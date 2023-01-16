Woman struck, killed when minivan slams into Tooele business; driver, 2nd employee transported to hospital

Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Man pleads guilty to hitting, killing pregnant woman while driving drunk in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City man has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a 23-year-old woman and her unborn child while driving under the influence of alcohol in May 2022. Libbie Isabel Allan was standing with her 3-year-old daughter on...
Gephardt Daily
Police identify victim, announce arrests in fatal shooting at Ogden intersection
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the 24-year-old man shot and killed Tuesday in an Ogden intersection, along with two men arrested in connection with his death. Juan Garcia, of Ogden, suffered multiple gunshot wounds while inside a vehicle at the intersection of 12th...
Gephardt Daily
1 injured, 2 partially buried in small Provo Canyon avalanche
PROVO CANYON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One man was injured when he and another skier were partially buried in an avalanche Friday morning in Provo Canyon. The two men were skiing about 3/4 of a mile above the Aspen Grove Trailhead parking lot about 9:30 a.m. when they were caught in a small avalanche, Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office told Gephardt Daily.
Gephardt Daily
Witnesses saw man fatally shot from another vehicle at Ogden intersection
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed in Ogden Tuesday night. The shooting took place about 4:57 p.m., according to Ogden City Police. “Officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard. Multiple callers observed an individual discharging a firearm at another vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.
Gephardt Daily
Update: 1 reported dead in Ogden shooting
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed in Ogden Tuesday night. The shooting took place about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard, according to Ogden Police Lt. Michael Rounkles. The victim, believed to be in his twenties,...
Gephardt Daily
Multiple agencies help knock down Lehi structure fire
LEHI, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Lehi Fire Department and other agencies responded to a structure fire on Saturday. “Crews had a quick knock down and quick stop on the fire, as flames had spread to other nearby structures,” says a statement issued by Lehi Fire.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden woman charged in connection with man’s shooting death
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that killed a man in Ogden Tuesday night. Chelci Tea Marie Seber, 21, was identified as the owner of the car believed to have opened fire on the man. Seber...
Gephardt Daily
Utah doctor, co-defendants indicted for allegedly defrauding government, CDC in COVID-19 vaccine scheme
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah plastic surgeon and three co-defendants have been indicted on suspicion of running a COVID-19 vaccine scheme to defraud the government and CDC. A statement from the Department of Justice, Utah district, says the suspect, Dr. Michael Kirk...
