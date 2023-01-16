MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One long-running tribute to iconic Swedish pop band ABBA is heading to the Pabst Theater to kick off their latest national tour. 'MANIA - The ABBA Tribute' has been performing at theaters and concert halls across the world after forming in 1999, with the goal of bringing the music of ABBA to a new audience. The group tells CBS 58 that their name is to offer "two hours of uplifting, dance-inducing and heart-breaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting and special effects."

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO