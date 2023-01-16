ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
114th Syracuse Auto Expo returns to Oncenter in February

By Reegan Domagala
 4 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Start your engines! From Thursday, February 16 to Sunday, February 19, the Syracuse Auto Expo will return to the Oncenter.

Sponsored by SADA, the 114th Auto Expo will feature hundreds of vehicles throughout two buildings and three floors totaling 135,000 square feet inside the Oncenter. Check out the latest technology, efficiency, safety, comfort and styles that the vehicles in the show have to offer.

For the sixth time, the Toyota Drive Center wants you to experience some of their most popular vehicles. New this year, they are bringing all hybrid vehicles for licensed drivers to test drive! The vehicles include the Tundra Hybrid, Highlander Hybrid, Sienna AWD, and Sequoia.

To encourage pet adoptions, Subaru of America is partnering up with local shelters again this year during the show. Subaru has donated over $28 million to the ASPCA as its largest corporate sponsor and impacted the lives of over 250,000 pets nationwide. At the auto show, Subaru encourages everyone to visit their exhibit and consider adopting a pet. If you aren’t looking to adopt a pet, you can still make a donation to help pets in the community.

On Wednesday, February 15, the festivities will kick off with the 24th Annual Charity Preview. This event gives a first look at the show while raising money for 14 Central New York not-for-profit organizations at the same time. $4.3 million has been raised since the start of the “best party in town.”

The charities in this year’s preview include the following:

  • AccessCNY
  • Crouse Health Foundation
  • David’s Refuge, Inc.
  • Food Bank of Central New York
  • Hospice of Central New York and Hospice of the Finger Lakes
  • Huntington Family Centers, Inc
  • LAUNCH
  • Make-A-Wish Central New York
  • Maureen’s Hope Foundation, Inc.
  • Meals On Wheels of Syracuse, NY, Inc.
  • Silver Fox Senior Social Club (dba Silver Fox Adult Day Centers)
  • St. Camillus & Affiliate Integrity Home Care Services
  • The Learning Place (formerly The Newland Center for Adult Learning & Literacy)
  • YMCA of Central New York

The Syracuse Auto Show will open to the public on Thursday, February 16 and free admission is available to military personnel, veterans, and first responders.

Throughout the show, pianist Nancy James will perform in the upscale car area.

Sunday is Family Fun Day with an admission price of $20 for a family four-pack and Jackman’s twin magicians are bringing back their magic and fun balloon designs.

The show’s hours are the following:

  • Thursday, February 16 and Friday, February 17: 3-8 p.m.
  • Saturday, February 18: 12-8 p.m.
  • Sunday, February 19: 12-5 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, $3 for children ages six to 12 and free for children five and under.

Parking is free at the Oncenter Garage and the State Street Parking Lot.

