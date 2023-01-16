ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Murder Suspect Who Was Fatally Shot by Police in Crest Community ID'd

Authorities Friday identified a murder suspect who was fatally shot by police Tuesday after brandishing what appeared to be a shotgun. Frank Brower, 77, died at the scene in the 800 block of La Cresta Boulevard in the unincorporated community of El Cajon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police ID Woman Who Was Fatally Stabbed in College Area Pharmacy Leading to Deadly Police Shooting

San Diego police have identified the woman who was fatally stabbed by a man who police say was later killed by officers after brandishing what appeared to be a shotgun. The woman was identified as Mary Ellen Carter, 66, of Lakeside. Police said it's still too early in the investigation to know what led to Carter's death, other than it appears the suspect and victim were co-workers or employees of the business where the incident occurred. It is also still unknown why the suspect attacked Carter, SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Hunting Dozens Connected to Crime Ring That Targets Asian Elders

Millions of dollars in stolen jewelry, more than a dozen arrests and investigating detectives say it’s just the tip of the iceberg. The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help taking down what investigators call an international organized theft ring that has been operating in San Diego since 2020. Police say the ring preys on the Asian and elderly communities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Mary Ellen Carter, 66, of Lakeside Named As Victim of Suspect Shot Dead by Police

Authorities on Thursday released the identity of a woman who was fatally stabbed at a College Area pharmacy, allegedly by a colleague who was later shot dead by police. Officers responding to a report of a violent dispute at the drugstore in the 5500 block of Reservoir Drive about 4 p.m. Tuesday arrived to find the business locked, according to the San Diego Police Department.
LAKESIDE, CA
iheart.com

San Diego Police Shoot, Kill Elderly Man near El Cajon

SAN DIEGO - A stabbing in the College Area leads to a fatal officer-involved shooting near El Cajon. The shooting happened in the community of Crest when the 77-year-old suspect police had tracked down from that stabbing brandished what authorities thought was a shotgun. San Diego Police officers tried to subdue the man.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Sentenced to Multiple Life in Prison Terms for Gaslamp Shooting Spree

A man who carried out a shooting spree in the Gaslamp Quarter that left one man dead and four others wounded was sentenced Thursday to multiple life terms in prison. Travis Fereydoun Sarreshteh, 34, was convicted by a San Diego jury of first-degree murder on April 22, 2021, shooting death of 28-year-old Justice Boldin, a parking valet who was shot in front of the Pendry San Diego Hotel where he worked.
SAN DIEGO, CA

