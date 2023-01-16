Read full article on original website
Charlottesville: Stonefield Stadium 14, Imax on list of closures in 2023
The Stonefield Stadium 14 and Imax in Charlottesville will close in 2023 – one of 39 movie theaters operated by Regal Cinemas, and its parent company, Cineworld, that are slated to shut down. Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year. In a move to save the company $22...
In the line of fire
The supervisors held their organizational meeting last week electing District 2 Supervisor Edgar Tuck as Chairman and District 7 Supervisor Tammy Parker as vice chairman. During the meeting, Grant Winman spoke, during the citizen comment period, about a situation he has at home — an occasional bullet from a neighbor’s informal firing range flying over him.
Anonymous letter raises concerns against CASPCA conditions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A coalition of former and current Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA employees and volunteers is voicing a number of alleged issues through an anonymous letter. The coalition says animal conditions inside the shelter are “concerning” among many other problems. The letter also alleges that the current...
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
State confirms highly pathogenic avian influenza in commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County
Virginia poultry owners strongly encouraged to practice biosecurity to protect their flocks. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has confirmed the state’s first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. Samples from the flock tested positive at the agency's Regional Animal Health Laboratory in Harrisonburg, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network. Samples were also sent to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa for further confirmation.
Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
CPD still looking for John Milton Harris III
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is once again asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. On Tuesday, CPD held a press conference for the family of 60-year-old John Milton Harris III. He was last seen on July 1, 2022. According to police,...
New Lynchburg councilman sues City, LFD, fellow councilman, others after 2021 cartoon post
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Now-Lynchburg City Councilman Martin Misjuns filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the City of Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Fire Department, and other former and current city officials. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, it was filed with the Western District Federal Court of Virginia. At the time that...
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
First case of avian flu reported in Virginia; experts say risk to humans is low
Virginia poultry owners are strongly encouraged to practice biosecurity to protect their flocks against the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed today the first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. VDACS is working...
Long-time former Waynesboro School Board member looks back on 16 years
Kathe Maneval served as vice chair of Waynesboro School Board in 2022. After 16 years on the board, she was not re-elected in November. Maneval was the longest serving board member since 2006. “I felt like I offered some stability [amidst challenges],” she said of running for the school board...
Communities, developers clash over housing proposals in Harrisonburg, Charlottesville
The public discourse surrounding two residential developments proposed in the region exemplifies the occasionally conflicting interests of builders, local governments, and residents. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Harrisonburg and Charlottesville share some common problems in terms of housing availability and affordability. Both have a housing 'mismatch,' where a lot of...
Staunton Crossing promises positive economic impact throughout Shenandoah Valley
City leaders are weighing in on the $4.56 million grant awarded to Staunton Crossing, and they promise that the development will have positive economic impacts throughout the Shenandoah Valley. “The continued support of Staunton Crossing by the state is a true testament to the quality of the site,” said Staunton...
Charlottesville and Albemarle are now quickly changing the names of their public schools
Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now swiftly changing the names of local schools — specifically those who were named for people who were central to our racists legacies. In the last two weeks, Albemarle renamed its Meriwether Lewis Elementary School to Ivy and Charlottesville renamed Clark and Venable elementary schools to Summit and Trailblazers.
Charlottesville theater students win national award
Theater students from DMR Adventures in Charlottesville won a Freddie G. Excellence in Acting award and other recognition at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta (JTF Atlanta). The weekend, which was Jan. 13-15, 2023 at the Cobb Convention Center, is dedicated to rewarding and celebrating excellent student-driven musical theater programs.
Zach Bryan to start ‘Burn Burn Burn’ North American tour in Charlottesville
GRAMMY Award-nominated rising country superstar Zach Bryan returns to the road this year for the “Burn Burn Burn” North American Tour with his first stop at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on May 10. Throughout the summer, he will headline some of the nation’s most popular arenas...
