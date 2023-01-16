ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
100.7 WITL

Top 5 Adventures You Need to Experience in Pure Michigan

How do I love the Great Lake State? Let me count the ways!. No matter the season the Mitten is an enchanting place to explore at any time of the year. From the Porcupine Mountains of the Upper Peninsula to the Motor City, there are so many unique and extraordinary adventures you can only experience in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

So, How Would You Describe Michigan’s Winter in 5 Words or Less?

Ah, winter in Michigan. You can love it, you can hate it, but...can you describe it in 5 words or less?. This was a question that was posed on Michigan's Reddit page by u/blochow2001. Their answer was, "Fifty shades of Gray," which is accurate and hilarious. The answers from fellow Michiganders, which you can see here, were equally hilarious.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River

How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week. The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales. Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Warning issued on PFOS in some fish from Michigan lakes

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has an important warning about eating fish from our state's lakes - specifically rainbow smelt and carp. "Normally we wait until around the spring to issue a full update to our guides, but with the data we had in hand, we saw that there were some advisories, some guidelines that we want to make sure we got it out sooner than waiting until April," said Brandon Reid.
MICHIGAN STATE
cspdailynews.com

Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location

Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Heavy Snow Causes Closures; Distrupts Travel In U.P.

A burst of heavy snow that started around 6:00 this morning has caused a number of cancellations as road conditions have deteriorated throughout the Upper Peninsula. In Escanaba, the Delta County Airport announced that it has closed because conditions are too severe for aircraft to either take off or land. The airport suggests that people planning to fly later today check with Delta Airlines on their flight’s status, as conditions are expected to improve.
100.7 WITL

Northern Michigan A-Frame House For Sale is a DIY Dream

Cheap and old. That's a combination of words that might deter some people. However, in this instance, just think of it as inexpensive and classic. That's how I would describe this awesome-looking A-frame house for sale in Northern Michigan. Being a fan of looking through interesting real estate listings, of...
MANCELONA, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Lakes Michigan and Huron join list of lakes with PFAS-tainted smelt

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. More than a decade after state regulators issued their first “do not eat” advisory for PFAS-tainted fish, the list of affected Michigan waterways keeps growing. Michigan health officials this week urged people to limit...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Michigan Cheaters Beware, This New Facebook Trend Is Looking To Out You

Cheaters never win... that's especially true when it comes to romance and relationships. And to be totally frank- we aren't living in the days of being able to live a double life with multiple wives. Back before the internet, you heard of men who would have families in different cities, or wives and double lives. Now, with all of the internet sleuths, it's increasingly more difficult to be a bad partner.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy