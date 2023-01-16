Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
q13fox.com
'Pink Tax': Bill to ban gender-based pricing in Washington state
In Olympia, a group of Kirkland High School students are pushing lawmakers to get rid of gender-based pricing on some products. It's being called the "Pink Tax".
Yakima Police Want Changes in The Law to Chase Bad Guys
Yakima Police along with other officers around the state are hoping lawmakers make changes to police pursuit laws and they're happy the governor backs a revision in the law. Police agencies all around the state are critical of the state's pursuit law which limits pursuits unless there's reasonable suspicion the driver has committed a violent felony, is an escaped felon or is impaired. All other situations officers must not chase a suspect and that's caused a lot of problems around the state. Officers say they haven't been able to catch many who are wanted for crime because of the law.
‘100% preventable’: WA lawmakers thinking of lowering blood-alcohol limit
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Drinking responsibly could take on a whole new meaning in Washington. Lawmakers in Olympia are now looking into lowering the blood-alcohol limit (BAC) from .08 to .05. Supporters of the bill say they are trying to prevent deadly crashes across the state. The legislature says 2021 was the deadliest in 15 years, with more than 600 people...
thereflector.com
Washington State Sheriffs Association denounces governor’s gun control agenda
The Washington State Sheriffs Association last week issued a letter denouncing Gov. Jay Inslee's plan for gun control restrictions in the Evergreen State. The association released the letter days after the governor's State of the State address. The association said Inslee's new restrictions would erode constitutionally protected rights without addressing the root causes of violent crime.
KGMI
House Bill would lower blood alcohol limit in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – A proposed bill could lower Washington state’s legal blood alcohol level for DUI offenses. House Bill 5002 would lower the legal BAC limit from .08% to .05% for Washington drivers. King5 News reports that State Senator John Lovick proposed the bill as a former state...
KIMA TV
What's in the proposed bills to change Washington's police pursuit law?
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Lawmakers will soon be considering proposals to change Washington's law that restricts police pursuits. Three bills regarding police pursuits have been introduced that would repeal a 2021 reform that limited officers to only chasing cars where the suspect is accused of a violent offense, a sex offense, or where the officer has reasonable suspicion the driver is under the influence, among other restrictions.
Assault weapons ban debate begins in Washington state
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee called for a ban on assault weapons in the state, something state lawmakers will consider this legislative session.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: WA Democrats pretend vehicular pursuit ban isn’t connected to crime surge
There’s bipartisan support in Olympia to reverse the dangerous vehicular pursuit ban that criminals are taking advantage of statewide. But it may not even get a vote. Two influential Washington Democrats are shamelessly pretending it’s not responsible for the surge in crime. As part of their anti-police reforms,...
Washington State to Rely on Outside Help to Comply With Green-Energy law
OLYMPIA — Washington’s climate ambitions rely heavily on undeveloped technology and other states, a Senate committee heard Friday during a hearing on the state’s energy production. Washington eventually will have to import green energy to offset a coming ban on electricity from fossil fuels, Commerce Department energy...
KOMO News
Proposed gun laws expand liability for firearm manufacturers, retailers
SEATTLE, Wash. — Gun manufacturers and sellers could be held liable for failing to make sure weapons don't end up in the wrong hands. Proponents of newly proposed gun laws say the bills are about keeping communities safe and getting justice for families of gun violence victims, while others believe these ideas go after businesses instead of holding criminals accountable.
spokanepublicradio.org
Attempts to abolish tax advisory votes in WA draws resistance
A Washington House committee has scheduled a vote to approve a bill that would eliminate statewide advisory votes on legislative measures that increase taxes. In 2007, Washington voters approved Initiative 960, which requires any tax increase approved by lawmakers, but not by voters, to be subject to a non-binding public advisory vote.
Washington changes 9 derogatory place names to ones proposed by tribes
Nine place names that used a derogatory term for Native American women have now been officially replaced by names that were proposed by Washington tribes. The proposed names became official when the state’s Board of Natural Resources approved them during its Tuesday morning meeting. The proposals from tribes followed...
Washington State is Great at a Lot of Things. Traffic isn’t One of Them
We're fortunate we live in Eastern Washington and, more so, we live in a city like Yakima that doesn't have traffic compared to Seattle or Tacoma. That didn't stop Washington state for being one of the worst states to drive in. WalletHub was looking into states that are terrible for...
q13fox.com
Bloody clues: Cops reveal what was found in Idaho murder suspect's apartment in newly unsealed documents
COLFAX, Wash. - A Washington court has unsealed the search warrants for the office and apartment of University of Idaho stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University Ph.D. student accused of murdering four undergrads in nearby Moscow, Idaho. A search of his office in the school's department of...
Washington would be second state with reduced DUI legal limit under Senate proposal
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington could become the second state in the country to lower its legal blood alcohol level (BAC) for DUI offenses to 0.05% under a proposal discussed in a Senate committee Monday. Senate Bill 5002 would lower the legal BAC limit from 0.08% if passed for anyone...
FOX 28 Spokane
Liquor and Cannabis Board to open applications for social equity retail cannabis licenses
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state’s Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) is set to open applications for at least 44 social equity retail cannabis licenses in March. The licenses come from a pool that LCB reserved from those that were forfeited, cancelled, revoked or never issued. The program is...
intothelightadventures.com
What Crop is This in Idaho
What Crop is This in Idaho, About 95% of this product grown in the United States comes from Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The 2020 USDA report shows 9,268 acres in Idaho, more than 17.1 million pounds of it harvested, and a crop value of nearly $100 million. Do you know...
The Most-Filmed Movie Location in Washington State Is Surprising
Where Is The Best Place To Film A Movie In Washington State?. It might surprise you to discover that the most-filmed place in Washington State isn't the Space Needle or Pikes Place Market. The #1 Place To Film A Movie Isn't The Space Needle In Washington State. You've seen movies...
This is how Washington legislators seek to limit rent gouging statewide
Measures introduced as companions to bills that increase housing construction and affordability.
610KONA
Wolves are On the Rise in Washington and WDFW Needs Your Help
According to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, the wolf population statewide grew 16% from 2021 to 2022, and stands at approximately 206. There are also currently 33 known wolf packs in the state. Though that number in growth is a bit below the annual state average of 25% since numbers began being kept, beginning in 2008.
94.5 KATS
Yakima, WA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0