ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KU’s Adams earns Big 12 Player of the Week

By Landon Reinhardt
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wbimZ_0kGgoihx00

LAWRENCE ( KSNT ) – Kansas men’s basketball big-man KJ Adams has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week.

Adams scored a career-high 22 points in a win over Oklahoma on January 10. He also scored 15 points and the game-winning bucket against No. 14 Iowa State the following game.

This is the first weekly honor of Adams’ career, the fourth weekly honor for the Jayhawks this season. Jalen Wilson has been named Player of the Week once and Gradey Dick has been named Newcomer of the Week twice.

Five Big 12 schools make Top 15 in latest AP Poll

The Jayhawks return to action on the road tomorrow in the Sunflower Showdown against K-State.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Two ‘Hawks land on player of the year midseason watchlist

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Two starters from Bill Self’s lineup have their names on the Oscar Robertson player of the year midseason watchlist. Redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson and freshman guard Gradey Dick have been a key part of the Jayhawks’ early season success. Wilson is one of only two returning starters in the KU lineup. He’s […]
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video

One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

WRHS linebacker commits to Washburn

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn Rural High School is sending one of its best football players just up the road to be an Ichabod. WRHS senior linebacker Ty Weber announced his commitment to Washburn University on social media Wednesday. “I look forward to laying it on the line for my coaches, my teammates, my university and my […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn splits double-header against Fort Hays State

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn men’s and women’s basketball had opposite outcomes in their back-to-back games against Fort Hays State. The men’s team won, 74-64. The women lost 53-46. Men’s recap: Washburn (7-9, 4-6) scored the first 10 points of the game, jumping out to a 13-2 lead and never looked back. Levi Braun scored eight […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka native/KU running back Ky Thomas transfers to Kent State

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High alum and former Kansas Jayhawk running back Ky Thomas is headed to Kent State. Thomas made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday that he would be joining the Golden Flashes. Out of high school, Thomas went to Minnesota, where he played one season, racking up 824 rushing yards and six touchdowns. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas City Chiefs to play in Germany in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —The National Football League (NFL) announced Thursday the Kansas City Chiefs will make their debut in Germany in 2023.  According to the NFL, there will be five international games next season. The Chiefs and the New England Patriots will each play in Germany during the 2023 regular season.   The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

‘Kansas Day’ activities announced in Riley County

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Riley County Historical Museum is excited to host an open house filled with history and fun for Kansas Day on Jan. 29. The museum says 2023 marks its 162nd anniversary. The original event was hosted by schoolchildren of Paola, Kansas who had been learning about their state’s history and chose to dedicate an […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Winter weather may impact Chief’s playoff game this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars this Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium, and it appears that conditions may be less than ideal. A storm system is brewing over the Rocky Mountains and is expected to move into the region this weekend. There are still several questions about the system […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Missouri police recover trophy stolen from Len Dawson

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. —The Lee’s Summit Police Department has recovered a trophy stolen from former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson.  On Jan. 6, officers with the department’s Crime Reduction Team were working at a local shopping center when police were notified of  a suspect walking out of the store with a large amount of […]
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
KSNT News

Pitbull named ‘Donkey’ visits the morning show on Fox 43 AM Live

TOPEKA (FOX43)- A Pitbull-mix named “Donkey” came on to the Fox 43 AM Live show today! Elina Alterman with the Lawrence Humane Society brought “Donkey,” a one-year old Pitbull-mix on the show to talk about adoption needs getting into the new year. Watch the interview above to hear more about Donkey’s personality and adoption specifications.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy