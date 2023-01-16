ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

5 Lansing Breakfast Spots With the Best Waffles

Lansing has no shortage of places that offer up a fantastic breakfast. However, not all restaurants offer up waffles. I'd think that any place that serves breakfast should serve waffles, but it might have to do with the special equipment that's needed; I truly have no idea though. I just love waffles so much that I'd love them for breakfast just about anytime.
Have You Ever Wanted to Own a Cute Little Ice Cream Shop in Corunna?

A Butter Pecan Sundae with Hot Fudge. That would be my featured special every day if I owned an ice cream shop. (Trust me, it's amazing.) Just for fun, we're showing you some pics of a local ice cream shop that just went up for sale. It was formerly known as 'SuperCone' and the listing is being handled by the Full Circle Real Estate Group in Holly.
Around Lansing This Weekend: Blue Men, RVs, Wine & More

No one wants to be stuck inside all weekend long in the middle of January. Here are some things to plug into if you want to get out-and-about January 19-22, 2023. MSU Pavilion hosts the 25th Annual Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show this Thursday (1/19) through Sunday (1/22). The event promises more than 25 RV dealers with more than 200 RV units on display, "from lightweight to luxury, toy hauler to tent camper."
Get Your Workout On! Best Gyms In Lansing

I'm on a health kick. December 28th was a humbling day to me. I turned 49 and realized that if I want to live to be 100 I need to treat my body better. That means eating healthier and getting my body moving. The diet I'm on is protein, protein,...
100.7 WITL’s Country Concert Calendar

100.7 WITL is proud to be your Country Concert Connection!. From Lansing to Grand Rapids to Detroit and throughout Lower Michigan, our favorite country artists visit our great state on a regular basis. Bookmark this page to keep tabs on your favorites, and find out when and where they're going to be!
100.7 WITL’s ‘Jam at The Junction’ is February 21!

100.7 WITL is proud to be your Country Concert Connection!. We're bringing live country music back to Lansing!. Make plans now to join us at 7pm on Tuesday February 21st for WITL's "Jam at The Junction" featuring up-and-coming country stars Shane Profitt, Conner Smith, and 12/OC!. The event will be...
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

