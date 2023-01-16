ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A.dose.of.logic
4d ago

Their credibility died when they spear headed investigations due to a false Russian dossier and called half the country deplorable and racist

Fentanyl Kills
4d ago

Biden and his constant lieing has been undercutting the dems' credibility since he took office. I have yet to hear this president do anything but lie, blame, deflect, make excuses, then lie some more. it's pretty sad when you expect to be lied to by the president, even about his own sons death. all presidents have lied and embellished, but Biden takes it to a whole new level.

Don't care Do you?
4d ago

Clyburn has done quite a bit of under cutting himself. It's ugly when dems turn on one another. Not to say it isn't entertaining, just ugly.

RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Anthony James

Bad News For Joe Biden As Trump Asks FBI To Raid Biden Homes and White House Over Classified Docs

Politics is all about competition. It takes a wise, strong and physical man to remain on top in politics. If you are too soft or don't know how to fight for your rights, you will surely not reign in the political world. Before I go deeper into today's interesting headline, I would like to ask three questions. Firstly, why do politicians like to see their rivals fail? Why is they so much hate and envy in politics? Lastly, why do people like to fight each other because of a political post? Well, when it comes to politics, many questions has been asked and few if not any has been answered.
New York Post

Biden already admitted guilt — he’s just betting Garland doesn’t prosecute him, or Trump

There will be much to chew on as the criminal investigation of President Biden by the newly appointed special counsel, Robert Hur, unfolds. For now, my question is: Have we already, in effect, witnessed a guilty plea? In announcing Hur’s appointment, Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland laid out the facts of the case that drove him to the decision. Biden, while he was a private citizen after the conclusion of his term as vice president, retained batches of classified information in unauthorized locations. That is enough evidence of a federal penal offense to warrant a criminal investigation and potential prosecution —...
The Independent

Classified papers found in Biden office included memos on Ukraine, Iran and UK

The classified papers discovered in a think tank office formerly used by Joe Biden included memos on Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom which reportedly date back to Mr Biden’s second term as vice president during the Obama administration.According to CNN, the documents discovered by Mr Biden’s lawyers — who reported their discovery to the National Archives and immediately returned them — were intelligence memoranda and briefing materials created between 2013 and 2016. They were reportedly discovered among other unclassified papers in a group of boxes which held material from the former administration, which would have been properly returned...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Why Republicans really want to impeach Biden

The Republican House has finally, after 15 votes, managed to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker. That means they can get on to their main business: impeaching Joe Biden for something. Or for anything.Of course, Democrats control the other chamber of Congress. The chance of a frivolous House impeachment getting the 60 votes in the Senate for removal is somewhere between zero and zilch. So why are Republicans so obsessed with taking a nonsense vote on a nonsense issue that will result in nothing?I think the answer is that the nonsense is the point. Republicans want to impeach Biden in a...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Biden's classified document scandal

Rick McKee | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc. Tom Stiglich | Copyright 2023 MediaNews Bob Gorrell | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Gary Varvel | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Joe Heller | Copyright 2023 Hellertoon.com Clay Jones | Copyright 2023 Claytoonz.com Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate
