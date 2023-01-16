Girls basketball: Warriors blast Monroe, lose at Beaver Dam

What a difference four days makes.

Traveling to Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Waunakee girls’ basketball team struggled against the No. 3 ranked team in Division 2, according to the Wissports.net Coaches Poll. The Warriors rebounded in a big way against Monroe at Saturday’s Badger Challenge in Milton.

The Golden Beavers capitalized on Waunakee miscues in a 70-42 Badger East Conference win.

“Beaver Dam is a team that can make you pay for any mistakes that you make,” said Marcus Richter, head coach of the Warriors. “We lost a few girls in transition and against our press and they knocked down the shots. They were able to make some early, but I was proud of our girls for not going away that easy.”

Waunakee kept within striking distance of Beaver Dam early on, but just before halftime, the Golden Beavers (7-0 in the Badger East Conference, 14-1 overall) took over.

“We battled back and kept the game close for most of the first half by switching up our defenses and getting a few tough shots to fall,” said Richter. “They ended up going on another run towards the end of the first half to make it 35-18 going into the break. Coming out of halftime with a deficit that big it forced us to have to trap a little bit more than we like to do trying to get back into the game. Beaver Dam unfortunately was able to handle our defense and found more open looks in the second half. I was proud of our girls for not giving up and battling until the very end, it just wasn't our night.”

Claire Meudt paced Waunakee with 15 points, while Audrey Meudt added 11 to the Warrior cause.

It was a different story against Monroe, as Waunakee jumped out to a big lead and didn’t look back.

“We thought going into the game that if we played clean basketball it could be a big win for us,” said Richter. “Everything was clicking on the offensive and defensive end right from the start. We were able to open up a 30-1 lead to start the game forcing 28 turnovers in total and making 12 3s as a team. Once we opened up the big lead it allowed us to start working on some things that we don't run as often in games and allowed us to try some different rotations.”

With a 17-point, seven-rebound effort, Claire Meudt led the way, while Emma Gilding knocked down three 3s to finish with nine points and Amanda Comins had eight points.

“It was good to see some different girls get to play more minutes than they normally do and play in different roles and to see us run some different things against another team,” said Richter. “We have a very difficult stretch coming up, so it was good to get a win leading into this next week.”

Now 10-5 overall, the Warriors are also 4-3 in Badger East Conference play. They were slated to host Monona Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 17, with a road game at Fort Atkinson coming up Thursday, Jan. 19, and a home game against New Berlin Eisenhower on Saturday, Jan. 21.