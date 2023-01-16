Alec Baldwin, armorer to face charges in “Rust” shooting. First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced yesterday she will be bringing involuntary manslaughter charges against Rust actor and producer Alec Baldwin, along with the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, for their roles in the Oct. 21, 2021 film-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. “After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew,” Carmack-Altwies said in the written statement. “On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.” Assistant Director David Halls signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, an agreement that includes a suspended sentence and six months of probation. “If any one of these three people—Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls—had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It’s that simple,” Special Prosecutor Andrea Reeb said in a statement. Baldwin’s attorney issued a statement saying he will fight the charges; Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyers called the charges “the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts” and said they intend “to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury.” The Hutchins family also issued a statement via their attorney thanking both the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s and DA’s offices “for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life.”

