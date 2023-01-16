Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday causes only minor injuries
A four-car accident that resulted in two minor injuries and three damaged vehicles prompted a road closure for Routt County Road 27, also known as Twenty Mile Road, on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Routt County announced the closure on C.R. 27 at Colorado Highway 131 in Oak Creek at 2:51 p.m....
Skier dies in East Vail following Monday accident
A skier died in East Vail following a Monday, Jan. 16, skiing accident, Eagle County coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which occurred during the afternoon hours. The name of the skier hasn’t been released. The East Vail backcountry is...
Rams stay resilient, win second game of new year
Soroco girls basketball is off to a great start in 2023, winning its second of three games on Friday, Jan. 20, with a 39-35 victory over the De Beque Dragons in Oak Creek. It was a tight, defensive standoff for the full 32 minutes of play, but coach Mandy Maass said the passion the girls have is what gives them the edge in these close games.
