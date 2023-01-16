Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her & Ben Affleck's Kids All 'Moved In Together': 'It's Been An Emotional Transition'

mega

One blended family! After getting married twice in 2022 , Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 's kids are all living under one roof.

“We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” the "Let's Get Loud" songstress, 53, shared during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true.”

The actress gushed that 2022 “a phenomenal year," going on to say it was the “best year I think since my kids were born.”

JENNIFER LOPEZ REVEALS HOW SHE & BEN AFFLECK'S 'BLENDED FAMILIES' CELEBRATED CHRISTMAS: 'DOUBLED THE LOVE'

The pair, who were engaged in the '00s but split in 2004, tied the knot in Las Vegas and then in Georgia in August.

As OK! previously reported, Lopez was happy she and the actor, 50, were able to start new holiday traditions.

"We have blended families , doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!" Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter about the big day.

"For the past 8 years we've been doing a Christmas Edition Taco Tuesday, where we get together and dress up and sing Christmas carols. During the pandemic that went to the wayside, so this was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven't seen in forever," the Maid in Manhattan alum, who shares twins Max and Emme , both 14, with ex Marc Anthony , while Affleck, 50, shares Violet , 16, Seraphina , 13, and Samuel , 10, with ex Jennifer Garner , said.

She gushed, "The party was filled with family, friends, colleagues, and people we've known from over the years. We sang and danced and had the most amazing time !"

The musician previously spoke out about how everyone is adjusting to this time period .

“The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” the Marry Me star noted. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”