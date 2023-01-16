San Francisco committee proposes $5M to longtime black residents as reparations for 'systemic oppression'

Read full article on original website
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Gallery owner in viral video spraying homeless woman arrested in San FranciscoSara IrshadSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Man Intentionally Crashes TeslaHdogarSan Francisco, CA
SFist
SF Reparations Committee Recommends $5 Million Lump-Sum Payments to Eligible Black Residents
In one of the most sweeping and expensive proposals for reparations to Black Americans, a committee tasked with making recommendations for providing reparations to Black residents of San Francisco is suggesting $5 million lump-sum payments to residents who meet certain eligibility requirements. The SF African American Reparations Advisory Committee (AARAC),...
Washington Examiner
San Francisco's budget troubles highlight the absurdity of its reparations plans
San Francisco’s potential reparations plan is terrible in many ways, but it is particularly disastrous when you consider the city’s financial troubles. As our editorial on the subject noted, the proposal put forward by the city’s African American Reparations Advisory Committee is sloppy, to put it mildly. The proposal only requires you to be black, at least 18 years old, and then fit two other categories that may not even require you to have lived in the city. Hit those marks (such as having a prison record for dealing drugs) and you can collect $5 million, if the plan is ultimately approved.
Washington Examiner
No to San Francisco's ridiculous jackpot reparations plan
If you're black and you were sent to prison for drug crimes, then San Francisco wants to make your day. The city's African American Reparations Advisory Committee has just made public its draft proposal for reparations not just for slavery but for general malfeasance toward black people by the city's government and other entities. It recommends a $5 million lump-sum payment for any black person who meets a set of criteria that are, to say the least, not well crafted.
Former drug dealer speaks out against San Francisco drug scene: It's becoming a place for 'druggy tourism'
Ricci Wynne, a former drug dealer, speaks out against potential safe consumption sites in San Francisco and why harm reduction policies don't help addicts on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
The Jewish Press
Racial Reparations Solve Nothing
This week, the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee released a report calling on the city to pay every black resident $5 million and absolve all of their outstanding personal debt. Their rationale was broad — as it had to be, since California was founded as a free state:...
Washington Examiner
San Francisco plan to give $5 million to black residents in reparations slammed as 'racist'
A proposed reparations payment that would give longtime black residents of San Francisco $5 million is facing opposition, with several critics calling it "racist." The program , pitched by the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee, claims the $5 million payment would remedy any economic and opportunity losses that black San Francisco residents have endured over the years. It would also supplement the income of lower-income black households to reflect the Area Median Income every year for at least 250 years, according to the pitched program .
We Should All Be Paying Attention To The San Francisco Reparations Proposal
Five million dollars per qualifying person might sound like a lot — but hear me out.
Vox
It looks like people are actually moving back to San Francisco (really)
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Unsurprisingly, people are still moving...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Gavin Newsom Opened a Reparations Can of Worms
Despite that California was never a slave state, the San Francisco reparations committee just announced a proposal to pay each multi-decade black resident of the City $5 million. But Wait! It doesn’t stop there. The reparations committee also proposed granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic...
KQED
'It's Gotten Worse': Oakland City Council Member Carroll Fife Faces Racist, Violent Threats
Oakland City Council member Carroll Fife says violent threats against her and other public officials are increasing. To draw attention to the problem, Fife took to Twitter on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to publicize a series of horrific, hate-filled voicemails she has received, many of which use racist and violent language to demean and threaten her, a Black woman.
Storms reveal more skeletal remains at San Francisco beaches
These gnarled bones didn't come from the open sea; they emerged from the ground below.
Netflix founder gives $20 million to San Francisco university
Minerva University in San Francisco has announced a generous gift of $20 million from the cofounder of Netflix, Reed Hastings. Minerva University, ranked the number one most innovative university in the world, said the $20 million gift "allows the university to focus on setting its plans for longer-term growth in motion, and to support students with high financial need with scholarships."
KTVU FOX 2
OPD mishandles sergeant's hit-and-run and discharge of gun in elevator, investigation finds
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department's quest to end years of federal oversight could be set back by a new report that's uncovered additional misconduct in the department's ranks. The report faults the OPD for how it handled a sergeant involved in two separate cases. The sergeant ripped a...
King Tide Waves Expose Secret 'Party' Island Off California Coast
Here's where you can find it.
Here's what the average 2-bedroom apartment in SF goes for now: report
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The median rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in San Francisco is now $3,950 a month, according to a report from Zumper. The median rent for a studio is now at $2,195 the report states, while a 1-bedroom goes for $2,950 on average. Apartments in the Mission tended to go for below […]
Bay Area home prices are dropping faster than anywhere else in the nation, RE/MAX report says
Home prices in the San Francisco Bay Area experienced the largest year-over-year decline in the United States.
World War II structure falls 200 feet from cliff onto San Francisco beach
A World War II structure fell from a cliffside onto Fort Funston Beach in San Francisco amid a landslide.
3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds
Researchers also found that moving to California might actually make your life longer.
Brilliant Stanford geneticist, 87, ordered to pay $29m to friend who invested in fake miracle cure
Professor Stanley Cohen, a pioneer in genetic therapy, admitted under cross-examination that he did not warn his investor and friend that his 'miracle cure' was found to be dangerous in 1976.
KTVU FOX 2
Dog with history of attacking does it again; latest victim is child
A dog with a history of attacking and biting has done it again. This time an eight-year-old girl was bit multiple times right outside her home in Martinez. The latest attack has residents demanding action to keep the neighborhood safe.
