Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court JudgeAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
KMBC.com
Kanas City Chiefs announce halftime performer for divisional playoff game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Turn down for what?! Chiefs Kingdom. The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that the team's Divisional Round playoff matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars will have a special halftime performance. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
Sporting News
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
Sean Payton reportedly wants ludicrous money from a new team, might not be so desperate for an NFL return
Sean Payton undoubtedly understands he’s probably the hottest current name in the head coaching market. He wouldn’t be drawing out his candidacy, taking his time perusing potential suitors for his services, if he didn’t know that teams were willing to sacrifice a lot of money and draft capital for the former New Orleans Saints’ coaching great.
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
Ranked: Most Likely to be Named Cardinals Head Coach
The Arizona Cardinals have indeed thrown the net far and wide in hopes of finding their next head coach. Here's how they rank.
Exclusive: Greg Olsen endorses Steve Wilks in Panthers’ head coaching search
Names like Ben Johnson, Sean Payton, Mike Kafka, Jim Caldwell, and Frank Reich have all been tossed around.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors
As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
Kliff Kingsbury Reportedly Wants to Coach in NFL Again
The former Arizona Cardinals head coach would love to get his feet wet again at the NFL level, of course when the time is right and Thailand is no longer of service to him.
Report: Cunningham turns down Cardinals GM spot
Ryan Poles' right-hand man, Ian Cunningham, turned down an opportunity to become the Arizona Cardinals general manager, according to Jay Glazer. Grammatically, the report stirred a bit of confusion. Glazer, quoting a different report from Albert Breer, writes Cunningham was offered Arizona "too," potentially indicating he was offered both the general manager positions for the Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans.
WXYZ
Report: Cardinals request interview with Lions' Aaron Glenn for head coaching job
(WXYZ) — The Arizona Cardinals have requested an interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their vacant head coaching position, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Cardinals hired Monti Ossenfort as their new general manager Monday, and are now turning their focus to...
Top Football Coach Fired
In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
The best head coach opening in the NFL right now
Andy & Randy were joined by their producer Brian who asked which the best head coach opening in the NFL right now is between the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans & Indianapolis Colts.
Sean Payton Meeting With Another NFL Team On Friday
The Sean Payton coaching sweepstakes is in full swing. On Monday, Payton sat down with the Houston Texans. On Tuesday, the former Saints head coach took a visit with the Denver Broncos. Now, he's off to New York for a meeting with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. "Sean Payton will meet with ...
Vikings coach hints at making 1 major staff change
Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell suggested a major staff change may be on the way following the team’s disappointing season-end loss to the New York Giants. O’Connell was non-committal regarding the future of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, responding to questions about Donatell’s status by simply saying he was still in “evaluation mode.” O'Connell on Donatell... The post Vikings coach hints at making 1 major staff change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DJ Foster working for ASU football in off-field role
D.J. Foster, who is among the top 10 players in Arizona State history in receptions and receiving yards, has returned to work for the program in an off-field role designed to tap into his firsthand experience as a locally-grown success story. First-year head coach Kenny Dillingham hired Foster as ASU's...
Updated Cardinals coaching tracker: Who is being considered to replace Kliff Kingsbury?
The Arizona Cardinals have a new general manager in Monti Ossenfort. However, they still do not have a head coach. That is the priority right now that Ossenfort is hired. Below, we have each candidate that we know of, and any updates about them. Listen to the latest from Cards...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Comments / 0