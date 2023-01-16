Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell murder suspect arrested Friday in Charlotte
A man being sought for the murder of his father was captured in Charlotte on Friday, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Carlton Michael Clarke is in the process of being returned to Iredell County to face a murder charge, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Clarke, 23, was being sought since...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Pair arrested on methamphetamine charges after traffic stop
A traffic stop for speeding led to the arrests of two people and the seizure of 264 grams of methamphetamines, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Scottie Lewis Pawelski, 26, of Lipton Lane, Statesville, and Barbara Danielle Alexander, 33, of Purlear, were each charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine by possession, felony trafficking methamphetamine by transport, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Pawelski was also charged with felony maintaining a vehicle for sale or use of a controlled substance. A magistrate set bond at $750,000 each.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Firearm found inside unattended book bag at SHS
A firearm was found in an unattended book bag at Statesville High School on Friday prompting a security alert. The Iredell-Statesville Schools, in a news release, said an employee found the unattended book bag in a classroom. In examining the book bag, a firearm was found and was immediately secured. The school was placed on a security alert to allow the Statesville Police Department to continue its investigation.
Statesville Record & Landmark
What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Statesville Record and Landmark . (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for January 20
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark .
Statesville Record & Landmark
East Side Baptist Church collects items for Pregnancy Resource Center
East Side Baptist Church recently collected items to assist the Pregnancy Resource Center (PRC) in its ministry to women looking for “a trustworthy place to discuss” concerns and options for their pregnancies. PRC is located on Davie Avenue in Statesville. Vicki Miglin is the executive director and leads a dedicated staff that works tirelessly to assist young ladies and men in life options for pregnancies. Visit Pregnancy Resource Center and East Side Baptist Church at prcstatesville.org and esbcstatesville.com.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Boston Marathon bombing survivor to speak at Women's Day Breakfast
When Rebekah Gregory crossed the Boston Marathon finish line, she had no idea her life was about to change forever. Gregory and her 5-year-old son, Noah, were only three feet away when the first bomb of the 2013 Boston Marathon exploded. Gregory’s legs shielded her son from the massive explosion that killed three and injured more than 260. The Boston Marathon bombing claimed Gregory’s leg, but not her spirit.
Statesville Record & Landmark
HPCIC partners with I-SS and CATS to produce caregiver training videos
Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County (HPCIC) recently partnered with the Iredell-Statesville Schools Career Academy & Technical School (CATS) on an important project, developing caregiver training videos. With the help of CATS student Emma Deku and her film, animation and graphic design instructor Tanya Topazio, HPCIC helped produce eight...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell getting ideas for 2045 Horizon Plan
The year 2045 may seem like a distant future to some, but officials in Iredell County are beginning the process to plan what the county make look like and how it will develop over the next 22 years. Between Jan. 17 and 19, members from the Iredell County Planning and...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Hiddenite Center happenings
Appalachian State University art department exhibit. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery will feature artwork by Appalachian State University’s (ASU) art department. This bi-annual exhibit will showcase pieces by the university’s art faculty members. The exhibit will be curated by Jennie Carlisle of the...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Horizon Church's annual 'Soup-er Bowl Sunday Soup & Chili Cookoff' set for Feb.12
Horizon Church at 316 Signal Hill Drive will be hosting its annual Soup-er Bowl Sunday Soup & Chili Cookoff following the 10 a.m. morning service on Feb. 12. The public is invited to attend the service and all are welcome to participate in the cookoff. “The Super Bowl is on...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Vehicles struggle in Denver during winter storm, and more of today's top videos
Rush hour traffic came to a crawl in Denver during a winter storm, China's population has declined for the first time in decades, and more of today's top videos.
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: Hot-shooting Cougars hand Hibriten only its second loss
GIRLS BASKETBALL Alexander Central 51, Hibriten 45: LENOIR—Meredith Wike nailed 4 of 6 3-point shots and 5 of 8 field goal attempts altogether Tuesday night to score a team-high 17 points in Alexander Central’s 51-45 victory over previously once-beaten Hibriten (16-2, 3-1). The Cougars (15-2, 2-2) trailed 21-20...
