WREG

Woman, man accused of using dating site to kidnap, rob men

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is charged after police said she used a dating website to meet men, before she and a man kidnapped and robbed them. According to court documents, this happened two separate times. Court documents reveal Adrionna Dull, 22, first met a man on Dec. 18 after talking to him on […]
WREG

Two men try to abduct woman jogging in East Memphis: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was almost abducted while jogging with her dog Wednesday in an East Memphis neighborhood. Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Drive, off Wallace Road. The victim told police that about an hour earlier, she was jogging […]
WREG

Woman, security guard assaulted at East Memphis Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after she was assaulted in the parking lot of Kroger at Poplar and Kirby on Wednesday night. She while walking to her car with uniformed store security when a thief tried to steal her purse. During the process, the suspect reportedly kicked her in head and body repeatedly […]
actionnews5.com

Suspects selling candy steal money from woman using her phone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on North Germantown Parkway. Two males of unknown age selling candy approached a woman on Jan. 15 around 1 p.m. They asked her to subscribe to their YouTube channel, so she gave them her phone. According to...
actionnews5.com

Man wanted for robbing multiple fast food resturanunts in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who robbed five fast-food restaurants. The robberies took place on Monday from 7:56 p.m. until 9:07 p.m in these locations:. McDonald’s, 2994 Poplar Avenue. McDonald’s, 1755 Getwell Road. Mcdonald’s, 3068 South Perkins Road. Taco Bell,...
WREG

Teenager accused in pastor’s shooting death moves to adult court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The teens charged in the murder of Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams were back in juvenile court Friday morning. This appearance was to make a final decision on whether they will be tried as adults. WREG was there for the hearing, and has more on what’s next in a case that’s shocked the […]
