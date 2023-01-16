ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

Ky. man charged with murder of wife after allegedly telling police she committed suicide

By Beth Musgrave
 4 days ago

A Breathitt County man has been arrested on murder charges in connection with the death of his wife, Breathitt County officials said.

Berry Johnson,62, was charged with murder on Sunday afternoon, according to WKYT and WYMT.

Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan told the television station Johnson allegedly told police his wife, Tammy Thorpe, had committed suicide and allegedly staged the scene to make it look like Thorpe had shot herself, officials said. Police said Johnson shot Thorpe on Saturday morning.

Johnson has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence, false reporting and wanton endangerment.

Lexington, KY
We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

