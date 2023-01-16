ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

At least 50 children found cleaning Midwest slaughterhouses

A recent Department of Labor investigation found at least 50 children working overnight shifts cleaning slaughterhouses across the Midwest. NBC’s Julia Ainsley has more on how the federal government is now looking into whether any of the children were victims of human trafficking. Jan. 20, 2023.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

TSA investigating how some no-fly list data was exposed on internet

The Transportation Security Administration said it was investigating a "potential cybersecurity incident" after a hacker claimed to access an older version of the agency's no-fly list of known or suspected terrorists. "TSA is aware of a potential cybersecurity incident, and we are investigating in coordination with our federal partners," TSA...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

FTX founder says there was a security incident at parents' home

Attorneys for disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried urged the judge in his fraud case to keep the names of two people who co-signed his $250 million bond secret because of actual threats he says his family has received. Bankman-Fried's lawyer said there was a "security incident" at his parents' home...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Elon Musk takes the stand in class-action lawsuit over controversial tweet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the stand in a California court room Friday to testify in the lawsuit over his controversial "funding secured" tweet in 2018. Tesla, Musk and company directors are facing a shareholder lawsuit over his infamous 2018 tweet, which said that he was thinking about taking Tesla private at a price of $420 a share.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Marvel movies are returning to China after almost four years

China has reopened its doors to Disney's Marvel Studios for the first time in almost four years, with two new film releases secured in the world's second largest movie market. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will open in China on February 7, roughly three months after its global debut, while "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" will open on February 17, Marvel Studios announced on Chinese social media Tuesday.

