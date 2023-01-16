ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Detectives investigating leads in I-680 homicide

By Abigail Cloutier
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been just over a week since 19-year-olds Marquis Whitted and Kylearia Day were shot and killed along Interstate 680 . On Monday, we asked Youngstown police where they are in the case.

Police said that although no one has been arrested in Whitted and Day’s deaths, detectives do have leads in the case.

Youngstown shooting victim remembered as caring mentor, bright student

Police are interviewing witnesses after the two were shot and killed on I-680 north near the Salt Springs exit. It happened on Jan. 5. Whitted died in the car while Day died on her way to the hospital.

Police do believe the shooting was targeted.

“There are several persons of interest. We are continuing to process the evidence and speak to witnesses and folks in the public that have come and provided us with tips,” said Captain Jason Simon.

Anyone with any information should call Youngstown police at 330-742-8911 or 330-742-8262.

Police are especially asking anyone who was on I-680 north between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. to come forward if they saw something unusual.

