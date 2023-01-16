Yakima Police along with other officers around the state are hoping lawmakers make changes to police pursuit laws and they're happy the governor backs a revision in the law. Police agencies all around the state are critical of the state's pursuit law which limits pursuits unless there's reasonable suspicion the driver has committed a violent felony, is an escaped felon or is impaired. All other situations officers must not chase a suspect and that's caused a lot of problems around the state. Officers say they haven't been able to catch many who are wanted for crime because of the law.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO