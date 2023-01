KREAMER, Pa. – Wood-Mode, a leading cabinet company, has confirmed that it is dealing with a computer issue that has stopped operations at its Kreamer, Pa., factory. The company, which ranked #108 on the FDMC 300 list with an estimated $75 million in 2022 sales, was reportedly hit by a computer virus that knocked out production at the facility on Jan. 9. The virus is suspected of originating from "overseas."

KREAMER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO