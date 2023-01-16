Ky. man charged with murder of wife after allegedly telling police she committed suicide

A Breathitt County man has been arrested on murder charges in connection with the death of his wife, Breathitt County officials said.

Berry Johnson,62, was charged with murder on Sunday afternoon, according to WKYT and WYMT.

Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan told the television station Johnson allegedly told police his wife, Tammy Thorpe, had committed suicide and allegedly staged the scene to make it look like Thorpe had shot herself, officials said. Police said Johnson shot Thorpe on Saturday morning.

Johnson has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence, false reporting and wanton endangerment.