbit, and Huskus. The segment...

