Their credibility died when they spear headed investigations due to a false Russian dossier and called half the country deplorable and racist
Biden and his constant lieing has been undercutting the dems' credibility since he took office. I have yet to hear this president do anything but lie, blame, deflect, make excuses, then lie some more. it's pretty sad when you expect to be lied to by the president, even about his own sons death. all presidents have lied and embellished, but Biden takes it to a whole new level.
Clyburn has done quite a bit of under cutting himself. It's ugly when dems turn on one another. Not to say it isn't entertaining, just ugly.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
House Dem says there is 'no doubt' that Biden classified docs scandal is an 'embarrassment'
White House says Biden has 'done more than any prior president' to secure border
Adam Schiff says it's possible Biden's handling of classified documents endangered national security
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Bad News For Joe Biden As Trump Asks FBI To Raid Biden Homes and White House Over Classified Docs
Democrat suggests classified docs in Biden's home, office may have been 'planted' after second batch found
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
Biden already admitted guilt — he’s just betting Garland doesn’t prosecute him, or Trump
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Classified papers found in Biden office included memos on Ukraine, Iran and UK
Voices: Why Republicans really want to impeach Biden
Joy Behar admits that Biden’s answer to Doocy on documents ‘did not help him’
Democrat leadership leaves Adam Schiff hanging on call for intelligence assessment of Biden's classified docs
Russia hopes classified document scandal upends Biden, creates hurdle to more Ukraine funding
Watch how Biden reacted to reporter questions on classified documents
Don Lemon, Chuck Schumer clash over Biden classified documents story: 'For God's sake'
Ark. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says US would be better now with Trump; stops short of 2024 endorsement
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
7 scathingly funny cartoons about Biden's classified document scandal
