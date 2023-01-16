Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Warrant out for suspect accused of injuring SCSO deputy during traffic stop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has issued a warrant for a Cordova man accused of assaulting a deputy in November. Richard Wright, 41, is wanted for aggravated assault. According to the incident report, the situation took place in the afternoon of Nov. 25 in...
Woman, man accused of using dating site to kidnap, rob men
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is charged after police said she used a dating website to meet men, before she and a man kidnapped and robbed them. According to court documents, this happened two separate times. Court documents reveal Adrionna Dull, 22, first met a man on Dec. 18 after talking to him on […]
Arrest caught on camera leads to gun, drug charges, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — As Memphis grapples with its own use-of-force investigation, another arrest in the Mid-South caught on video is causing concerns. A cellphone video circulating on social media shows a Lafayette County Sheriff deputy putting his knee on a man’s neck during an arrest Wednesday at a gas station in Oxford.
'It's just unbelievable' | Midtown car theft victim frustrated with suspects' early release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eight Memphis teenagers busted for car theft and gun possession in Midtown just three days ago have been released from custody. The teens are innocent until proven guilty, but owners of at least one of the stolen cars are questioning the quick release. "We had gotten...
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland calls release of teens charged with crashing stolen cars 'unacceptable'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland called the release of eight teens accused of crashing two stolen cars and running from police “unacceptable.”. This comes after ABC24 was told Wednesday the teens who had been arrested Monday were out of jail just two days after the incident.
Accused truck thief who hit officer at Cordova IHOP charged with attempted murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police arrested a man they say hit a Bartlett police officer with a stolen car in a getaway attempt when the officer pulled him over at a Cordova IHOP on Wednesday. Demario Rodriquez Mathis Jr., 25, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, auto theft $10,000-$60,000, evading arrest, theft of a firearm, possession […]
Woman shoots at pregnant woman after smashing her car with hammer, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after smashing a pregnant woman’s car with a hammer and then shooting at her and her sister, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said it happened back in September of 2022...
Man shot to death in Frayser, police release photos of suspect’s car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department on Thursday released photos of a vehicle connected to a deadly shooting in September. Officers responded just before 1:20 a.m. Sept. 16 to a shooting on Harvester Lane East in the Frayser neighborhood, police said. They found a man, later identified as Quentin Dotson, had been shot multiple times.
6 burglars use sledgehammer to break into liquor store, steal alcohol, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people are wanted for using a sledgehammer to break into a liquor store. On Jan. 15 at approximately 3 a.m., two vehicles, a 2008 Infiniti G35, and a 2014 Infiniti QX70, pulled into the One Stop Shop on Jackson Avenue. Three people from each vehicle...
Two men try to abduct woman jogging in East Memphis: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was almost abducted while jogging with her dog Wednesday in an East Memphis neighborhood. Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Drive, off Wallace Road. The victim told police that about an hour earlier, she was jogging […]
Eight people shoot into homes in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a group of people after frightening moments in Frayser. Police released pictures of a group of people pointing guns around a dark-colored car. MPD said there were eight people in that group which opened fire in the 4000 block of Drowsy...
Woman escapes attempted abduction in East Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was nearly abducted in East Memphis on Wednesday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the attempted abduction happened during the day on Chanwil. Neighbors tell FOX13′s Carolyn Cerda, the victim was just walking her dog at the corner of Pinehurst and...
Woman, security guard assaulted at East Memphis Kroger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after she was assaulted in the parking lot of Kroger at Poplar and Kirby on Wednesday night. She while walking to her car with uniformed store security when a thief tried to steal her purse. During the process, the suspect reportedly kicked her in head and body repeatedly […]
actionnews5.com
Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Security and shoppers of the Kroger on Poplar and Kirby are on high alert after a woman was attacked outside the store Thursday night. Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked just after 8 p.m. Thursday. The...
Judge, attorney explain why teens released after car thefts in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A handful of juveniles charged with auto thefts and evading arrest are now back on the streets. On Tuesday, eight teens, including three 13-year-olds, were arrested for stealing cars in Midtown. Memphis Police say it started at 8 a.m. Monday, when a Hyundai Tucson was stolen...
actionnews5.com
Suspects selling candy steal money from woman using her phone
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on North Germantown Parkway. Two males of unknown age selling candy approached a woman on Jan. 15 around 1 p.m. They asked her to subscribe to their YouTube channel, so she gave them her phone. According to...
5 Memphis Police officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest fired
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after the altercation, have been fired, the Memphis Police Department announced on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin...
actionnews5.com
Haywood Co. man in custody for murder of missing ex-wife, body found
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Just hours after Kevin Watson was arrested for the murder of his ex-wife Britney Watson, missing out of Haywood County, a body was found, according to Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. This comes after days of extensive searches for both parties in the rural...
actionnews5.com
Man wanted for robbing multiple fast food resturanunts in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who robbed five fast-food restaurants. The robberies took place on Monday from 7:56 p.m. until 9:07 p.m in these locations:. McDonald’s, 2994 Poplar Avenue. McDonald’s, 1755 Getwell Road. Mcdonald’s, 3068 South Perkins Road. Taco Bell,...
Teenager accused in pastor’s shooting death moves to adult court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The teens charged in the murder of Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams were back in juvenile court Friday morning. This appearance was to make a final decision on whether they will be tried as adults. WREG was there for the hearing, and has more on what’s next in a case that’s shocked the […]
