San Francisco committee proposes $5M to longtime black residents as reparations for 'systemic oppression'

San Francisco’s potential reparations plan is terrible in many ways, but it is particularly disastrous when you consider the city’s financial troubles. As our editorial on the subject noted, the proposal put forward by the city’s African American Reparations Advisory Committee is sloppy, to put it mildly. The proposal only requires you to be black, at least 18 years old, and then fit two other categories that may not even require you to have lived in the city. Hit those marks (such as having a prison record for dealing drugs) and you can collect $5 million, if the plan is ultimately approved.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO