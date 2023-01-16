High School Basketball | Camden cruises at Border Clash; Perquimans, John A. Holmes lose their games

It took a little bit of time before Camden’s offense got going in their 10:30 a.m. Robert L. Vaughan Border Clash game against Greenbrier Christian (Va.) on Monday, but it was all Bruins once they did.

Camden cruised to a 63-17 victory over the Gators.

“I thought we defended pretty well, forced a lot of turnovers,” Camden head coach Mark Harnly said.

Despite a combination of 10 forced and unforced turnovers from Greenbrier in the opening quarter while the Bruins took much better care of the ball, Camden (8-5) wasn’t able to take full advantage early as its shots just wouldn’t fall.

Matt Bonilla, who finished with a team-high 11 points and six rebounds, scored the game’s first points with a layup 2:20 in after a J’ron Pendleton steal and a minute later, Bonilla intercepted a pass and came down the floor for another fastbreak layup and a 4-0 lead.

With 2:16 left, Diego Carrion hit a free throw and then Jordyn Mason drained a triple with 1:30 to go to make it 8-0.

Mason’s 3 was just the third made shot in 11 attempts to begin the game for Camden and the third of 12 for the whole quarter.

Harnly noted that the team shoots pretty well, but ECSU’s Robert L. Vaughan Center’s backdrop played a role as it is a “much different” backdrop than Camden’s home gym.

The shots began to fall, however, in the second quarter at a much more successful rate.

Romeo Paxton hit Camden’s first shot with a layup to make it 10-2 and a Jordan Cooper jumper later made it 13-2.

It turned into a 20-point quarter that had the Bruins leading 28-7 at halftime. They ended it with a 7-0 run for their largest lead to that point.

Camden was 8-of-17 from the field in the second quarter, while Greenbrier (4-8) committed 11 more turnovers for 21 total first-half giveaways.

The Bruins scored the second half’s first 10 points to effectively put away the game. They led 46-12 after three quarters and their lead grew to 40 points with 3:27 left to implement a running clock.

It was a rare blowout for Camden this season.

“We played 13 games this year and 11 of them have been one possessions,” Harnly joked.

The Bruins host Pasquotank next on Wednesday.

Booker T. Washington 59 John A. Holmes 45: The Aces (7-9) never led in the noon game Monday against the Mighty Bookers (8-1).

The Aces kept it close for much of the first half as it trailed 16-14 early in the second quarter and 22-18, but Booker T. Washington created separation in the final three minutes before halftime.

It went on a 13-3 run with Antonio Williams scoring five points on two straight possessions with a three-point play and an offensive putback to make it 29-18.

The Mighty Bookers’ lead reached a game-high 35-21 with 40 seconds left before Devondre Bridgett hit a triple for the Aces to end the run 15 seconds later. The score stood at 35-24 at the half.

Edenton got itself back in the game right out of the half with an 8-0 run beginning with a Jailen Smith triple 1:40 in and ending with a Tay Williams layup to make it 35-32 with 5:18 remaining in the third.

But again, Booker T. Washington separated itself; this time with the 3-point shot.

Williams ended the run with one beyond the arc with 4:55 left and the next nine points for the Bookers came from Fred Fuller’s three triples.

In that time, their lead stretched back to 47-36 and then 49-36 before an Ireal Hills buzzer-beater had the Aces down 49-38 at the end of three.

“We challenged them in the first three minutes to give their best effort and that got us back into the game,” Edenton head coach Matt Goetsch said. “Then, when we looked at the scoreboard and we saw we were down three, all of a sudden they felt like it was time to let up. So I think the effort piece is the biggest piece and if you’re not going to give great effort, you can’t expect to be in the game.”

Edenton would only get as close as nine the rest of the way.

The Aces were led by Williams’ nine points followed by Bridgett and Divon Ward, who both scored eight points.

They host Manteo on Tuesday night.

Northampton (Va.) 88, Perquimans 62: After a competitive first quarter in the early 9 a.m. game that saw the Pirates (2-11) stay within 16-11, the Yellowjackets (8-4) took over for good in the second quarter.

Northampton’s offense started to click on all cylinders in the second eight minutes.

It began with a Braden Justice layup assisted by Ronyell Coston in the opening seconds. Including that shot, Northampton scored on 11 of its first 12 possessions of the period.

Both players led the Yellowjackets with 19 points in the game.

Justice, the tallest man on the floor at 6-foot-8, was responsible for eight of its first 12 points including a dunk to make it 22-16 with 6:30 to go and two instances of rebounding his own miss to the ball in then net.

The last of which was the fourth shot of a possession that made it 28-18 with 4:27 left.

The Yellowjackets’ Quayshawn Washington nailed a corner 3-pointer to make it 33-18 about 50 seconds later and their largest lead of the half came at 38-22 with two minutes left on a Mekhi Spady jumper for the last of the 11-of-12 stretch.

“They passed it well and we didn’t drop back,” Perquimans head coach Colin Woodley said. “They scored a lot of points in the paint and we didn’t defend it really well.”

Jalynn Nelson got Perquimans within 10 on the first points of the second half, but that was the closest the Pirates would be the rest of the way.

Northampton answered with an 8-0 run to lead 50-32 and its lead gradually reached 27 points before a 68-43 advantage after three quarters.

The Pirates’ largest deficit was 29 points in the fourth quarter when it was 74-45. It then became the Justice show as he threw down three dunks on consecutive possessions with the game well in hand for Northampton.

Keonte’ Foreman was Perquimans’ leading scorer on the day with 20 as Kirk Brown Jr. followed with 15 and Shavoris Lewis Jr. added 14.

Perquimans goes to Bertie on Tuesday looking to snap a seven-game losing streak.

“We’re still learning,” Woodley said. “It’ll get there down the road, but it’s just taking time.”

Editor’s Note: Results from Currituck’s game against Great Bridge (Va.), Northeastern’s game against Lakeland (Va.) and Pasquotank’s game against Grassfield (Va.) will be in Wednesday’s sports edition.