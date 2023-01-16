ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Cardinals Hiring Monti Ossenfort as General Manager

By Donnie Druin
 4 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals are set to hire Monti Ossenfort as their next general manager according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Monday, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport shared that the Cardinals were planning to hire Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort as their next general manager.

"He impressed last year during the circuit," said Rapoport in his tweet.

The news comes just six days after Arizona requested to interview him.

Ossenfort served in his prior position since 2020 after occupying numerous roles between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots. He won four Super Bowls with New England.

He first began as a scouting intern in 2001 with the Minnesota Vikings.

He will replace former general manager Steve Keim, who stepped away from the team for health-related reasons.

His time in New England (working in the front office alongside Bill Belichick) is perhaps most notable with nearly 15 years of experience with one of the most successful franchises since the turn of the millennium thanks to the numerous Super Bowls and constant success in a league where winning is key.

The Cardinals also considered candidates such as: Adrian Wilson, Quentin Harris, Ian Cunningham, Adam Peterson, Ron Carthon and Jerry Reese.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said he wanted to hire a GM prior to finding a head coach. Now, Arizona can focus their efforts on replacing Kliff Kingsbury.

