China has reopened its doors to Disney's Marvel Studios for the first time in almost four years, with two new film releases secured in the world's second largest movie market. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will open in China on February 7, roughly three months after its global debut, while "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" will open on February 17, Marvel Studios announced on Chinese social media Tuesday.

1 DAY AGO