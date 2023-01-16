Special elections for 3 Connecticut House seats scheduled

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday that special elections will be scheduled for Feb. 28 to fill three vacancies in the state’s House of Representatives.

One of the seats became vacant this month when 39-year-old Democratic Rep. Quentin Williams of Middletown died in a car crash just hours after he was sworn in for a third term.

The other two seats became vacant because of the resignations of Democratic Reps. Edwin Vargas Jr. of Hartford and Dan Fox of Stamford. Both lawmakers were reelected in November but chose not to serve another term.