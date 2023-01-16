ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuarts Draft, VA

WDBJ7.com

Avian influenza confirmed in Virginia turkey operation

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed the state’s first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. Samples from the flock tested positive at the VDACS Regional Animal Health Laboratory...
VIRGINIA STATE
pmg-va.com

In the line of fire

The supervisors held their organizational meeting last week electing District 2 Supervisor Edgar Tuck as Chairman and District 7 Supervisor Tammy Parker as vice chairman. During the meeting, Grant Winman spoke, during the citizen comment period, about a situation he has at home — an occasional bullet from a neighbor’s informal firing range flying over him.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Anonymous letter raises concerns against CASPCA conditions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A coalition of former and current Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA employees and volunteers is voicing a number of alleged issues through an anonymous letter. The coalition says animal conditions inside the shelter are “concerning” among many other problems. The letter also alleges that the current...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

State confirms highly pathogenic avian influenza in commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County

Virginia poultry owners strongly encouraged to practice biosecurity to protect their flocks. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has confirmed the state’s first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. Samples from the flock tested positive at the agency's Regional Animal Health Laboratory in Harrisonburg, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network. Samples were also sent to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa for further confirmation.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Charlottesville Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations effective Feb. 15. Middleburg Town Square Stadium in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

CPD still looking for John Milton Harris III

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is once again asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. On Tuesday, CPD held a press conference for the family of 60-year-old John Milton Harris III. He was last seen on July 1, 2022. According to police,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

First case of avian flu reported in Virginia; experts say risk to humans is low

Virginia poultry owners are strongly encouraged to practice biosecurity to protect their flocks against the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed today the first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. VDACS is working...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Long-time former Waynesboro School Board member looks back on 16 years

Kathe Maneval served as vice chair of Waynesboro School Board in 2022. After 16 years on the board, she was not re-elected in November. Maneval was the longest serving board member since 2006. “I felt like I offered some stability [amidst challenges],” she said of running for the school board...
WAYNESBORO, VA
wmra.org

Communities, developers clash over housing proposals in Harrisonburg, Charlottesville

The public discourse surrounding two residential developments proposed in the region exemplifies the occasionally conflicting interests of builders, local governments, and residents. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Harrisonburg and Charlottesville share some common problems in terms of housing availability and affordability. Both have a housing 'mismatch,' where a lot of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

Charlottesville and Albemarle are now quickly changing the names of their public schools

Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now swiftly changing the names of local schools — specifically those who were named for people who were central to our racists legacies. In the last two weeks, Albemarle renamed its Meriwether Lewis Elementary School to Ivy and Charlottesville renamed Clark and Venable elementary schools to Summit and Trailblazers.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville theater students win national award

Theater students from DMR Adventures in Charlottesville won a Freddie G. Excellence in Acting award and other recognition at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta (JTF Atlanta). The weekend, which was Jan. 13-15, 2023 at the Cobb Convention Center, is dedicated to rewarding and celebrating excellent student-driven musical theater programs.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

