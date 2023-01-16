Read full article on original website
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Swimmer Goes Missing: Pacifica CAVicki Moore RealtorPacifica, CA
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
Three Places for Drink Lovers in San JoseJust GoSan Jose, CA
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
King Tide Waves Expose Secret 'Party' Island Off California Coast
Here's where you can find it.
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 3.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles the North Bay
A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck the North Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 5:18 p.m. and was centered 5.7 miles southwest of the city of Cloverdale in Sonoma County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a...
More rain, snow in California from ninth in series of storms
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The ninth atmospheric river in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California on Monday, leaving mountain driving dangerous and the flooding risk high near swollen rivers even as the sun came out in some areas. Heavy snow fell across the Sierra Nevada and the National Weather Service discouraged travel. Interstate 80, a key highway from the San Francisco Bay Area to Lake Tahoe ski resorts, reopened with chain requirements after periodic weekend closures because of whiteout conditions. “If you must travel, be prepared for dangerous travel conditions, significant travel delays and road closures,” the weather service office in Sacramento said on Twitter. The University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab tweeted Monday morning that it had recorded 49.6 inches (126 cm) of new snow since Friday.
California braces for one more day of heavy rain in wake of devastating flooding
NEW YORK — Monday marks the last day of heavy rain for California in the wake of a series of relentless storms that have ravaged the state with flooding. Parts of Southern California and the Bay Area were hit with more than 6 inches of rain this weekend. Downtown...
Incredible satellite imagery shows never-ending parade of storms that hit CA for 6 straight days
The video shows the barrage of atmospheric river storms that have dumped rain and snow on California, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, toppling trees, unleashing debris flows and triggering landslides.
Storm damage on Santa Cruz road so severe it may be closed entirely
SANTA CRUZ - Communities up and down the coast in Santa Cruz County are scrambling to assess the damage from recent storms and draft repair plans ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the central coast Thursday. "This is the worst. I've seen land lost, boulders put in. But we really haven't seen this much damage," says Santa Cruz resident Laura Burnett during her daily walk along West Cliff Drive. Burnett who's lived in the area for 15 years says she awestruck by the large chunk the ocean has clawed out of West Cliff. But she's also questioning the wisdom...
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
Phys.org
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard—it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "I'm so angry, it just makes me want...
California’s next storm problem: Raw sewage and ocean pollution
California’s deadly storms have destroyed piers, flooded communities, and have now sent millions of gallons of raw sewage into the San Francisco Bay.
KTVU FOX 2
Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs
OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
Driver dies in San Jose Highway 101 crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A fatal crash on Highway 101 in San Jose unfolded during stormy weather over the weekend. Weather conditions at the time were described by California Highway Patrol officers as “raining, cold, wet.” Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, a man was driving a 2020 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 101 near […]
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County Storm Update (Jan. 16): Evacuation orders remain in place outside of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — By Sunday morning, most evacuation orders were lifted in Santa Cruz County. County officials are still concerned for areas along the Pajaro River as storm cleanup continues across other parts of the county. Video Player: Propane, gas in high demand amid power outages in Santa Cruz...
Major highway in East Bay closed due to mudslide
A portion of southbound Highway 13 was closed in Alameda County on Monday morning due to downed trees, officials said.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara County Evacuation Warnings Expanded South of Gilroy
Santa Clara County expanded existing evacuation warnings to residents in the watershed areas along Bloomfield Avenue south of Gilroy. The new evacuation zone includes Bloomfield Avenue between Highway 25 and Highway 152 and south of Bloomfield to the county line, officials said. The prior evacuation warning zone was expanded due...
CBS News
Human remains found in Calaveras County identified as missing Concord man
CALAVERAS COUNTY — Human remains located in a rugged area in Calaveras County last October have been identified as those of a Concord man who was missing for more than a year. The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the deceased was identified as Steve Delaney, Jr., 42,...
San Francisco art gallery owner arrested in spraying of homeless woman with hose
A downtown San Francisco art gallery owner was taken into custody Wednesday after cell phone video showed him intentionally spraying a homeless woman with a hose, prompting outrage and condemnation. An arrest warrant was issued for Collier Gwin Wednesday for misdemeanor battery, San Francisco District Attorney Brook Jenkins announced in...
San Fran's reparations committee proposes $5 million to each Black longtime resident, total debt forgiveness
The San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee has proposed paying each Black longtime resident $5 million to atone for the city's decades of systemic racism.
California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show
There is no timeline for reopening the area.
Before-and-after photos show damage to Capitola after California storm
One of California's prettiest little beach towns is in for a long recovery.
CBS News
