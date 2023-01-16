Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Sporting News
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Jerry Jones Uses 1 Word To Describe Kicker Situation
Heading into his team's biggest playoff game in nearly a decade, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is understandably nervous about things. Kicker Brett Maher certainly didn't help things with his four missed extra points in Monday's playoff win over the Buccaneers. While Cowboys head coach Mike ...
Sporting News
John Harbaugh says '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays with Ravens
If Lamar Jackson wants to stay in Baltimore, it sure sounds like the Ravens are ready to make it happen. Coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta insisted at a press conference on Thursday that they believe Jackson will be in a Ravens uniform next season, with DeCosta telling reporters, "We're excited to start up negotiations again."
5 best Dallas Cowboys teams of all-time
What are the best Dallas Cowboys teams of all-time? This historic franchise has won five Super Bowl titles. But one
Sporting News
Who is the Cowboys' kicker? Tristan Vizcaino signing adds new 'insurance' for Dallas after Brett Maher's missed PATs
The life of an NFL kicker can't be an easy one. Even at the best of times, you always know in the back of your mind you're just one bad day away from potentially losing your job. Brett Maher found that out the hard way this week. Just two days...
Sporting News
Chiefs-Jaguars DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments
To kick off the divisional playoff round, the AFC's top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, host the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the second time this season. Kansas City did its thing back in Week 10, securing a 27-17 win over Jacksonville, and with a win on Saturday, the Chiefs will advance to their fifth-straight AFC Championship Game.
Sporting News
Cowboys-49ers FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game tournaments
The second-seeded 49ers, winners of 11 straight games thanks to rookie phenom Brock Purdy and All-Pro back Christian McCaffrey, will host the fifth-seeded Cowboys this Sunday evening at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. This could be a dicey game to bet, but NFL DFS enthusiasts have plenty of options for their FanDuel single-game lineups.
Former NFL punter gives insight into an NFL kicker’s mind ahead of Cowboys game
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Many Cowboys fans are excited about moving on to the Divisional round of the 2023 playoffs. They do say there should’ve been a greater lead on the Bucs after kicker Brett Maher missed four extra points. “Knowing what that guy has done and with his resiliency, he’s shown throughout his career, […]
Sporting News
Sunday Divisional Round FanDuel Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
The divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs wraps up on Sunday, with two matchups beginning at 3 p.m. ET between Bengals-Bills and followed up by Cowboys-49ers at 6:30 p.m. ET. We have two fantastic games for Sunday's slate, which will make it fun for daily fantasy football players to enter a few DFS tournaments. Our FanDuel lineup features an exciting Bengals' QB-WR stack, a couple of standout wide receivers, and a rising tight end who has scored a touchdown in five-straight games.
Sporting News
Peyton Manning and Tony Dungy dispel NFL's 'biggest myth' of halftime adjustments
One of the most common questions asked of NFL coaches before they head into the locker room for halftime is "what adjustments are you going to make." That is usually followed by a vague answer involving penalties, turnovers, or whatever issue ailed that coach's team in the first half. According...
Sporting News
Best prop bets for Bengals-Bills divisional round playoff game: Over/under picks for Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, more
The second-seeded Bills play host to the third-seeded Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon (3:00 p.m. ET, CBS). The Bills are favored by 5.5 points to advance to the AFC Championship, but by all accounts, this game seems like a tough one to bet in the traditional sense. If you don't feel comfortable picking a side, we're here to help you find some action with a few of our favorite player and game props.
Sporting News
Behind the Counter: NFL Super Wild Card weekend betting results and action report, bettors pounce on Jaguars' in-game moneyline
49ers (-9) notch 11th consecutive win, covering with ease. In the first game of Super Wild Card weekend, the book saw two-way action with some bettors laying the points to back the red-hot 49ers (closed -9) while others faded the Brock Purdy hype and rode Seahawks moneyline (closed +335). Additionally, with rain in the forecast and the 49ers sporting the league's best defense, Saturday afternoon's matchup was one of only two games to see heavy action on the under 42 (opened 43).
Sporting News
Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson & more: Ranking 15 best QBs available via free agency, trade in 2023 NFL offseason
The veteran quarterback carousel was every active last year. The 2023 offseason could be just as busy for movement at the NFL's most important position. For the first time since 2020, the GOAT himself, Tom Brady, looks like he will change teams. He could be joined with some top-flight younger company, led by 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson, unsigned so far by the Ravens.
Sporting News
Best NFL Playoffs Divisional-Round Bets: Bengals cover, Giants shock Eagles, Cowboys-49ers goes OVER
The 2023 NFL Playoffs roll on into the divisional round with just eight teams still standing in the hunt for Super Bowl 57. Six of the top eight postseason seeds remain alive, as do six of the seven teams that entered the playoffs with the best regular-season record. It should be a wildly entertaining weekend and another great opportunity for us to make our best spread, moneyline, over/under, and prop bets.
Sporting News
Best QB in the NFL right now? Breaking down the Patrick Mahomes vs. Joe Burrow vs. Josh Allen debate
Who is the best quarterback in the NFL right now? It is a popular question without a definitive consistent answer, but what happens with the teams of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow from the AFC divisional playoffs through Super Bowl 57 will help provide a better one. Tom...
Sporting News
What time is Oilers vs. Lightning? Connor McDavid, Steven Stamkos headline ESPN national TV game
It's going to be a high-tempo game on national TV Thursday night, as the Oilers host the Lightning on ESPN. Connor McDavid and Co. have been a bit underwhelming this season, sitting in fourth in the Pacific Division with a record of 25-18-3. However, the team is currently riding a four-game winning streak, coming off a big divisional win against the Kraken.
Sporting News
Giants vs. Eagles odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL divisional round playoff game
In the final game of Saturday's divisional-round doubleheader, the Giants will travel to Philadelphia to play the first-seeded Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field (8:15 p.m. ET, FOX). New York is coming off an impressive 31-24 road win over the third-seeded Vikings last weekend in the wild-card round. As for the Eagles, this will be their second-straight postseason appearance under head coach Nick Sirianni. The Eagles have the first seed in the NFC playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 14-3 record and the NFC East crown.
