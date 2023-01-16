Five Big 12 schools make Top 15 in latest AP Poll

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Proving how daunting the Big 12 conference is in terms of men’s basketball this year, five Big 12 schools have landed in the Top 15 in the latest AP Poll.

Staying at No. 2 in the country is Kansas, while No. 1 Houston maintains its spot as the top rankings. The Jayhawks went 2-0 last week to stay undefeated in conference play.

In-state rival K-State moves down from No. 13 after leaping to No. 11 in the team’s Top 25 debut last week. The Wildcats went 1-1 last week with a win over Oklahoma State and loss at TCU.

Texas comes in at No. 7, Iowa State at No. 12 and TCU at No. 14. Baylor rounds out the ranked conference teams at No. 21.

Kansas travels to K-State tomorrow for a ranked Sunflower Showdown.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.