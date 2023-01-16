ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 KATS

Yakima Police Want Changes in The Law to Chase Bad Guys

Yakima Police along with other officers around the state are hoping lawmakers make changes to police pursuit laws and they're happy the governor backs a revision in the law. Police agencies all around the state are critical of the state's pursuit law which limits pursuits unless there's reasonable suspicion the driver has committed a violent felony, is an escaped felon or is impaired. All other situations officers must not chase a suspect and that's caused a lot of problems around the state. Officers say they haven't been able to catch many who are wanted for crime because of the law.
YAKIMA, WA
thereflector.com

Washington State Sheriffs Association denounces governor’s gun control agenda

The Washington State Sheriffs Association last week issued a letter denouncing Gov. Jay Inslee's plan for gun control restrictions in the Evergreen State. The association released the letter days after the governor's State of the State address. The association said Inslee's new restrictions would erode constitutionally protected rights without addressing the root causes of violent crime.
WASHINGTON STATE
KGMI

House Bill would lower blood alcohol limit in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A proposed bill could lower Washington state’s legal blood alcohol level for DUI offenses. House Bill 5002 would lower the legal BAC limit from .08% to .05% for Washington drivers. King5 News reports that State Senator John Lovick proposed the bill as a former state...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIMA TV

What's in the proposed bills to change Washington's police pursuit law?

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Lawmakers will soon be considering proposals to change Washington's law that restricts police pursuits. Three bills regarding police pursuits have been introduced that would repeal a 2021 reform that limited officers to only chasing cars where the suspect is accused of a violent offense, a sex offense, or where the officer has reasonable suspicion the driver is under the influence, among other restrictions.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Proposed gun laws expand liability for firearm manufacturers, retailers

SEATTLE, Wash. — Gun manufacturers and sellers could be held liable for failing to make sure weapons don't end up in the wrong hands. Proponents of newly proposed gun laws say the bills are about keeping communities safe and getting justice for families of gun violence victims, while others believe these ideas go after businesses instead of holding criminals accountable.
WASHINGTON STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

Attempts to abolish tax advisory votes in WA draws resistance

A Washington House committee has scheduled a vote to approve a bill that would eliminate statewide advisory votes on legislative measures that increase taxes. In 2007, Washington voters approved Initiative 960, which requires any tax increase approved by lawmakers, but not by voters, to be subject to a non-binding public advisory vote.
WASHINGTON STATE
intothelightadventures.com

What Crop is This in Idaho

What Crop is This in Idaho, About 95% of this product grown in the United States comes from Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The 2020 USDA report shows 9,268 acres in Idaho, more than 17.1 million pounds of it harvested, and a crop value of nearly $100 million. Do you know...
IDAHO STATE
610KONA

Wolves are On the Rise in Washington and WDFW Needs Your Help

According to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, the wolf population statewide grew 16% from 2021 to 2022, and stands at approximately 206. There are also currently 33 known wolf packs in the state. Though that number in growth is a bit below the annual state average of 25% since numbers began being kept, beginning in 2008.
WASHINGTON STATE
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy