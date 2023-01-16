Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star PlayerOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Museum Days offers discounted admissions and more for many of Milwaukee's cultural gems
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- People have the chance to check out some of Milwaukee's cultural gems at discounted prices thanks to Museum Days, which runs from Jan. 19 through Jan. 29. "Visitors and locals alike can take advantage of 28 different promotions from 28 different museums," Claire Koenig of VISIT...
New Berlin West student educates students on her alopecia
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's not easy to present in front of a large group of people. But one hometown eight grader beat her nerves to share something unique and beautiful about herself. "Some people don't know about it or know that I wear a wig to school," said Ava...
Call for artists for new mural in downtown South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Calling all artists! The city of South Milwaukee is looking for an artist to create a mural project on the west wall of the South Milwaukee Human Concerns building. Located in the heart of downtown, 1029 Milwaukee Avenue, the building sits adjacent to the South...
Feel Good Friday: Lots of fun over the weekend in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee has plenty to see and do over the weekend. To learn more about what is in store, CBS 58 spoke with Joe Krauss from B93.3 on Friday, Jan. 20. He has information about a number of big happenings in the area:. Find out more about...
Harley-Davidson Museum gearing up for Harley's 120th anniversary
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Harley-Davidson Museum is one of Milwaukee's signature tourist destinations, as well as being a favorite among locals, and the company behind the museum is making no secret about 2023 being a different year than most. This year marks Harley-Davidson's 120th anniversary, with the museum marking...
Artists sought for Wauwatosa-based live painting tournament, $20K prize up for grabs
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Artists looking to earn a significant prize, Discover Wauwatosa is seeking participants for ART 64, a bracket-style live painting tournament. The tournament will take place over four rounds on June 9-10, with 64 artists from across the country competing for a grand prize of $20,000.
Ald. Coggs meets with small business owners during district walk-through
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- What will it take for businesses to succeed in Milwaukee?. Alderwoman Milele Coggs went out looking for answers Thursday. She took a walk in her north side district, stopping at several small businesses and talking to owners. "So, January is like the absolute worst for bakeries,...
Monster Jam returns to Fiserv Forum for 3 shows starting Saturday, Jan. 21
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Monster Jam will be back at Fiserv Forum this weekend for three shows. Watch 12,000-pound trucks do flips in the air, and it's a competition! Each of the drivers is trying to earn enough points to compete in the Monster Jam World Finals in Nashville this summer.
Foo Fighters, Green Day to headline Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Harley-Davidson made a big announcement Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will take over Milwaukee this summer for their 120th anniversary, with two major music headliners in Veterans Park. The four-day festival is scheduled for July 13-16 across multiple venues, including six dealerships and...
Wahlburgers closes its doors in Milwaukee's Third Ward
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wahlburgers, in Milwaukee's Third Ward, has closed its doors, according to Hy-Vee, the restaurant's largest franchisee. Hy-Vee cited the "changing nature of the restaurant business combined with staffing challenges," noting that they are evolving their strategy. Hy-Vee says they will now only be opening Wahlburgers restaurants...
Flannery's in Milwaukee set to close after 25 years in business
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After 25 years in business, a Milwaukee restaurant is set to close its doors at the end of January. The owner of Flannery's announced its "last call" at the end of service Sunday, Jan. 29. Everyone is invited to a happy hour thank you party next...
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Jelly Bean the kitten
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For families looking for a long-haired kitten, the Wisconsin Humane Society may have a new addition to your household!. Kathy Shillinglaw from WHS joined us on Friday, Jan. 20 to introduce Jelly Bean to Milwaukee! She's a two-month-old kitten currently available for adoption at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
CBS 58 anchor Amanda Porterfield named '40 Under 40' recipient by Milwaukee Business Journal
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 anchor Amanda Porterfield has been named a 2023 "40 Under 40" recipient by the Milwaukee Business Journal. The list recognizes outstanding Milwaukee-area professionals under the age of 40 who have become leaders in their communities. Porterfield was nominated by community members, friends and colleagues...
Milwaukee Boat Show kicks off at State Fair Park 🛥️
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Boat Show is underway at the Expo Center at State Fair Park!. More than 300 boats from 70-plus manufacturers will be on display, including kayaks and cruisers, fishing boats, pontoons, wakesurf boats and more. "If you're thinking about boating this summer in Wisconsin, coming...
'You can dance, you can jive': ABBA tribute band headed to the Pabst Theater
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One long-running tribute to iconic Swedish pop band ABBA is heading to the Pabst Theater to kick off their latest national tour. 'MANIA - The ABBA Tribute' has been performing at theaters and concert halls across the world after forming in 1999, with the goal of bringing the music of ABBA to a new audience. The group tells CBS 58 that their name is to offer "two hours of uplifting, dance-inducing and heart-breaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting and special effects."
Doctor and mother raise awareness for National Birth Defects Awareness Month
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January marks National Birth Defects Awareness Month, a time for women to become aware of methods by which they can reduce the risk of birth defects in their children. Parents and families affected by birth defects can also learn the information they may need to seek...
Oak Creek police response underway near 13th and College, public asked to avoid area
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Oak Creek police are asking the public to avoid the area near 13th Street and W. College Avenue due to an active threat. Authorities say everyone in the area and in possible danger has been evacuated. The public is asked to take alternative routes...
Most of SE Wisconsin wakes up to rain, but some areas had to do a little shoveling
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Overnight precipitation fell as mostly rain across SE Wisconsin, but some of our more northern areas, like Washington and Fond du Lac counties, did see a blanket of snow. "I have to get here at 5:15 in the morning, so you know, I worry about big,...
Evening Update: Wet snow, mix and rain arrive through 10 pm
No changes to the going forecast. We've seen some light snow and a mix across portions of Milwaukee County this afternoon and evening; however, the push for heavier precipitation will occur through 10 pm. You can see the mix just across northern Illinois. The precipitation will be moving south to north. The Winter Weather Advisories go until Noon Thursday.
Lake Geneva Ice Castles opening delayed due to 'unprecedented warm start to winter'
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The opening date for Lake Geneva's Ice Castles has been pushed back due to the "unprecedented warm start to winter." "As a weather dependent attraction, built entirely from ice, we are unable to build the castles in temperatures above freezing," said Melissa Smuzynski, Ice Castles marketing and public relations. "This winter, we have had very few days that remained below freezing for more than a couple hours."
