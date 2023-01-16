Read full article on original website
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
WLFI.com
Twin Lakes to host 10th annual show choir invitational
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — Twin Lakes is hosting its 10th annual Show Choir invitational Saturday, January 21. Schools across Indiana and Ohio will flock to Monticello to compete. The event marks the first invitational held at Twin Lakes since 2020. Money raised in this weekend's invitational covers the expenses...
WLFI.com
Versiti Blood Center partners with Boilermaker Alliance
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Dozens of Purdue students stood in line to give blood at the Krach Leadership Center Thursday afternoon but students weren't the only ones in attendance. For the first time Versiti partnered with Boilermaker Alliance bringing majority of Purdue's football players on board to help including...
indianapublicradio.org
Conservative school board candidates feared indoctrination. What’s next for Indiana?
Avi doesn’t usually pay attention to school board elections. But last fall’s race was different. The 16-year-old is nonbinary and attends Carmel Clay schools, an affluent and majority White district. “When you have people, like, verbally talking about outright banning your presence from a classroom, it’s startling and...
WLFI.com
Donated farm land to be converted into West Lafayette tree nursery
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Parks officials plan to build a tree nursery on nearly 15 acres of donated farm land. The land is located on North County Road 350 West just south of State Road 26 near West Lafayette. Bryce Patz, community forestry and green space manager for...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana transgender girls school sports ban to take effect after lawsuit dismissed
Indiana’s ban on transgender girls from girls school sports can now take effect after a lawsuit against it was dismissed. The 10-year-old girl represented in the case by the ACLU of Indiana moved to a charter school. The case is over a law passed in early 2022, which bans...
WIBC.com
Are We Dating the Same Guy? Indiana Facebook Group Aims to Out Cheaters
With the advent of technology and the internet, the dating landscape has changed dramatically in recent years. One of the biggest advantages of dating in the modern world is the accessibility it provides. With just a few swipes or clicks, you can connect with hundreds of potential partners. However, this can also lead to disappointment and mistrust when the person you meet in real life doesn’t match the narrative or image they presented online.
WLFI.com
Fiber project in Carroll County moving smoothly
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)— You may remember we reported last year that Miami Cass REMC purchased its own broadband company. The company partnered with Carroll County's Economic Development Corporation or EDC to offer high speed internet to residents in the area. Executive Director Jacob Adams said over the next...
2 teens arrested for extensive damage at Lafayette schools in August
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department, in collaboration with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office, arrested two teens in the Aug. 27, 2022, vandalisms of several Tippecanoe School Corporation buses at Wea Ridge Middle School and Wea Ridge Elementary School. Police...
casscountyonline.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closings and Observances
Monday, January 16, 2023 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. The president encourages all Americans to observe this day with appropriate civic, community, and service projects in honor of Dr. King and to visit www.MLKDay.gov to find Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service projects across our country. Read the presidential proclamation here.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
WLFI.com
Bank robbery and carjacking suspect taken into custody
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — UPDATE: The suspect was taken into custody in Illinois. Previous story: The FBI and police are asking people to be on the lookout for a bank robbery and carjacking suspect who may have returned to the Lafayette area. Jacob Edwards is a person of interest in a Michigan bank robbery, a suspect in a carjacking in Tippecanoe County, and later led police in a chase in Illinois.
'I'm tired of this' | Hoosiers fighting for better tenant laws
INDIANAPOLIS — In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech called "The Other America." He describes what America was like for two different classes of people. Now, decades later, certain aspects of King's speech still ring true. "The federal Fair Housing Act (FHA) of 1968 was passed...
WLFI.com
Loving Paws Animal Center Looking For Help With Large Rescue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Loving Paws Animal Center is a non-profit animal rescue dedicated to saving at-risk feral and stray cats in Tippecanoe county. Teresa Fee is the owner of LPAC and at the front line of every rescue. Right now her and her husband Jason are working to rescue over a dozen cats from a Brookston home.
WLFI.com
Country music duo to headline Attica summer charity concert
This is the second charity concert the park is hosting for the military. The first 1,000 military members or veterans who register online will receive free entry. Country music duo to headline summer charity concert. Country music duo Big & Rich are officially headlining a charity concert in Attica this...
Indianapolis library names Chief Administrative Officer during explosive board meeting
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Public Library named an interim Chief Administrator Officer. The meeting wasn’t without interruptions from a frustrated public audience. It only took about 15 minutes before things got heated inside that meeting. Board members were outspoken in their disagreement about how to move forward, while community members interrupted, expressing their frustrations […]
Indianapolis-area Chicken Salad Chick Stores to Host Annual Guest Appreciation Day, Jan. 19
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is celebrating its annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 19 by giving away a FREE scoop of Classic Carol to all guests at all Indianapolis-area locations. The free scoop will be available all day Jan. 19 through dine-in, carryout and drive-thru with no purchase necessary, while supplies last. All orders placed online or through the Craving Credits app for delivery or pickup, as well as orders placed and delivered through UberEats and DoorDash will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol per entrée purchased.
WLFI.com
7 Brew drive-thru coffee shop coming to Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new coffee shop is coming to the east side. Coffee chain 7 Brew is opening a Lafayette location, according to a building permit filed with the city. Drivers might have noticed the building under construction on South Street between Popeyes and City Barbeque. 7...
WISH-TV
IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
FBI 'armed and dangerous' fugitive shot by deputy and arrested in Illinois
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. — The FBI said an "armed and dangerous" fugitive behind a carjacking in Tippecanoe County, Indiana was arrested in Illinois. Jacob Robert Edwards was taken into custody Friday in Vermillion County, Illinois. Police said a deputy shot Edwards after he pointed a gun at the deputy. Edward's condition is currently unknown.
