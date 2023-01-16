Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Twelve more COVID-19 related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A dozen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia as active virus cases bumped up slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. an 83-year-old woman from Boone County. an 81-year-old man from Mason...
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVD 19 cases increase to 962, 12 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 20, 2023, there are currently 962 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 12 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,802 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an83-year old female from Boone County, an 81-year old male from Mason County, an 84-year old male from Roane County, a 94-year old female from Wood County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Roane County, a 61-year old male from Summers County, a 77-year old male from Putnam County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old female from Putnam County, and an 85-year old female from Raleigh County.
Metro News
Kroger faces class-action lawsuit over ongoing payroll issues
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Members of the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 400 Union in Virginia and West Virginia employed by Kroger in the Mid-Atlantic region have filed a class-action lawsuit alleging their employer has persistent payroll problems that have amounted to “wage theft.”. Matthew Handley, of...
Marshall University Memorial Day bill passes West Virginia House of Delegates
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates to create a special memorial day in remembrance of the 1970 Marshall University airplane crash has passed through the House. The bill passed the house with 92 delegates voting yes and 8 delegates absent. If passed, HB 2412 would declare Nov. 14 every […]
Appalachian Power gets approval for renewable energy for West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) A big step for companies that want renewable energy. The Public Service Commission just approved Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power Companies’ request for cost recovery of two purchase and sales agreements for renewable generation facilities. The Companies argued that the agreements were necessary because Nucor, a large industrial customer requires that 20% […]
WDTV
Local student chosen to represent West Virginia in Senate Youth Program
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local student has been chosen to represent West Virginia in a prestigious group. Buckhannon native Henry Oscar Phillips was selected as one of the state’s delegates for the Senate Youth Program. He will be one of just 104 students around the country to be...
Truck company sued for chemical spill into West Virginia creek
(The video above is from a previous story) A trucking company and a driver are being sued over a West Virginia highway spill that sent a chemical into a creek. The Kanawha County Commission said Thursday that it filed a circuit court lawsuit over the August spill that dumped 3,000 gallons of the material into […]
How can West Virginia be a place veterans want to live?
(WTRF) – Why not West Virginia? It’s a question that’s been tossed around when talking about how to grow the state’s population. While there are different ways to do that, Governor Jim Justice proposed a $5,000 dollar incentive to any veteran who wants to move to the Mountain State. But, is it enough to draw […]
Legislators move bill to limit health care for West Virginia’s trans youth
In today’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, bills to increase the number of teaching assistants and to expand Medicaid dental coverage also moved through the statehouse. Legislators move bill to limit health care for West Virginia’s trans youth appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
The Health Plan donates to help stock West Virginia food banks
The Health Plan made a $360,000 donation to various West Virginia food banks to help restore their stocks and feed West Virginians.
WDTV
W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
Marshall University, West Virginia University presidents against campus carry legislation
HUNTINGTON/MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) — The presidents of Marshall University and West Virginia University have released a joint letter stating they say they do not support Senate Bill 10, better known as the “Campus Self-Defense Act.” The West Virginia Legislature says the Campus Self-Defense Act will take away the authority of the Higher Education Policy Commission, […]
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
West Virginia reaches settlement with Walgreens; Kroger lawsuit set for trial
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit between the State of West Virginia and Walgreens. According to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the $83 million settlement resolves a lawsuit alleging Walgreens did not “maintain effective controls” in their role as an opioid distributer and dispenser and allegedly contributed to […]
West Virginia legislators propose ‘Marshall University Airplane Crash Day’ to honor victims
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia legislators are proposing a state-wide day to remember the 75 lives lost in the tragic 1970 Marshall University plane crash. Every year, the Marshall community holds a remembrance ceremony on Nov. 14, the anniversary of the crash, to honor the lives lost that night. Students say professors allow […]
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Weekend Getaways In West Virginia You Must Try
If you are ready to experience some incredible weekend getaways in West Virginia, you’ve come to the right place! The beautiful Mountain State is the place to be for fun and exciting adventures. West Virginia is known for its natural beauty, and as the only state entirely in the...
West Virginia likely to complete Dry January
West Virginia is the second most-likely state to finish Dry January, according to a study by PriceListo.
Metro News
Morrisey announces opioid settlement with Walgreens, Kroger next
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday the state had settled its opioid lawsuit against national pharmacy chain Walgreens. “The State of West Virginia is settling for $83 million for claims against Walgreens,” Morrisey said in a Wednesday news conference. “We have signed the agreement and we have sent that out to the political subdivisions for their review and approval.”
Metro News
Legislators Tackle the Basics in Public Ed
One of the reasons why West Virginia public school test scores are so dismal is that too many children do not read well. Reading with understanding is critical to achievement in all subjects, and if children are not able to read to learn by the 4th grade, they will fall behind.
West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent
Now that abortion is banned in the state, more than 1,000 people who would have sought the procedure are expected to carry to term. Over the past two years, lawmakers have restricted, not enhanced, access to child care and government assistance for families. West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Comments / 0