Somerset County, PA

Man killed after crashing head-on into tree in Somerset County

By Aaron Marrie, Rebecca Parsons
 4 days ago

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead after a crash in Somerset County Saturday afternoon, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Ronald Druist, 40, of Boswell was killed after he crashed into a tree head-on. According to the PSP report, Druist was traveling at a very high speed along the 1400 block of Plank Road in Hooversville, Quemahoning Township on Saturday, Jan. 14 when he lost control of his vehicle.

The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the road where it struck a small embankment. The vehicle then went airborne twice before it impacted a tree head-on.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. and police reported that Druist was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Stoystown Volunteer Fire Company and Hooversville Fire Department responded to the accident. Somerset Ambulance and Conemaugh EMS were also on scene.

The crash is currently under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

