Nashville, TN

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
Sean Payton reportedly wants ludicrous money from a new team, might not be so desperate for an NFL return

Sean Payton undoubtedly understands he’s probably the hottest current name in the head coaching market. He wouldn’t be drawing out his candidacy, taking his time perusing potential suitors for his services, if he didn’t know that teams were willing to sacrifice a lot of money and draft capital for the former New Orleans Saints’ coaching great.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
Report: Cunningham turns down Cardinals GM spot

Ryan Poles' right-hand man, Ian Cunningham, turned down an opportunity to become the Arizona Cardinals general manager, according to Jay Glazer. Grammatically, the report stirred a bit of confusion. Glazer, quoting a different report from Albert Breer, writes Cunningham was offered Arizona "too," potentially indicating he was offered both the general manager positions for the Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans.
Top Football Coach Fired

In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
Sean Payton Meeting With Another NFL Team On Friday

The Sean Payton coaching sweepstakes is in full swing. On Monday, Payton sat down with the Houston Texans. On Tuesday, the former Saints head coach took a visit with the Denver Broncos. Now, he's off to New York for a meeting with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. "Sean Payton will meet with ...
Vikings coach hints at making 1 major staff change

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell suggested a major staff change may be on the way following the team’s disappointing season-end loss to the New York Giants. O’Connell was non-committal regarding the future of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, responding to questions about Donatell’s status by simply saying he was still in “evaluation mode.” O'Connell on Donatell... The post Vikings coach hints at making 1 major staff change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DJ Foster working for ASU football in off-field role

D.J. Foster, who is among the top 10 players in Arizona State history in receptions and receiving yards, has returned to work for the program in an off-field role designed to tap into his firsthand experience as a locally-grown success story. First-year head coach Kenny Dillingham hired Foster as ASU's...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.

