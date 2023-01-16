ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom was home when 17-year-old jumped from UES building: sources

By Tina Moore, Kevin Sheehan, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
 4 days ago

Heart-wrenching new details emerged Monday about the tragic death of a 17-year-old girl who jumped from her family’s luxury Manhattan high-rise — including how her horrified mom was home at the time, according to police sources.

The teenager, who hasn’t been publicly identified by authorities, was in the eighth-floor Upper East Side apartment with her mom and her aunt shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday when she leaped to her death, the sources said.

“The mom’s inside the apartment with her sister when she hears a loud thud,” a law enforcement source said. “She looked out the fire escape window and saw her daughter.”

Police and locals have revealed little about the tragedy. Neighbors said the girl’s father is an investment banker with JP Morgan Chase, but that they hadn’t seen him around much recently.

“He has two daughters and they usually come over and say hi,” the doorman at another apartment building on the block said Monday. “Very nice people. Very nice.”

He added: “I haven’t seen them in the last few weeks. They haven’t been around. Yesterday, I went on my lunch and a minute later she jumped. It’s terrible. Shock.”

Co-op apartments in the nine-story prewar building at 122 E. 82nd St. list for as much as $5 million, according to StreetEasy.com.

Another doorman said it was the second apparent suicide on the block in six months.

A local doorman described the family as “very nice people.”
A 27-year-old man leaped to his death on June 19 from 131 E. 82nd St., an apartment building across the street, according to the East Side Feed blog .

In September 2019, a 65-year-old woman fell or jumped from a building at East End Avenue and East 82nd Street and survived.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org .

DeeAye VeeEyeDee
3d ago

RIP. But unfortunately it’s not surprising these days. We’re being taught through social media and politics to hate ourselves from every imaginable angle, as we become more and more isolated from each other and real life connections in the name of technology. We’ve become so advanced technologically but have lost so much spiritually. Why do we still work 5 day weeks when we can complete work tasks 1000% faster? What’s the point if we only continue to oppress ourselves in the name of productivity? Shouldnt we have more time to spend with our loved ones or to build a relationship with God? Don’t we need time to disconnect, to get in touch with nature and work on ourselves? We are as lost as we’ve ever been. All this technological progress and yet we’re as emotionally crippled as ever. Sad world.

Teresa Benjamin
4d ago

Wait how did mom hear a loud thump from 8th floor, I'm just trying to understand, like No disrespect or anything 🤔🤔

