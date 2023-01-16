Read full article on original website
Rapper, producer and promoter Chris Soveranez (aka Sove) knows a thing or two about hip-hop in New Mexico—the guy’s been making and recording it here since pretty much always. Soveranez, who runs nonprofit LLC and studio Black Diamond Productions, understands there’s a glut of talent around the state just waiting to be discovered by everyday people, and that’s part of the reason he’s helping to reignite the New Mexico Hip-Hop Awards (5 pm Saturday, Jan. 21. $15. Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W San Francisco St., (505) 988-1234). Technically, a similar event took place back in 2011, but, Soveranez says, the upcoming iteration at the Lensic will be a classy red carpet affair packed with statewide hip-hop royalty coming together to celebrate the art form and, hopefully, taking steps to legitimize hip-hop in New Mexico. We spoke with Soveranez to learn more about the fledgling awards show. This interview has been edited for space and clarity.
When The New Yorker magazine began serializing Rachel Carson’s book Silent Spring in 1962, her “fable for tomorrow” struck a deep chord in the American psyche. She wrote of “a town in the heart of America where all life seemed to be in harmony with its surroundings” until one spring when “a strange blight crept over the area, and everything began to change. Some evil spell had settled on the community; mysterious maladies swept the flocks of chickens, and the cattle and sheep sickened and died. Everywhere was the shadow of death.” Moreover: “No witchcraft, no enemy action had snuffed out life in this stricken world. The people had done it themselves.”
Alec Baldwin, armorer to face charges in “Rust” shooting. First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced yesterday she will be bringing involuntary manslaughter charges against Rust actor and producer Alec Baldwin, along with the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, for their roles in the Oct. 21, 2021 film-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. “After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew,” Carmack-Altwies said in the written statement. “On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.” Assistant Director David Halls signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, an agreement that includes a suspended sentence and six months of probation. “If any one of these three people—Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls—had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It’s that simple,” Special Prosecutor Andrea Reeb said in a statement. Baldwin’s attorney issued a statement saying he will fight the charges; Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyers called the charges “the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts” and said they intend “to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury.” The Hutchins family also issued a statement via their attorney thanking both the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s and DA’s offices “for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life.”
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislature will have record revenues to spend during this year’s session. Here are some of the big-ticket items to which you can expect to see money flowing—and some of the hot topics sure to drive debate during the next two months. Ethics...
