ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waunakee, WI

Girls basketball: Warriors blast Monroe, lose at Beaver Dam

By By Peter Lindblad
Waunakee Tribune
Waunakee Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23VbSU_0kGgnycY00

What a difference four days makes.

Traveling to Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Waunakee girls’ basketball team struggled against the No. 3 ranked team in Division 2, according to the Wissports.net Coaches Poll. The Warriors rebounded in a big way against Monroe at Saturday’s Badger Challenge in Milton.

The Golden Beavers capitalized on Waunakee miscues in a 70-42 Badger East Conference win.

“Beaver Dam is a team that can make you pay for any mistakes that you make,” said Marcus Richter, head coach of the Warriors. “We lost a few girls in transition and against our press and they knocked down the shots. They were able to make some early, but I was proud of our girls for not going away that easy.”

Waunakee kept within striking distance of Beaver Dam early on, but just before halftime, the Golden Beavers (7-0 in the Badger East Conference, 14-1 overall) took over.

“We battled back and kept the game close for most of the first half by switching up our defenses and getting a few tough shots to fall,” said Richter. “They ended up going on another run towards the end of the first half to make it 35-18 going into the break. Coming out of halftime with a deficit that big it forced us to have to trap a little bit more than we like to do trying to get back into the game. Beaver Dam unfortunately was able to handle our defense and found more open looks in the second half. I was proud of our girls for not giving up and battling until the very end, it just wasn't our night.”

Claire Meudt paced Waunakee with 15 points, while Audrey Meudt added 11 to the Warrior cause.

It was a different story against Monroe, as Waunakee jumped out to a big lead and didn’t look back.

“We thought going into the game that if we played clean basketball it could be a big win for us,” said Richter. “Everything was clicking on the offensive and defensive end right from the start. We were able to open up a 30-1 lead to start the game forcing 28 turnovers in total and making 12 3s as a team. Once we opened up the big lead it allowed us to start working on some things that we don't run as often in games and allowed us to try some different rotations.”

With a 17-point, seven-rebound effort, Claire Meudt led the way, while Emma Gilding knocked down three 3s to finish with nine points and Amanda Comins had eight points.

“It was good to see some different girls get to play more minutes than they normally do and play in different roles and to see us run some different things against another team,” said Richter. “We have a very difficult stretch coming up, so it was good to get a win leading into this next week.”

Now 10-5 overall, the Warriors are also 4-3 in Badger East Conference play. They were slated to host Monona Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 17, with a road game at Fort Atkinson coming up Thursday, Jan. 19, and a home game against New Berlin Eisenhower on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Basketball: Game Canceled Versus Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team was set to take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday. Big Ten play is in full swing and the Badgers are looking to bounce back after a rough week and a half. They will have to wait a little longer to get back on the court. Saturday’s game has been canceled due to Covid-19 health and safety protocols.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Volleyball Commit Named States Gatorade Player of the Year

While much of the attention in Madison has been on the football and basketball team, a Wisconsin volleyball commit, Saige Damrow was named the states Gatorade Player of the Year. A senior at Howards Grove High School, Damrow will continue her academic and athletic career at UW Madison. Damrow will attend classes this spring at the university, allowing her to be around during spring workouts.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Michigan Star Calls Wisconsin “Scumbags”

In a podcast from Roundball found at @roundballpod, Michigan basketball player Hunter Dickinson let the world know his feelings about Wisconsin. Without giving any supporting reasons, Dickinson said, “Wisconsin, they’re just scumbags.”. Michigan center Hunter Dickinson calls the #Badgers "scumbags". Via @roundballpod https://t.co/iKF5LQ9Lad. Hunter Dickinson wasn’t done spewing...
MADISON, WI
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Basketball: Five Takeaways From Wisconsin Loss

Under Micah Shrewsberry, Penn State is known for being competitive in Big Ten games, but ultimately coming up short for many reasons. Tuesday night’s 63-60 loss to Wisconsin is yet another example of that. It was another frustrating loss in which PSU entered the half with a six-point lead...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Football Eyeing Three Magnificent Recruits

The Wisconsin Badgers have turned themselves around in a short amount of time. While they haven’t been able to step onto the field with the new squad yet, it will certainly turn heads when they do. However, the excitement never ends, and the Badgers have kept themselves busy by building their 2024 and beyond recruiting classes. Here is a look at three recruits in the upcoming classes that could set Wisconsin apart.
MADISON, WI
Fox11online.com

The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin to hire top young FCS assistant as running backs coach, per report

Luke Fickell is reportedly bringing a coach to Wisconsin who has a history of working with him, as they worked together at Cincinnati in 2019. Devon Spalding, who was at Youngstown State the previous 3 seasons, is headed to Wisconsin to reunite with Fickell, FootballScoop reported. Spalding played at Central...
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Construction company receives WisDOT award for Eau Claire Co. bridge project

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is announcing six Wis. construction companies received Excellence in Construction Awards at WisDOT’s annual Contractor-Engineer Conference. The Conference was held this week in Wisconsin Dells. According to a media release from WisDOT, top winners include an asphalt paving project in...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
B105

Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin

Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
MONTICELLO, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-20-23 two injured in head-on collision in fdl county

Two people were injured, one seriously in a head on collision on slippery roads in Fond du Lac County. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened Thursday morning on state Highway 67 near Campbellsport. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened when one vehicle crossed over the center line. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with non life-threatening injuries.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

FIRST ALERT: Overnight snow leaves slick roads in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our winter storm brought accumulation of snow across much of southern Wisconsin overnight. Travel conditions will be hazardous in some locations, especially north of Madison. Secondary roads will be of particular concern. Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to these travel concerns. An update...
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

The Oregon Culver’s has a tentative opening date

Culver’s has a target opening date for its new Oregon location, according to the franchise’s Director of Public Relations and Communication Eric Skrum and Village of Oregon President Randy Glysch. Residents can mark Monday, March 27 on their calendars as a reminder to potentially stop by 1075 Park...
OREGON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam pleads not guilty

BEAVER DAM, Wis — A Fall River teen accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last year pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a number of charges he faces, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery, first-degree reckless injury and hit and run involving great bodily harm....
BEAVER DAM, WI
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Wisconsin

"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
AFTON, WI
Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee, WI
283
Followers
508
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Waunakee Tribune has been serving the Waunakee and surrounding communities since 1916. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at waunakeetribune.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/waunakee_tribune/

Comments / 0

Community Policy