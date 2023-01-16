Read full article on original website
Man shot in parking lot of health clinic in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot while in the parking lot of a health clinic Friday afternoon, officials say. San Antonio police responded to the 400 block of Abshire for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the back of the shoulder in the parking lot of the health clinic.
Man found dead inside Converse apartment
CONVERSE, Texas — A man was found dead Friday morning inside of a Converse apartment after being shot, police say. Around 11:45 p.m. Thursday night, police responded to the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 for a reported shooting, but the person that called gave them incorrect information so they were unable to find the correct unit.
Two boys shot in drive-by on southwest-side, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two boys were shot in an apparent drive-by shooting on the southwest-side of town early Thursday. Police say the two minors were walking along South Zarzamora St near Walton Avenue around 2:45 a.m. when shots were fired. One boy was shot in the hand while the...
Police investigating smash-and-grab at northside eyeglass store
SAN ANTONIO — A business owner and police are trying to figure out who's behind a smash-and-grab at an eyeglass store on the city's north side. On Wednesday around 4:50 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 4500 block of N Loop 1604 West for a burglary alarm. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a shattered window and cabinet displays tossed on the ground.
Firefighters working to put out warehouse fire in northeast San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews are currently on scene working to put out a warehouse fire on the city's northeast side. Around 5:30 a.m., San Antonio Fire responded to the 13100 block of Lookout Way for the fire. Officials say the fire is concentrated in the warehouse area of...
Family of murdered San Antonio construction worker believes he was killed over money
SAN ANTONIO — The murder of a San Antonio construction worker remains unsolved. The family of Jesus "Jesse" Solis believes he was murdered over money. Solis was found shot in his pickup at a construction site three years ago. His sister Olivia Solis told KENS 5 she is not...
Ground broken for new San Antonio police station
KTSA News (Left to Right: Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez, District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo, Public Work Director Razi Hosseini, SAPD Chief William McManus) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is now officially broken for a new police station on the northern outskirts of downtown San Antonio. Numerous city...
BCSO arrests one suspect in deadly Thursday-morning shooting; another remains at large
SAN ANTONIO — Two men are dead and one woman has been charged with murder following a shooting at a far west-side apartment complex early Thursday morning. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff. The victims have not been identified. Bexar County Sheriff's...
Man fatally shoots brother-in-law in the head after argument at San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A family argument turned deadly last weekend after police say a man fatally shot his brother-in-law in the head. David Juarez, 34, is charged with murder in the death of Felix Vega, who was married to Juarez’s sister. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the...
Teen commits four robberies, then crashes vehicle, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police said a 16-year-old robbed three people, then led police on a chase before he was found by the SAPD helicopter. Around 6:30 a.m., SAPD responded to an initial call for a shooting, but as police investigated they discovered that it was a robbery. The suspect then went on to commit two more robberies, SAPD said.
Woman killed in incident on I-10 in Balcones Heights
BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas — A woman was killed in an incident on I-10 in Balcones Heights late Wednesday. It happened just after 9 p.m. along the highway near Vance Jackson. The 52-year-old woman was hit by a car. Our photographer on the scene did see officers taking photos of...
BCSO asking for help finding missing 62-year-old man with a medical condition
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing man who they say has a medical condition. Troy Allen White, 62, was last seen in the 8000 block of Copper Trail Dr. on the northeast side on January 11. Investigators say he was...
BCSO officer involved in three-vehicle crash while working funeral procession
SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a three-vehicle crash while working a funeral procession Thursday morning, officials say. The crash with the off-duty motorcycle officer happened at I-35 and Eisenhour during a funeral procession. BSCO said the officer is okay, but they do not know what led to the crash at this time.
Firefighters at the scene of a large fire on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters are working to prevent the spread of a 2-alarm fire at an industrial building on San Antonio’s Northeast side Friday morning. Crews were called to the 13100 block of Lookout Way at around 5:30 A.M. Workers arriving for the day found smoke and flames pouring out of the Powerhouse Electric warehouse building.
Man killed after getting hit by vehicle, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the city's east side Wednesday morning, officials say. Around 6:40 a.m., San Antonio Police say a man was staggering across WW White Road and Brideman when he was hit by a vehicle. Police say the SUV did not stop and render aid, but instead fled northbound on WW White.
SAPD searching for man who crashed stolen vehicle on North Side, left scene
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who crashed a stolen vehicle on the North Side last month and left the scene. Police said the crash happened on Dec. 15 near NW Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road. The man went to...
Two dead found at east-side motel, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two bodies were found by housekeeping staff at an east-side motel Tuesday morning, according to police. Housekeepers found the two people shot and killed inside a room on the second floor of the Travelodge motel off of Seguin Road and Binz-Engleman around 11 a.m. Police said...
Two men killed in Northwest San Antonio crash identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The names and ages of two people killed in a Northwest side crash have been released. 25 year old Jesus Garcia and 63 year old John Hayes were killed just after 3 P.M. Tuesday, January 17. Police say Garcia was operating a dump truck...
San Antonio man arrested for assaulting children because he was upset over finances, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he assaulted two children because he was upset over “financial issues.”. Eric Martinez, 35, has been charged with injury to a child with the intent of bodily injury and assault-family, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
Viral video captures San Antonio 'street takeover,' including gunshots, cars doing donuts
Witnesses said the group took off down the freeway at high rates of speed once police arrived.
