Top 5 Adventures You Need to Experience in Pure Michigan
How do I love the Great Lake State? Let me count the ways!. No matter the season the Mitten is an enchanting place to explore at any time of the year. From the Porcupine Mountains of the Upper Peninsula to the Motor City, there are so many unique and extraordinary adventures you can only experience in Michigan.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse
That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
So, How Would You Describe Michigan’s Winter in 5 Words or Less?
Ah, winter in Michigan. You can love it, you can hate it, but...can you describe it in 5 words or less?. This was a question that was posed on Michigan's Reddit page by u/blochow2001. Their answer was, "Fifty shades of Gray," which is accurate and hilarious. The answers from fellow Michiganders, which you can see here, were equally hilarious.
Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River
How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
Half of Michigan under Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory today
The northern half of our state is forecast to get several inches of snow with Thursday’s incoming storm system, but it will be a messy delivery. The National Weather Service has issued a series of Winter Storm Warnings in the Upper Peninsula and Winter Weather Advisories in the northern Lower Peninsula, detailing the impacts expected from the storm.
WLUC
Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week. The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales. Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation...
Latest DNR survey shows there are more than 600 wild wolves in Michigan
Wildlife biologists with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources say Michigan’s wolf population remains stable after the latest survey of gray wolves in the state.
Michigan Could Set Some of the Highest AND Lowest Winter Records This Year
It's winter in Michigan, and depending on where you're at in the state, you're either asking "Where's the snow?" Or, "Can it PLEASE STOP SNOWING?" By now, most places have a pretty even layer of snow on the ground, but things have been a bit different this year. Between record...
Winter Storm Watch issued for 30 counties across Michigan
UPDATE: Heavy snow, gusty winds to whip through parts of Michigan Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for 30 counties across Northern Michigan, including the northern third of the Lower Peninsula and all of the eastern Upper Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued the storm watch Tuesday. The...
Michigan DNR To Draw Down Water Levels at Cornwall Flooding
To address public safety and infrastructure concerns, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plans to draw down the impoundment behind the Cornwall Flooding dam in Cheboygan County later this year. The Cornwall Flooding, owned by the DNR, is in the heart of the Pigeon River Country State Forest and is...
fox2detroit.com
Warning issued on PFOS in some fish from Michigan lakes
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has an important warning about eating fish from our state's lakes - specifically rainbow smelt and carp. "Normally we wait until around the spring to issue a full update to our guides, but with the data we had in hand, we saw that there were some advisories, some guidelines that we want to make sure we got it out sooner than waiting until April," said Brandon Reid.
cspdailynews.com
Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location
Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Heavy Snow Causes Closures; Distrupts Travel In U.P.
A burst of heavy snow that started around 6:00 this morning has caused a number of cancellations as road conditions have deteriorated throughout the Upper Peninsula. In Escanaba, the Delta County Airport announced that it has closed because conditions are too severe for aircraft to either take off or land. The airport suggests that people planning to fly later today check with Delta Airlines on their flight’s status, as conditions are expected to improve.
Winter Weather Advisories posted due the possibility of slick travel
Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for counties north of I-96 due to a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Ice accumulation is possible.
One of the world's largest ski jumps to reopen in Michigan's U.P.
Copper Peak Ski Jump, located in Ironwood in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, is set to reopen for the first time since 1994. According to MLive, Copper Peak received $20 million from the state of Michigan to help with renovations. The resort plans to reopen as the only ski-flying hill in the world with a year-round surface and the only ski-flying location outside of Europe.
13 Famous Michigan Restaurants Featured On TV’s ‘Man vs Food’
Foodies obsessed with food challenge shows celebrate whenever Michigan spots are featured nationally. 'Man vs Food' has visited the Mitten State many times since the show started in 2008. Today, we'll talk about and show you the tasty Michigan spots that have made the show. What's the premise of 'Man...
Northern Michigan A-Frame House For Sale is a DIY Dream
Cheap and old. That's a combination of words that might deter some people. However, in this instance, just think of it as inexpensive and classic. That's how I would describe this awesome-looking A-frame house for sale in Northern Michigan. Being a fan of looking through interesting real estate listings, of...
Michigan-Themed Baby Names to Consider for Your Little One
Even before I got pregnant, my husband and I talked about potential baby names. It was one of those fun conversations we had from time to time, talking about names we liked, names we definitely didn't, and all the funny ones in between. While we've landed on a name for...
themanchestermirror.com
Lakes Michigan and Huron join list of lakes with PFAS-tainted smelt
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. More than a decade after state regulators issued their first “do not eat” advisory for PFAS-tainted fish, the list of affected Michigan waterways keeps growing. Michigan health officials this week urged people to limit...
Michigan Cheaters Beware, This New Facebook Trend Is Looking To Out You
Cheaters never win... that's especially true when it comes to romance and relationships. And to be totally frank- we aren't living in the days of being able to live a double life with multiple wives. Back before the internet, you heard of men who would have families in different cities, or wives and double lives. Now, with all of the internet sleuths, it's increasingly more difficult to be a bad partner.
