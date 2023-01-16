ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man found dead inside Converse apartment

CONVERSE, Texas — A man was found dead Friday morning inside of a Converse apartment after being shot, police say. Around 11:45 p.m. Thursday night, police responded to the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 for a reported shooting, but the person that called gave them incorrect information so they were unable to find the correct unit.
CONVERSE, TX
KTSA

Ground broken for new San Antonio police station

KTSA News (Left to Right: Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez, District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo, Public Work Director Razi Hosseini, SAPD Chief William McManus) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is now officially broken for a new police station on the northern outskirts of downtown San Antonio. Numerous city...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

BCSO officer involved in three-vehicle crash while working funeral procession

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a three-vehicle crash while working a funeral procession Thursday morning, officials say. The crash with the off-duty motorcycle officer happened at I-35 and Eisenhour during a funeral procession. BSCO said the officer is okay, but they do not know what led to the crash at this time.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Firefighters at the scene of a large fire on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters are working to prevent the spread of a 2-alarm fire at an industrial building on San Antonio’s Northeast side Friday morning. Crews were called to the 13100 block of Lookout Way at around 5:30 A.M. Workers arriving for the day found smoke and flames pouring out of the Powerhouse Electric warehouse building.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man killed after getting hit by vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the city's east side Wednesday morning, officials say. Around 6:40 a.m., San Antonio Police say a man was staggering across WW White Road and Brideman when he was hit by a vehicle. Police say the SUV did not stop and render aid, but instead fled northbound on WW White.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
San Antonio local news

