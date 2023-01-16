Read full article on original website
Man shot, killed near Petco Park
A man was shot and killed in the East Village near Petco Park on Friday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Police search for suspect in 7-Eleven hold up
Authorities are searching for a woman suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven at gunpoint on Thursday.
NBC San Diego
Murder Suspect Who Was Fatally Shot by Police in Crest Community ID'd
Authorities Friday identified a murder suspect who was fatally shot by police Tuesday after brandishing what appeared to be a shotgun. Frank Brower, 77, died at the scene in the 800 block of La Cresta Boulevard in the unincorporated community of El Cajon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
NBC San Diego
Theft Ring Targeting Elderly Asians in San Diego is Stealing Victims' Pride, and Their Valuables
As police hunt down more than 30 people whose alleged theft ring has been targeting elderly people across San Diego since at least 2020, the lead prosecutor of such crimes says it's important for them to be caught so they can't do any more irreversible damage. "They are damaged for...
2 arrested in connection to deadly Mira Mesa shooting
Two individuals have been taken into custody on suspicion of murder in relation to a Mira Mesa shooting involving an 18-year-old victim, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday.
Victim in deadly College Area pharmacy stabbing identified
Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly stabbing at a pharmacy Tuesday.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police ID Woman Who Was Fatally Stabbed in College Area Pharmacy Leading to Deadly Police Shooting
San Diego police have identified the woman who was fatally stabbed by a man who police say was later killed by officers after brandishing what appeared to be a shotgun. The woman was identified as Mary Ellen Carter, 66, of Lakeside. Police said it's still too early in the investigation to know what led to Carter's death, other than it appears the suspect and victim were co-workers or employees of the business where the incident occurred. It is also still unknown why the suspect attacked Carter, SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Hunting Dozens Connected to Crime Ring That Targets Asian Elders
Millions of dollars in stolen jewelry, more than a dozen arrests and investigating detectives say it’s just the tip of the iceberg. The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help taking down what investigators call an international organized theft ring that has been operating in San Diego since 2020. Police say the ring preys on the Asian and elderly communities.
Mary Ellen Carter, 66, of Lakeside Named As Victim of Suspect Shot Dead by Police
Authorities on Thursday released the identity of a woman who was fatally stabbed at a College Area pharmacy, allegedly by a colleague who was later shot dead by police. Officers responding to a report of a violent dispute at the drugstore in the 5500 block of Reservoir Drive about 4 p.m. Tuesday arrived to find the business locked, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Chula Vista woman injured in suspected hit-and-run crash
A woman was significantly injured in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Chula Vista on Wednesday afternoon, said the Chula Vista Police Department.
iheart.com
San Diego Police Shoot, Kill Elderly Man near El Cajon
SAN DIEGO - A stabbing in the College Area leads to a fatal officer-involved shooting near El Cajon. The shooting happened in the community of Crest when the 77-year-old suspect police had tracked down from that stabbing brandished what authorities thought was a shotgun. San Diego Police officers tried to subdue the man.
NBC San Diego
‘Subliminal Wife Training': Detective Details Search History on Larry Millete's Laptop
Friday was the seventh day of a preliminary hearing to decide if there’s enough evidence to move forward with a murder trial for Larry Millete, the man accused of killing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete. A body has never been found. Chula Vista Police Department Detective Jesse Vicente was...
Woman suffers serious injuries in Chula Vista hit-and-run crash
A Chula Vista woman was seriously injured and taken to a hospital after being the victim of a hit-and-run crash.
2 arrested after illegal firearms found in Encinitas apartment
Two roommates suspected of possessing several illegal firearms at their North County home were arrested Thursday, authorities said.
Authorities seek public help to identify driver in deadly New Year’s Day hit-and-run
Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in North County, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday.
16-year-old girl reported missing after leaving Santee home after argument with parents
SANTEE, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff's asked the public for help locating a 16-year-old girl from the East County area Friday afternoon. Veronica Moreno, 16, was last seen at her home in Santee on January 6, San Diego Sheriff's said in a press release. Moreno reportedly ran away from...
NBC San Diego
Man Sentenced to Multiple Life in Prison Terms for Gaslamp Shooting Spree
A man who carried out a shooting spree in the Gaslamp Quarter that left one man dead and four others wounded was sentenced Thursday to multiple life terms in prison. Travis Fereydoun Sarreshteh, 34, was convicted by a San Diego jury of first-degree murder on April 22, 2021, shooting death of 28-year-old Justice Boldin, a parking valet who was shot in front of the Pendry San Diego Hotel where he worked.
Suspected gun store robber arrested after standoff with law enforcement
A man suspected of forcing entry into a local gun store was arrested on Wednesday after a standoff with law enforcement, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
NBC San Diego
East San Diego County Neighbors ‘Shocked' One of Their Own is Suspected Killer
The Crest neighborhood is once again calm after a day many neighbors won’t soon forget. Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, San Diego Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies surrounded a home on the 800 Block of La Cresta Blvd. They were looking for a 77-year-old pharmacist accused of stabbing his...
Pedestrian fatally struck by Sprinter train in North County
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Sprinter train in Escondido on Wednesday evening, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
