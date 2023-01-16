ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

New Berlin West student educates students on her alopecia

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's not easy to present in front of a large group of people. But one hometown eight grader beat her nerves to share something unique and beautiful about herself. "Some people don't know about it or know that I wear a wig to school," said Ava...
NEW BERLIN, WI
CBS 58

Call for artists for new mural in downtown South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Calling all artists! The city of South Milwaukee is looking for an artist to create a mural project on the west wall of the South Milwaukee Human Concerns building. Located in the heart of downtown, 1029 Milwaukee Avenue, the building sits adjacent to the South...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Feel Good Friday: Lots of fun over the weekend in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee has plenty to see and do over the weekend. To learn more about what is in store, CBS 58 spoke with Joe Krauss from B93.3 on Friday, Jan. 20. He has information about a number of big happenings in the area:. Find out more about...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Harley-Davidson Museum gearing up for Harley's 120th anniversary

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Harley-Davidson Museum is one of Milwaukee's signature tourist destinations, as well as being a favorite among locals, and the company behind the museum is making no secret about 2023 being a different year than most. This year marks Harley-Davidson's 120th anniversary, with the museum marking...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Foo Fighters, Green Day to headline Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Harley-Davidson made a big announcement Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will take over Milwaukee this summer for their 120th anniversary, with two major music headliners in Veterans Park. The four-day festival is scheduled for July 13-16 across multiple venues, including six dealerships and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wahlburgers closes its doors in Milwaukee's Third Ward

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wahlburgers, in Milwaukee's Third Ward, has closed its doors, according to Hy-Vee, the restaurant's largest franchisee. Hy-Vee cited the "changing nature of the restaurant business combined with staffing challenges," noting that they are evolving their strategy. Hy-Vee says they will now only be opening Wahlburgers restaurants...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Flannery's in Milwaukee set to close after 25 years in business

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After 25 years in business, a Milwaukee restaurant is set to close its doors at the end of January. The owner of Flannery's announced its "last call" at the end of service Sunday, Jan. 29. Everyone is invited to a happy hour thank you party next...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Jelly Bean the kitten

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For families looking for a long-haired kitten, the Wisconsin Humane Society may have a new addition to your household!. Kathy Shillinglaw from WHS joined us on Friday, Jan. 20 to introduce Jelly Bean to Milwaukee! She's a two-month-old kitten currently available for adoption at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Boat Show kicks off at State Fair Park 🛥️

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Boat Show is underway at the Expo Center at State Fair Park!. More than 300 boats from 70-plus manufacturers will be on display, including kayaks and cruisers, fishing boats, pontoons, wakesurf boats and more. "If you're thinking about boating this summer in Wisconsin, coming...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'You can dance, you can jive': ABBA tribute band headed to the Pabst Theater

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One long-running tribute to iconic Swedish pop band ABBA is heading to the Pabst Theater to kick off their latest national tour. 'MANIA - The ABBA Tribute' has been performing at theaters and concert halls across the world after forming in 1999, with the goal of bringing the music of ABBA to a new audience. The group tells CBS 58 that their name is to offer "two hours of uplifting, dance-inducing and heart-breaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting and special effects."
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Evening Update: Wet snow, mix and rain arrive through 10 pm

No changes to the going forecast. We've seen some light snow and a mix across portions of Milwaukee County this afternoon and evening; however, the push for heavier precipitation will occur through 10 pm. You can see the mix just across northern Illinois. The precipitation will be moving south to north. The Winter Weather Advisories go until Noon Thursday.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Lake Geneva Ice Castles opening delayed due to 'unprecedented warm start to winter'

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The opening date for Lake Geneva's Ice Castles has been pushed back due to the "unprecedented warm start to winter." "As a weather dependent attraction, built entirely from ice, we are unable to build the castles in temperatures above freezing," said Melissa Smuzynski, Ice Castles marketing and public relations. "This winter, we have had very few days that remained below freezing for more than a couple hours."
LAKE GENEVA, WI

