KOLR10 News

Owner of historic Springfield Pappy’s restaurant dies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The owner of Pappy’s Place BBQ has died. According to a social media post from the restaurant, the restaurant will be closed until Jan. 24 due to co-owner Wayne Rader’s passing. “It is with very heavy hearts and great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Wayne Rader,” reads […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

SPONSORED The Place: Enter to win Pet of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Do you have a photogenic pet? Enter to win our new Pet of the Month contest! Each winner will receive a $50 gift card to Pet Supplies Plus and an extra gift card with the same amount will go to a rescue charity of your choice!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Over 2,200 customers in West Springfield without power

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City Utilities is responding to a power outage in West Springfield Thursday afternoon. City Utilities says the outage was caused by a trash truck crashing into a power line and pulling down poles in the area of West Seminole Street and Farm Road 131. Currently, about 300 customers are without power, but […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Overnight fire damages Monett restaurant

MONETT, Mo. – According to the Monett Rural Fire District, a fire broke out in the kitchen of the Cubs Cafe in Monett before dawn on Thursday, January 19. Firefighters from the Monett Rural Fire District, Monett Fire Department, and Purdy Fire Protection District arrived and contained the flames within 30 minutes of arrival. Most […]
MONETT, MO
wanderwithalex.com

14 Fun Things to Do in Springfield, Missouri on Vacation

Springfield, MO, is a vibrant city with exciting things to do. From exploring the Ozarks to enjoying various activities, there’s something for everyone in this bustling city. Springfield has everything if you’re looking for outdoor adventures or cultural attractions. We’ve rounded up 14 of the best things to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

3 fire departments respond to restaurant fire near Monett

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, reports of a fire at Cubs Café, 2023 State Hwy 37, alerted Barry County E-911. Monett Rural Fire District responded with Engine 1211 Engine 1231 with 7 personnel. Monett City Fire Dept with a Engine and 4 personnel and Purdy Engine with 4 personnel responded as automatic mutual aid.
MONETT, MO
KYTV

Ensure your furnace filter is the right one with these tips

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There are many tasks most of us will complete countless times, one of which is changing your air filters. It’s recommended to change your furnace filter every two to three months. But how do you know it’s the right one?. Drew Compton with Air...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: Tackling price discrepancies at gas stations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many of you noticed the price of gas go up this week. Triple-A reports the national average rose by 8 cents to $3.35 for regular unleaded. During the price transition, one of our viewers noticed a problem at a Kum & Go station on East Chestnut. This leads to our question; is it illegal for the price at the pump to be different than advertised on the sign?
KYTV

Foods that may be in short supply in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - 2022 was a challenging year for supply chains, it was an expensive year for producers and it was a poor yield year for growers. As a result, there may be shortages of some items in stores throughout this year. Russia and Ukraine account for 20% of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Family of 4 escapes fire inside a home in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family of four escaped a fire in Springfield on Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to a home in the 2800 block of West State Street. Firefighters contained the fire to the garage. Smoke spread throughout the home. One person suffered smoke inhalation. To report a correction...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

WATCH: African cat caught in Ava

An African serval was rescued from a farm's hay barn after the owner of the property noticed a "strange looking medium-sized cat on his farm," according to a press release from the refuge. It was a medium-sized cat with a bright coat with dark spots and strips, long legs and huge ears. The cat was spotted several times in the area over the past six months.
AVA, MO
KYTV

New Highway 60/125 interchange between Springfield-Rogersville has some businesses worried about the effects of construction

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A new interchange is about to be built at the intersection of Highway 60 and 125. The spot, near Logan Rogersville High School, will take about a year-and-a-half to finish with the long-term goal of easing traffic congestion along a heavily traveled corridor between Springfield and Rogersville. But there are those who are concerned about the short-term effects while the $20 million construction project is going on.
ROGERSVILLE, MO
KYTV

What’s Going Around: Lower flu numbers in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been a busy flu season with cases peaking much earlier but after long wait times and bed shortages, relief is in sight. “The numbers have dipped quite a bit, it’s really a big mix,” said Dr. Jamie Jones, the Medical Director for Coxhealth Urgent Cares. “There’s a lot of probable explanations for the decrease in the viruses. They spread like a wildfire in the woods, once the underbrush is burned, it isn’t going to burn again and as it infects individuals and they clear the virus, they’re left with a little bit of developmental immunity, which provides some protection at least temporarily.”
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Woman steals $6,000 in lottery scratchers and smokes from Springfield gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a series of burglaries at a convenience store on West Sunshine at West Bypass. Investigators believe the same woman may be behind the crimes. The most recent break-in happened on January 7. Security video from the Fast N Friendly in the 3500 block of West Sunshine shows a woman crawling through a space near the business’s boarded up front door. She goes right to the back office, where investigators say she stole the petty cash.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Did you get this text about a Greene and Christian County survey?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Several say they’ve received a text recently asking to take a Greene or Christian County survey. Is it legit?. That’s the short answer. It reads: Could you share your thoughts in this three-minute Greene County survey? There’s a survey monkey link. The Christian County version says the same thing. County workers tell On Your Side they did not send out the text.
GREENE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

