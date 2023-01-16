Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch would like to inform the public that they are still attempting to locate Michael Atkinson. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching all known locations and following up on every tip they receive. Since the date of the robbery the Meigs and Athens County Sheriff’s Office has seized a sawed off shotgun that is believed to be the weapon used by Atkinson during the commission of the crime. They have also seized and impounded the truck that is suspected to have been used by Atkinson.

MEIGS COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO