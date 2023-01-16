ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football player's death in car crash touches Bulldog basketball program, too

By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago

When Georgia basketball players showed up to their training facility on Sunday for a film session, Mike White brought up the tragic news from overnight.

The first-year Bulldogs coach offered condolences to Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Kario Oquendo. They were friends with Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, who died in a car crash early Sunday that also took the life of football staffer Chandler LeCroy .

“I offered guys an opportunity to talk, to express themselves,” White said. “Guys were pretty somber and the mood was somber of course as it is probably throughout campus, I imagine. Tragic. Sad. Thoughts and prayers with the families and with the entire football program. We’ve got to count our blessings. Just a tough time around here.”

'A gentle giant:' New Jersey product Devin Willock loved playing football for Georgia

Father of Georgia football OL Warren McClendon updates his status after car crash

Oquendo, the guard who is the team’s second leading scorer, described himself as “pretty close” to Willock and other football players. They offered him congrats on a good game and hung out in downtown Athens when they would run across each other.

“I just woke up super-sad,” Oquendo said. “Jabri actually called me when I was sleeping and told me what happened with the situation. Waking up and hearing that, you never want to hear that one of your friends, somebody that you knew passed away in that type of way. Definitely will be thinking about him on Tuesday.”

Sophomore Jusauan Holt, who transferred to Georgia in the offseason from Alabama, didn’t know Willock well.

“Seeing him around, he was always smiling,” Holt said. “He was just a great guy. We feel for him. It is something we have to take back and think, it’s more than just a sport. Just pray for him and his family.”

The games go on.

In the case of a much-improved Bulldogs (13-4, 3-1 SEC), it’s a 9 p.m. road test at Kentucky (11-6, 2-3) Tuesday on ESPN.

There was a moment of silence held Monday afternoon in Stegeman Coliseum before the Georgia gymnastics meet. A similar scene played out before the Georgia women’s basketball game Sunday at Tennessee.

Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick started off his session with media Monday in Lexington by saying:  "First I wanted to say my thoughts and prayers are with their entire athletic department and the families of those that were lost in that terrible tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in that aspect."

Georgia is off to its best SEC start since 2017 after a 62-58 win at Ole Miss Saturday.

Kentucky got a much-needed win after a 1-3 SEC start by pulling off a 63-56 upset at No. 5 Tennessee Saturday.

“They’re coming off arguably the best win in college basketball this year at Tennessee who has a chance to win the whole thing,” White said.

That win came without former Georgia guard Sahvir Wheeler  who was out with a shoulder injury. It’s uncertain if Wheeler, who averages 9.5 points, 6.3 assists and is shooting 41.5 percent, will play Tuesday.

“His speed downhill in space, film doesn’t do it justice,” White said. “I’ve seen it live and tried to explain it to some of our guys who haven’t competed against him.”

Jaxon Etter is the only Georgia player remaining from the Georgia team two seasons ago that Wheeler led in scoring and assistants.

Wheeler was out the one game last season with the Bulldogs with a neck injury in a 92-77 Wildcats win in Lexington.

White said he’ll discuss with the staff whether the team will do something to honor Willock for Tuesday’s game.

White was head coach at Florida when star forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed at Florida State during a game in December of 2020. The school cancelled four games.

“We all helped each other first and foremost,” White said. “We got even closer, probably through communication more than anything. …We just had a bunch of open conversation, supportive conversation.”

Oquendo said he reached out to offer encouraging words via direct messages to some football players to comfort them.

He said White talking to the team about things not just about his own players shows he cares.

“I felt like it makes a lot of guys feel better,” Oquendo said, “just to know how to cope with the situation.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football player's death in car crash touches Bulldog basketball program, too

